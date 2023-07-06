4 Tips to improve your CIBIL Score

Your CIBIL Score is a lot like a grade point average or GPA. Students require a solid GPA to successfully apply to good programmes at prestigious schools. Similarly, a solid CIBIL Score is your ticket to successfully bagging great financial opportunities on favourable terms. This is because lenders use it to judge your creditworthiness as a borrower. An ideal CIBIL Score that ensures faster approval for your credit application, as well as lower interest rates, is 750 or higher.

Is your credit score a bit lacklustre in comparison? Don’t let that get you down! Here are four game-changing tips that will help you level up your CIBIL Score:

Tip #1: Pay your bills on time

There’s no better way to consistently impress lenders than to pay your bills in full and on time, every time! Your payment history contributes to a major chunk of your CIBIL Score and it signals to lenders how reliable you are when it comes to meeting your financial commitments. So, set reminders on your phone, put sticky notes on your fridge, or tie a string around your finger – whatever works for you! Alternatively, you could also automate your monthly payments if you have trouble keeping track of your various EMIs, as long as you make sure that the balance in your account is adequate for the month’s deduction.

Tip #2: Reduce credit utilisation

Should you eat a family pack of Oreos just because you can? No, right? It’s bad for your health, and it makes you seem greedy and lacking in self-control. Similarly, you should avoid maxing out your credit cards and utilising your entire credit limit. Doing so not only hurts your credit health and lowers your CIBIL Score, but also makes you seem overly dependent on credit.

The trick is to keep your credit utilisation below 30%. Try to use only a small portion of the total credit available to you, and remember to pay off your debts and keep your credit balances low. This way, you can show lenders that you can responsibly handle your finances and are not relying too heavily on borrowed money.

Tip #3: Maintain a healthy credit mix

A healthy credit mix, like a healthy meal, requires diversity. Just like a well-balanced meal with different food groups, your credit mix should have a variety of credit types. Having a combination of credit cards, secure and collateral-free loans, and other credit lines shows lenders that you can manage different financial obligations reliably. So, don’t be afraid to dip your toes into different types of credit – it can do wonders for your CIBIL Score!

Tip #4: Limit credit enquiries

Every time you apply for credit, lenders pull up your credit report and this leads to a ‘hard’ enquiry that temporarily brings down your CIBIL Score. Too many enquiries within a short duration can send up red flags for lenders who begin to wonder why you’re seeking credit from multiple sources. So, be mindful of credit enquiries you make. Apply for a credit product only when you truly need it, and remember to space your applications to protect your CIBIL Score.

Armed with these four tips, you’re ready to embark on a journey to enhance your CIBIL Score. But even the bravest traveller on an adventure requires a trusted companion. That’s where the CIBIL-powered Bajaj Finance Credit Pass comes in! With its personalised dashboard offering you real-time updates on your credit health and monthly CIBIL Score checks, you can be ready to take on any financial challenge that comes your way! Get a complete overview of all your credit accounts and make the most of interactive tools to successfully track and boost your CIBIL Score. Sign up today and enjoy a full year of Credit Pass benefits completely for free!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.