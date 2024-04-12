4th Edition of India Diversity Conclave 2024: Strong Commitment to DEI in Indian Businesses

Mumbai, 12th April 2024 - In today's competitive landscape, companies are constantly seeking an edge. The key to unlocking exceptional performance and fostering a vibrant work environment lies in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

DEI goes beyond just creating a comfortable space. It's about building a powerhouse team where every employee feels valued, empowered, and able to contribute their unique skills and perspectives. Imagine the potential you're missing by not embracing a diverse workforce!

The conclave, conceptualized by IDF and the event was executed and managed by Sapphire Connect

India Diversity Forum (IDF), an independent Section 8 Industry body, champions creating awareness and building a DEI-rich ecosystem. Their mission is to eliminate all forms of discrimination at the workplace.

The 4th Edition of India Diversity Conclave, held on April 5, 2024, at the Novotel International Airport, Mumbai, brought together diversity champions. Attracting 15+ partners, 20+ diversity champions, 35+ speakers, over 350+ attendees, also engaged over 3,000 virtual viewers.

The conclave, conceptualized by IDF and the event was executed and managed by Sapphire Connect, India’s most innovative B2B events co. that focuses on knowledge creation and sharing through bespoke events, research papers, and building business communities.

The conclave featured inspiring speakers like Apurva Purohit, Rohit Pathak, Dipali Goenka, and Anisha Motwani.

Rishi Kapoor, Head of IDF's Management Committee, set the stage for India Diversity Conclave with a powerful opening address. He championed the importance of DEI in the workplace and provided insightful details about the impactful initiatives spearheaded by India Diversity Forum. Following this were insightful presentations from prominent industry leaders addressing key topics on the current state of D&I in the corporate world.

The conclave featured inspiring speakers like Apurva Purohit, Rohit Pathak, Dipali Goenka, and Anisha Motwani. “Diversity’s end goal has always been to build better leaders, better organisations, and finally to transform the world into a better place for all citizens.” shared Apurva Purohit, Co-Founder of Aazol and Independent Director of Marico Ltd, LTI Mindtree Ltd, L&T Technology services Ltd and Navin Fluorine International Ltd.

Diversity goes beyond representation; it requires addressing the root causes of inequality. "The most important part of diversity is to create a culture that encourages diversity of thought and ideas in the organization” says Rohit Pathak, CEO of Birla Copper.

This year's IDF Annual D&I Survey Report, with participation from 318 individuals across industries, highlighted a strong commitment to DEI. Over 80% of companies allocate a dedicated DEI budget, demonstrating a collective effort to foster inclusion.

Another major highlight was the Fireside Chat on "Conquering Norms and Leading the Way," featuring Anisha Motwani and Dipali Goenka. They discussed the challenges women face and unveiled their book "She Storms the Norms," which explores the obstacles women encounter.

Another major highlight was the Fireside Chat on "Conquering Norms and Leading the Way," featuring Anisha Motwani and Dipali Goenka. A captivating discussion unveiled the "triple threat" women face in corporations: societal expectations, structural roadblocks, and internal doubts. Following the discussion, the authors launched their new book, "She Storms the Norms," which offers strategies for navigating thesechallenges. This book is a beacon of inspiration to countless young women aspiring to break barriers and achieve success in their professional and personal lives.

SatishRao, IDF Advisory Board Member and Chairman, DRT - Anthea Aromatics Ltd. says “In commerce anything that gives a positive ROI is a tick mark. Social impact was always a tick mark, a social exercise because it was a CSR initiative.”

Kavita Sanikop, Head Diversity & Employee Engagement at JSW Group says that “JSW has a Diversity Council which comprises of leaders across locations and businesses. There are HR partners who assist them on the topic of diversity” which is testament to the impact of the theme of this year “Equitable Workplaces, Inclusive Society. Some of the other eminent Speakers who shared their insights were Priyanka Gidwani, CHRO, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, Anandita Chauhan, Senior Vice President- People Function, HCLTech, Shiza Ansari Khan, Head - Human Resources, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, and Shikha Gupta, CHRO, Luminous Power Technologies added valuable insights on fostering inclusive environments and driving positive change within organizations.

The India Diversity Conclave has emerged as a powerful catalyst for change, fostering open dialogue and collaboration to build a more inclusive future for Indian workplaces. By convening key stakeholders and industry leaders, the IDF is paving the way for a more equitable and diverse corporate landscape. This shift will ultimately benefit not only businesses, but society as a whole.

To learn more about India Diversity Forum log onto: (indiadiversityforum.org). To get a copy of our DEI Survey click on: https://indiadiversityforum.org/idf-di-survey-2024/

