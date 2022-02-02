4 Things A Gynaecologist Wants You To Keep In Mind Before Going In For IVF

About half a century ago, a failure to conceive naturally meant a childless future for couples. But since the advent of artificial reproductive techniques, particularly, IVF, that has changed. Today, subfertile couples have a 45 to 90% likelihood of conceiving with IVF—depending on the maternal age, pre-existing medical conditions, need for donor gametes, and other factors.

As hopeful as you might be that these odds will be in your favour when you go in for IVF, the truth is that certain lifestyle measures can help you increase your success rate. To tell you more about what you can do at your end, before and during IVF, we quizzed Dr Prassan Vij—renowned gynaecologist and HOD, reproductive medicine and surgery at St. Stephens Hospital, Delhi. He has over 20 years of experience in the field and is here to tell you what you can do at home to increase your chances of success with IVF.

1. You NEED to lose weight

Being overweight or obese at any point in time is not healthy—especially if pregnancy is on your mind. Says Dr Vij: “The problem with too much weight, especially in women, is that when the body mass index increases much beyond 28 - 30, the excess fat in the body becomes a complete organ in itself. It starts making a lot of hormones that are detrimental.”

Explaining just how excess fat can mess with your reproductive health, he says: “This excess fat is going to cause the woman to have lesser eggs and decreased regularity in making eggs, both of which contributes to a lower likelihood of pregnancy. And if at all she conceives, she has a very high chance of aborting the child, while also being at the risk of having diabetes and hypertension very early in the pregnancy.”

To ensure a healthy and successful pregnancy, you need to keep your BMI below 30. While a BMI between 25 to 28 indicates being overweight, it is still acceptable; however, if your BMI is above 30, you need to lose weight before you plan a pregnancy—naturally or with IVF.

2. Let go of these bad habits We all indulge in a few bad habits from time to time—then be it bingeing on too much sugar or forgoing physical activity, thus giving into a sedentary lifestyle. But did you know some of these habits can come in the way of conceiving—even when you go in for IVF? Wondering what they are. Well, here Dr Vij points out a few that you must quit right this very minute:

*Not exercising

*Odd hours of eating

*Loss of sleep

*Odd hours of working

*Drinking alcohol

*Smoking

Stressing on the ill effects of the MNC culture that has changed the way many of us eat and sleep, Dr Vij says: “If the woman is not in the right rhythm, she won’t ovulate properly and make proper eggs.” So while a few days of odd working hours here and there won’t do you much harm, if you’re awake when you should be asleep regularly—bear in mind the consequences it can have on your reproductive health.

3. Keep your stress levels in check There is hardly anybody out there who isn’t stressed about one thing or the other. “Stress is not just that I don’t have a child—stress is at multiple levels. So if a person is living in a metropolitan city, stress is always working in the back of their mind, and this is going to cause the brain (hypothalamus) to not give the proper influence to the pituitary, which is going to make poor eggs,” explains Dr Vij.

Now that you know just how stress can come in the way of proper ovulation, it’s time to employ a few stress management techniques—like mindful living, meditation, and regular exercise—to ensure that you can cope with the pressures of life in a healthy way.

4. Do your due diligence before choosing an IVF clinic and doctor

As fertility problems are rising, so are the number of IVF centres promising sure-shot results. And while you might be spoilt for choice these days when it comes to trusting a doctor, the truth is you must only trust trained professionals for IVF and pregnancy journey.

“You must choose doctors that are trained. Many people do two-day courses in IVF, attend conferences, and start doing the work. But a specialist would have an MBBS, an MD, and at least four to five years of experience as a gynaecologist before training for two years as an IVF specialist. So please find out about your doctor,” he says, adding: “Remember, most metros have many dedicated units with enterprising consultants—so help is always near you!”

