4 Technical Careers Apart From Software Engineering You Should Know About

India, May 22, 2023: According to a report by Digital Ocean Holdings, around 44 percent of developers in India considered leaving their software development jobs in 2022. Do statistics contradict the idea that "software development" is the most "in-demand" career? Is software engineering the only choice for engineering graduates in India?

Is there any other career apart from software engineering that an engineering graduate can be happy in? Will software development still be the most preferred career choice for Gen Z? Let’s reflect on a real-life scenario for a skilled software developer.

The Story of an Engineering Graduate:

Siddhart is an engineering graduate with a bachelor's in computer applications. He wanted to explore careers outside of coding, even though a lot of his classmates were going for software engineering. He didn’t enjoy coding and was interested in pursuing a career that could help him improve his skills. Unfortunately, he did not have enough knowledge about other careers in technology.

What are the other alternatives that can provide graduates with a successful career?

Many graduates like Siddharth who are skilled in the tech world may not want to leave the industry. In this case, they may look for opportunities to specialise in areas that don't require extensive coding, such as data analysis, cybersecurity, network engineering, devops, and more. By focusing on these areas, they can still have a fulfilling career in technology without feeling disadvantaged.

Nowadays, there are also options for individuals who may not be interested in or skilled in coding to pursue careers in the tech world. Engineers from mechanical and IT backgrounds can easily pursue alternative careers aside from software engineering.

This article explores four such careers with a detailed understanding of what each role entails.

Code-Less Career Options:

DevOps Engineer

Role: A DevOps engineer is responsible for managing the processes and tools used to develop, build, deploy, and maintain software applications. They work closely with developers, system administrators, and other IT professionals to ensure that software is delivered efficiently and reliably.

Responsibilities: The responsibilities of a DevOps engineer include automating software deployment processes, monitoring and troubleshooting software applications, managing infrastructure and cloud resources, collaborating with development teams to optimise application performance, and ensuring that software meets security and compliance requirements.

Skills: DevOps engineers require a broad range of skills, including basic programming and scripting languages, automation tools, cloud platforms, containerization technologies, and continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) tools. They should also have strong communication and collaboration skills, as they work closely with various teams across the organisation.

Scope and Growth: DevOps is a rapidly growing field, with increasing demand for professionals who can bridge the gap between development and operations teams. The scope of the role is broad, as DevOps engineers are needed in various industries, including finance, healthcare, and e-commerce. The growth prospects are high, with the DevOps market expected to reach $10 billion by 2023.

Challenges: DevOps engineers face challenges related to managing complex systems, ensuring application security and compliance, and dealing with legacy infrastructure. They also need to keep up with the latest technologies and best practises in the field.

Site Reliability Engineer (SRE)

Role: A Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) is responsible for ensuring the reliability, scalability, and performance of a company's software systems. SREs typically work closely with software developers, operations teams, and other IT professionals to identify and resolve issues related to system performance, availability, and reliability.

Responsibilities: Some of the key responsibilities of an SRE include monitoring system performance, identifying and resolving system failures, conducting system upgrades, and implementing new technologies and processes to improve system reliability and scalability.

Skills needed: To become an SRE, one must have strong knowledge and experience in software development, system administration, and IT operations. They should also have strong problem-solving skills, be able to work collaboratively with others, and possess excellent communication skills. Other skills that may be beneficial include experience with automation tools and cloud technologies, as well as knowledge of programming languages like Python or Java.

Scope and Growth: The scope for SREs is promising as more companies are investing in technology infrastructure and seeking to improve the reliability and performance of their systems. As technology continues to advance, the demand for SREs is likely to increase. Moreover, many organisations are moving towards a DevOps model, which emphasises the need for close collaboration between software development and IT operations teams. This is expected to create more opportunities for SREs in the future.

Challenges: One of the key challenges of working as an SRE is the constant need to stay up-to-date with new technologies and tools. SREs must be able to quickly adapt to changes in the technology landscape and keep pace with new developments in software engineering and IT operations. Additionally, SREs must be able to work under pressure and manage multiple priorities simultaneously, as system failures can often be time-sensitive.

Q/A Testing Engineers:

Role: A QA testing engineer, also known as a software tester, is responsible for ensuring that software products meet specified requirements and standards. They work closely with software developers and other members of the development team to identify defects and bugs in software and ensure that they are resolved before the product is released to the market.

Responsibilities: The primary responsibility of a QA testing engineer is to develop and execute test plans and test cases to identify software defects. They also collaborate with developers to create and maintain testing environments, analyse test results, and provide feedback on product usability and functionality.

Skills needed: To become a QA testing engineer, one must have a strong understanding of software development principles and techniques, as well as experience with software testing methodologies and tools. Strong problem-solving and analytical skills, as well as attention to detail, are also important. Additionally, QA testing engineers should have excellent communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively with others.

Scope and Growth: The scope for QA testing engineers is promising, as software development continues to be a critical area of growth in the tech industry. Additionally, as software products become more complex and the need for rigorous testing increases, the demand for QA testing engineers is expected to rise. Career growth opportunities for QA testing engineers include roles in test automation, quality assurance management, and software development.

Challenges: One of the key challenges of working as a QA testing engineer is the need to continuously adapt to new testing technologies and methodologies. QA testing engineers must also work under tight deadlines and manage multiple priorities, which can be stressful. Additionally, working with developers and other members of the development team requires strong communication and collaboration skills.

System Security Engineer

Role: The role of a system security engineer is to design, implement, and maintain the security of computer systems, networks, and information technology infrastructure. They are responsible for ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data, as well as preventing unauthorized access, theft, or damage to information.

Responsibilities: The responsibilities of a system security engineer include conducting risk assessments, identifying security vulnerabilities, developing security policies and procedures, implementing security controls and technologies, monitoring system activity for signs of security breaches, responding to security incidents, and maintaining documentation of security-related activities.

Skills Needed: The skills needed for a system security engineer include a strong understanding of computer systems and networks, knowledge of security best practises and standards, proficiency in security technologies such as firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, and antivirus software, strong analytical and problem-solving skills, and the ability to communicate technical information to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Scope and Growth: The scope for system security engineering is broad and continues to grow as companies rely more and more on technology. As more systems become connected, the demand for system security engineers increases. In addition, there is an increasing need for security professionals to help combat the rise of cybercrime.

Challenges: The main challenges of the role are staying up-to-date with the latest security threats and technologies, managing competing priorities and limited resources, and balancing the need for security.

IAMOPS Internship for Freshers:

DevOps start-up IAMOPS has launched its "DevOps Career Starter Programme" in Surat, India, for aspiring DevOps professionals. Anyone who wants to embark on a DevOps career will benefit from this 3-month DevOps course!

Also, the DevOps Career Starter Programme allows you to excel in AWS, learn the basics of DevOps, and more. Enrolling in the course, you will be able to:

Get a certificate of completion at the end of the programme.

Learn in-depth knowledge from industry experts.

Get instant answers to your doubts.

Complete the AWS certification within 3 months.

The programme is provided by the IAMOPS training and research academy. Click here to see details.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.