4th Annual ReThink HR Conclave: Unlocking the HR Revolution

New Delhi (India), 4th August 2023: What is worth looking forward to in the future of the HR industry? What to expect from the industry? and how they can impact the Work, Worker and Workplace? To delve and understand as well as to solve the quest, Sapphire Connect, recently concluded the 4th Annual ReThink HR Conclave 2023 on the 21st of July 2023 at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza, New Delhi, that was centred on the theme“De-Code, Discover & Determine: The Quantum Shift of HR”. The event focused on the new pathways for information to be exchanged and messages de-coded, for a better HR Ecosystem to synergize strategize and sustain organizational goals.

Mr. Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager, LinkedIn in his Opening keynote address said “Skills is the new currency for building future”, addressing the audience on “Extraordinary Times, Measures and the Quantum Shift in Human Resource” he said “There are four forces working around us right now and creating change around us which are: Cultural forces and that internet is gaining a lot of trust, which will pay a very important role, with AI. Generation forces, the Economic forces, inflation is driving a lot of different things and lastly the Technological forces with AI coming up”.

Infusing her energy while moderating the panel Management Design & Change Management- Imperative to Organizational Goals. Ms. Namrata Sawant, Partner, Sapphire Human Solutions, made the panel session intriguing and meaningful with her questions on real-world issues. Ms. Harpreet Sandhu, CHRO, India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation Pvt. Ltd., said, “Communication is a very important tool, during a change and that being authentic is significant, as well as implies to the one leading the change” Adding to this, Mr. Shaleen Manik, CHRO, Transsion India, said, “The enabling factors fostering the culture of change, as per me is agility, agile leadership is of prime importance and takes a big position in driving the change”. ‘Choices Chances Changes’ has been a fundamental approach for the paradigm shifts in Human Resources. While talking on a panel discussion on Management Design & Change Management- Imperative to Organizational Goals. Mr. Ashutosh Anshu, CHRO Hitachi India, said, “Organisation Model for Gen Z will be different and organisations should be flexible”. Talking about change management, we had, Ms. Harpreet Sandhu, CHRO, India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation Pvt. Ltd. And she highlighted, “Change & True Communication are fundamental traits as HR leaders for any successful business”.

Over the past few years, a lot has changed for the HR industry. The work once done by humans is now done via AI. All of this has led to the rise of the Significant Shift in the HR industry. Introduction of business models, their application, implementation execution was a big transformation. Ms, Poonam Sharma, Director HR, Heidelberg Cement India, talking at the panel Leadership Skills & Management :: Strategies for better leadership hiring, moderated by Ms. Anshula Verma, Director & National Head, Talent Acquisition, Ernst &Young LLP, highlighted that “the environment that an employee is working in imperative and that we should make the environment to the need of the individual, and that whatever space AI takes but human touch shall still be important.” Mr. Aditya Kohli, CHRO, Orient Electric Ltd. Added that “The ability to consume the data has increased exponentially. The technology has super personalised for learning & Development as well as for Talent Acquisition. Taking about the Agriculture Industry, Mr. Viekas K. Khokha, CHRO, Dhanuka Agrotech Ltd., expressed that “Algorithms and the data intervention should help the industry coming closer to the nature and what it has to give”. The other eminent speakers for the other panels were: Ms. Kiran Yadav Chief People Officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Mr. Dilip Joshi, Former CHRO, ELP Ltd.; Mr. Sudhir Patro Head Corporate Sales, HCL Healthcare;Mr. Ajay Kumar, VP-HR The Oberoi Group; Ms, Manisha Tuli, Sr. AVP,HR, Invest India; Ms. Deepali Bharadwaj Region HR Dir. Southwest Asia;Our esteemed moderators were: Mr. Anirban Das, CHRO, LaxmiKumaran & Sridharan.

HR trends focused on elevating workplace diversity and adopting an inclusive company culture. 2023 is expected to be the same – especially as it’s becoming an essential piece to an attractive employee experience. Not only because it empowers employees to proudly bring their life experiences to the workplace. It also makes businesses more competitive in the labour market. Ms. Dupinder Kaur Chair-Industry Council on Technology India Diversity Forum & Manager Leadership Development, Foundever Group talked about her journey and experiences from exclusion to inclusion.

Sapphire, with an initiative and always aspiring to curate something meaningful for the HR Fraternity, presents to you the annual report on CXO moves that provides valuable insights into the underlying trends to enhance your leadership hiring process. This description is an outcome of extensive study conducted over the span of a year, in collaboration between Sapphire Human Solutions and FICCI. This report examines the movements of CXOs that were documented during the year 2022-23. Insights and observations from leaders in both the HR and business domains have been incorporated into the creation of this report.

The event was supported by the Associate Partners: HCL Healthcare & Godrej Interio, Exhibit Partner Tata Steel Industrial Consulting, Process Partner EY, People Partner Sapphire Human Solution & Supporting Association Partner India Diversity Forum.

Ms. Namrata Sawant, Partner, Sapphire Human Solutions, said that as we manoeuvre ourselves through this crazy world, every event of the change management that we are dealing with becomes a part of the historical events for the future generations, so let’s put in our best. Every HR leader and CHRO plays a critical role in driving organizations through various challenges. Thus, to create fairness in the workplace, there is a constant need to rethink the entire HR in the organization and how all HR processes and systems will work together in the future

The Conclave also organized Speed Connect an exclusive one-of-its-kind opportunity for recruitment agencies and academic institutions who had the chance to meet from an extensive list of employment partners. The Speed Connect witnessed around 50+ Employment partners, 75+ Recruitment Agencies, 50+ Academic partners and 80+ MOUsat the event.

Talking about the 4th ReThink HR Conclave, Mr. Rishi Kapoor, Partner & Business Head, Sapphire Connect said, “As we witness the rapid advancements in technology, the ever-evolving workforce dynamics, and the changing expectations of employees, it becomes increasingly clear that HR professionals must adapt and embrace a new paradigm. The landscape of HR is undergoing a profound transformation, akin to the leaps and bounds of quantum mechanics. Just as quantum mechanics revealed a world of possibilities beyond our imagination, the quantum shift in HR presents us with boundless opportunities to reshape how we attract, develop, and retain talent."

