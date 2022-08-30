5 Best B2B Lead Generation Companies In India

We are all knowledgeable of the fact that B2B marketing is critical to sales development because it helps to generate and convert product demand. Without a lead generation process in place, your team would not generate leads. This will result in a blank sales funnel, which is not our ideal case.

Sendoso defines a lead generation as a method of attracting and converting target audiences who have shown interest in your product or service.

In B2B marketing, lead generation is the most important role that sales and marketing teams play. This is because the more leads you generate, the more sales income you are likely to generate and increase in any firm.

According to Hubspot, the top three lead generation channels for B2B companies are SEO (14%), email marketing (13%), and social media (12%).

Importance of B2B Lead Generation

Lead generation increases a company's awareness, authenticity, trust, and interest among a specific group of potential leads. Here is why B2B lead generation is important:

Reduce or eliminate unnecessary cold calling

Create new business opportunities

Increase your profits

Creates brand visibility

Increase your market

Thus, focusing on lead generation can assist in driving traffic from high-quality prospects.

Need For B2B Lead Generation Companies?

Obtaining a potential lead for your B2B business requires considerable effort and commendable marketing and sales skills. Even if you provide the best services, you will need the assistance of professionals to generate leads.

As a result, you need to work with a specialized business to produce leads for your enterprise. Here are the top 5 B2B lead generating companies to know about if you're thinking about outsourcing your lead generation process:

1. Leadzen.ai

Leadzen.ai is the best B2B lead generation company in India. It's not only just a lead prospecting software but also a data enrichment tool. It assists you by providing email addresses, phone numbers, and other relevant data of prospects and MSMEs in India. It helps you save time and money by providing the most verified, comprehensive, and real-time data.

Leadzen.ai has got some amazing features like bulk search, geolocator, and multiple search filters that give you a 360-degree view of customers, prospects, and opportunities and enhance your lead generation process. You can do hyper-targetted marketing using the Geo-locator, which gives you both micro and macro insights about more than 1000+ Indian cities covering more than 100+ data points.Within just a short span of time, Leadzen.ai have worked with 50+ clients, including big names like Audi India, HDFC Bank, DBS Bank, Tata Capital, and many more.

According to Malhar Lakdawala, Co-founder of Leadzen.ai, "Leadzen.ai has become a popular choice not only amongst the salesmen but also marketers, recruiters, entrepreneurs and even angel investors. Our world-class bulk search and geolocator feature have been a major hit amongst our clients. It has you covered from closing a sales transaction to advertising your product to the proper audience to finding world-class recruits and bringing your business to new heights because, while every company offers data, they offer decision-making data and help you take the lead. "

2. LeadNXT

LeadNXT provides cloud telephony, Web API, and lead management services to solve your business problems. Its services enable businesses to increase productivity, acquire new customers, increase sales, and improve brand reputation.

It provides cost-effective and agile remedies to any business that is having difficulty communicating with its leads. It offers various services to businesses through its business communications and transactions for managing, generating, and following up on leads. The company's primary focus is on automating and managing leads via a critical business process.

3. Lusha

Lusha was created to create the world's largest data collection procedure community for B2B salespeople. Lusha now has a network of over 670,000 sales staff and 223,000 sales businesses, including Zendesk, Google, Dropbox, and Uber.

Lusha's self-service tools make accurate and accessible data available to B2B salespeople of all sizes. Sales professionals can use Lusha's generating leads platform, chrome extension, and API to find, engage, and close prospects.

4. EasyLeadz

EasyLeadz creates incredibly accurate and personalized B2B contact databases for your lead generation campaigns in sales and marketing. Once you have a ready Ideal customer profile, EasyLeadz can come in and build a similar target audience based on your Ideal customer persona.

Easyleadz also gives away three months of their Specialist plan for free to the startup community. This plan includes sales signals relevant to your organization, the ability to export these signals to CSV, 150 decision-maker emails, and account management. EasyLeadz enables business professionals to connect quickly and authentically with their leads, contacts, and hopefuls.

5. CAI (Connecting All India)

Connecting All India (CAI) is quickly emerging as one of the most reliable sources of lead generation. It understands the unique requirements of businesses and provides solutions accordingly. The company ensures result-oriented services for all by providing free marketing strategic services to first-time users and startups.

CAI provides value-for-money services to its customers through a transaction-based revenue model. Their leads are generated ethically, as they do not disclose any confidential info unless it is brought to their attention. The company distinguishes itself by delivering a high volume of high-quality leads.

Takeaway

Now is the time to optimize your sales process by utilizing a lead-generation service. You'll get more qualified leads, and your sales team will have more time to sell. To the article, it is clear that outsourcing your lead generation process is beneficial as:

They have professionals who can provide you with a high-quality lead.

They forward lead with a high conversion rate.

They bring you leads who are interested in your industry.

They have a large amount of data and thus can provide you with quick results.

They deliver results all year and charge for actual work done.

So, take into account the points raised above and make a firm decision that fits your brand image, timeline, and other marketing strategies.

