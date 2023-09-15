5 benefits to know before applying for personal loans online

Given the rise in day-to-day expenses, we often compromise on our wants and ambitions. For instance, you may have to redo your home décor or get a degree from a foreign university. However, due to financial constraints, you had to put it on hold. Personal loans could be very useful in these circumstances. In India, various NBFCs and banks provide low-interest personal loans online with minimal documentation requirements. Bajaj Finance is one such NBFC that provides personal loans with speedy approval and minimal documentation.

Here are five benefits of taking out a personal loan:

Significant loan amount

One of the primary advantages of applying for a personal loan is the substantial loan amounts that are available to borrowers. Depending on the lender and the borrower's creditworthiness, personal loans can provide access to substantial sums of money. This feature is particularly appealing to individuals in need of a significant amount of funds for personal use. For instance, Bajaj Finance Personal Loan extends the opportunity to cover substantial expenses by offering loans of up to Rs. 40 lakh.

No collateral needed

Unlike a secured loan, you are not required to put up any asset as collateral for the loan amount. Personal loans are easier to obtain for people who lack collateral or are unwilling to pledge their assets. Furthermore, because there is no need for asset verification or valuation, the personal loan verification process is faster and more convenient.

Minimal documentation

One of the most significant benefits of personal loans is that they require very little documentation. For online applications, all supporting personal loan documentation is digital. For the application process, financial institutions generally require verification of your age, address, salary slips, income tax returns, credit history, and so on.

Quick disbursal process

Personal loans are processed and approvedfaster than other types of loans. As a result, it is a popular option for those in need of money. Bajaj FinancePersonal Loans are normally disbursed within 24 hours* of approval. As a result, it is the best solution for dealing with unplanned or urgent needs without breaking a sweat.

Flexible repayment tenures

Personal loans typically offerflexible repayment terms, making it easy for borrowers to repay their debt. The flexible repayment choices offered by Bajaj FinancePersonal Loans make them an appealing option. Customers can choose a loan duration ranging from 6 to 96 months making it an ideal choice for those looking for greater freedom and flexibility in their repayment plans.

A Bajaj Finance Personal Loan is a dependable and secure way to meet your financial needs. The online personal loan EMI calculator, which requires only basic inputs such as loan amount,tenure, and personal loan interest rate, makes it easy to calculate your monthly instalments. You may customise the monthly payment and loan term to fit your needs, and the personal loancalculator gives a thorough breakdown of the principal and interest amounts.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.

