4 tips to remember about UPI Safety Shield before making the payments

After the mayhem of the second wave, each one of us wants to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. In such a scenario, contactless payments through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) have become the preferred mode of transaction for many, as they offer a safe and hassle-free means for making payments.

UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is a unique payment system through which you can link your bank account to a mobile application and make transactions safely using just the UPI id of the receiver. The transfer is direct to your bank account, making it the perfect means of transacting in these testing times. Money can be sent from one UPI app to any other UPI enabled app using just the UPI id of the receiver.

Whenever you use UPI for payments, follow UPI Safety Shield’s 4 safety tips which ensures that your money transfer is easy, safe and instant.

1. Know who you are transferring money to

First, one must verify the UPI ID of the person before making the payment. This will ensure that the money is sent to the correct person.

2. Keep your UPI PIN confidential

One must never share your UPI PIN with anyone and enter it only on the UPI PIN page. This is like an ATM pin that should be kept secure.

3. Check the debited amount on SMS notifications

Each time you make a payment, confirm the debit via the SMS received – you will immediately get to know how much money was debited from your bank account. An SMS also works as an instant alert for any money debited from your account.

4. Check the ‘UPI Help’ section on the UPI app for any issues

If there’s an issue with the payment process or with a particular transaction, seek immediate resolution on the UPI app itself through UPI Help. The UPI Help section is fully equipped to sort out your issues.

By simply remembering these four important tips, you can ensure that every payment made on the UPI app is totally secure, and you can use this mode of contactless payment to keep yourself safe during the pandemic.

To create awareness about UPI Safety Shield, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched a campaign wherein our beloved Mrs Rao is back with a new YouTube video giving us safety tips on how to effectively use UPI for payments.

“Jab bhi UPI se payment karein, UPI Safety Shield ki chaar batein yaad rakhen (Each time you make a payment using UPI, remember these four tips about UPI Safety Shield),” Mrs Rao tells us in the video.

To watch Mrs Rao’s latest video, ‘UPI Safety Shield ki 4 zaruri baatein’, and get more information on UPI Safety Shield, click on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sjvZQIz4Xo.