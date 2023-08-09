5 benefits of purchasing a used car on EMIs

Owning a vehicle has become an essential aspect of modern living. While many people dream of purchasing a new car, used cars offer an equally appealing and budget-friendly alternative. Used car loans have emerged as a valuable financial tool that assists individuals to acquire their desired pre-owned vehicles without the burden of heavy upfront costs.

The convenience of a used car loan lies in its ability to break down the cost into affordable equated monthly instalments (EMIs), eliminating the need to bear the entire expense at once. This approach not only makes owning a used car more financially manageable but also offers the flexibility of spreading the payment over a fixed tenure, ensuring a smoother all-round experience.

NBFCs such as Bajaj Finance offer used car loans that entails asset-backed funding covering up to 100% of the vehicle's value with a significant loan amount of up to Rs. 77 lakh.

Here are five benefits of buying a used car on EMI:

Affordability

A used car loan facilitates affordability by breaking down the total cost of the vehicle into manageable monthly instalments. Instead of paying the entire amount upfront, individuals can allocate a portion of their income towards EMIs, allowing them to maintain their financial stability and avoid straining their budget. This factor extends the opportunity of car ownership to a broader spectrum of the population.

Budgeting made easy

One of the challenges before purchasing a vehicle is the potential disruption it can cause to an individual's budget. EMIs provide a structured repayment plan that aligns with a borrower's financial situation. Knowing the exact amount that needs to be set aside every month aids in effective budgeting. This ensures that other essential expenses and financial goals are not compromised while owning a car.

Predictable monthly payments

EMIs offer predictability in terms of monthly payments. Borrowers know exactly how much they need to pay each month, allowing them to plan their finances accordingly. This predictability is especially beneficial for those with fixed incomes, as it helps them manage their cash flow and expenses without any unwelcome surprises.

Flexible loan tenures

When borrowers repay a used car loan through EMIs, they often possess the flexibility to select their loan tenure. This signifies that they can choose a shorter tenure with higher EMIs to expedite debt clearance or opt for a longer tenure with lower EMIs for a more gradual repayment approach. This flexibility helps borrowers to customise their loans according to their financial capabilities and future goals.

Building your credit score

Responsible repayment of a used car loan through EMIs contributes positively to an individual's credit history. Timely EMI payments demonstrate financial discipline and reliability, which can enhance the borrower's credit score. A good credit score opens doors to better financial opportunities in the future, including the possibility of securing loans at even more favourable terms.

Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loan not only offers a substantial loan amount, but it also comes with competitive interest rates and pre-approved offers. Customers can conveniently repay their used car loan through budget-friendly EMIs over a flexible tenure of 12 to 72 months.

You can also make use of the used car loan EMI calculator available on the Bajaj Finserv website to strategically manage your finances. You can check your EMI payable by simply entering such as the loan amount, tenure, and the used car loan interest rate.

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website and apply for a used car finance today.

