5 Best Chicken Incubator for Eggs

Raising chickens is an extremely rewarding hobby – and for some people, such as homesteaders or those who live off-grid, it’s also an essential part of their way of life.

It’s usually easy enough to buy chicks to increase your flock, but if you have fertilized eggs, you can hatch your own too. To do this, you’ll either need a broody hen or a chicken incubator – and to help you with the latter, here are our top picks for best chicken incubator for eggs.

1. Farm Innovators 4250 Chicken incubator

If you’re looking for a chicken incubator to hatch large numbers of chicks, this model from farm innovators that can hold up to 41 chicken eggs should be worth a look.

It boasts a circulated air system intended to keep temperatures consistent throughout the chicken incubator, and it also features a clear display that shows temperature, humidity and the number of days remaining until hatching day, making it easy to monitor.

The auto egg-turner is a great labor-saving addition, and the included candler allows you to check on the development of your eggs.

On the downside, despite the air circulation system, there seems to be some discrepancy between the temperature reading and the real temperature – the thermometer is not located where the eggs sit, so it doesn’t reflect the true temperature of the eggs.

Another point to bear in mind is that this is a large unit, so if you’re looking for a more compact chicken incubator, this might not be the one for you.

However, if you’re looking for a pro-style chicken incubator with a large capacity and an auto egg-turning feature, this is an option to add to your list of possibilities.

Pros

· Clear display – showing temperature, humidity and days till hatching

· Circulated air – to maintain even temperatures throughout

· Auto egg turner – saves time and effort

· Candler included – to check egg development

· Large capacity – holds up to 41 eggs

Cons

· Big footprint – not ideal for small-scale backyard hatching

· Uneven temperature measurements – thermometer not located where the eggs are

2. Manna Pro Harris Farms Nurture Right Egg Chicken incubator

This chicken incubator from Harris Farms is among the most popular options among backyard chicken keepers for several reasons.

It allows you to control both the temperature and humidity easily, and it also features clear readouts displaying the current values. Since it incorporates an induced airflow system, it also ensures a consistent distribution of heat throughout the chicken incubator.

We love the way you can easily see all of the eggs inside, making it easy to keep an eye on what’s going on – and when hatching day arrives, it is also great fun for kids and adults alike to observe the chicks emerging from their shells.

Furthermore, the automatic egg-turning feature saves you the hassle of rotating the eggs yourself, and it even stops three days before hatching by itself, so you don’t even need to turn it off.

There’s not much to dislike about this chicken incubator, but one minor gripe could be that it’s a little hard to clean.

It’s also a slightly pricey option, but since it’s a high-quality and reliable chicken incubator that consistently delivers impressive hatch rates, many people won’t mind paying a little extra – and most will be more than satisfied with the product they’ve bought.

Pros

· Perfect visibility – allows you to monitor eggs and children to watch chicks hatching

· Induced airflow – keeps the temperature constant

· Auto-turn feature – stops turning eggs three days before hatching

· Temperature and humidity controls – with clear readouts for both

· Suitable for multiple species – including chickens, ducks and pheasants

Cons

· Not easy to clean – some hard-to-reach corners

· A little expensive – but among the best value options around

3. TRIOCOTTAGE 12 Clear Egg Hatching Chicken incubator

For amateur chicken keepers looking for an inexpensive yet functional chicken incubator to hatch a few eggs, this model is likely to be of interest – it sells for a great low price but also includes plenty of useful features.

We love the way it has a clear 360° view – it’s easy to keep an eye on all the eggs, and children will love watching the chicks emerging from their eggs at the end of the incubation period.

Another great design feature is the curved wall that gives chicks a little extra space once they hatch.

It also includes a gravity-driven auto-water feature that’s designed to keep humidity levels constant while reducing your need to keep filling it up every day.

However, some people may find that it doesn’t work perfectly, and it may require a little tinkering to get it going.

Other than that, the only other issue is the chicken incubator's potential longevity since it isn’t of the highest quality.

However, as an inexpensive chicken incubator for chicken-keeping hobbyists, it represents great value for money and delivers consistently high hatch rates, all of which makes it a good option to consider.

Pros

· Great low price – among the most budget-friendly options

· Auto-water feature – driven by gravity

· 360° view – great for monitoring eggs and watching chicks hatch

· Curved walls – designed to give chicks more space once they hatch

· Good hatch rate – consistently good rates of success

Cons

· Auto-water doesn’t work perfectly – may require some adjusting or tinkering

· Questionable longevity – might not last as long as you hope

4. Sailnovo Egg Chicken incubator

This chicken incubator is much like the one above in terms of both price and performance – although less so in appearance.

It gives you a clear 360° view of the eggs, which is great for observation and also for educating young children about chicks hatching from eggs. It also boasts an automatic airflow system that’s designed to ensure an even distribution of heat throughout the chicken incubator.

Like the chicken incubator above, it includes an automatic water top-up system, meaning you won’t have to keep topping it up to maintain the humidity level. It also has a very small footprint, making it a great choice for those with more limited space.

There’s also a built-in candler to help you check on the development of your eggs.

One thing we like less is that it holds fewer eggs than is implied. If you’re hatching chickens, you won’t get more than a dozen eggs in it, and even then, it would be cramped if all the chicks hatch.

Another fairly significant drawback is that it doesn’t stop turning the eggs automatically as you enter the lockdown phase – so you have to remember to take out the egg trays yourself to prevent the machine from continuing to turn the eggs.

However, these are relatively minor complaints when put next to the many advantages of this chicken incubator, and for this reason, we think most hobbyists or small-time chicken keepers will be very happy with this product.

Pros

· 360° view – allows you to observe eggs and hatching easily

· Candler – to keep track of egg development

· Automatic top-up system – don’t need to worry about adding water

· Induced airflow system – to keep temperatures even

· Small footprint – ideal for home chicken keepers

Cons

· Doesn’t stop turning automatically – need to remove tray before lockdown

· Holds fewer than the implied number of eggs – realistically around 12 chicken eggs

5. Okköbi OBI-12 Egg Chicken incubator

Here’s another great chicken incubator that would make an excellent choice for either novice chicken keepers or those with kids – but even more experienced chicken keepers will be pleased with how it performs.

The chicken incubator includes plenty of useful features such as an automatic egg-turning system, easy controls to monitor and change the temperature, an airflow system to distribute heat evenly, a built-in candler and even an alarm to let you know when conditions become suboptimal.

We also like the Styrofoam “eggloo” that comes with it to use as insulation in colder conditions, and it’s also easy to clean between uses, the importance of which is not to be underestimated.

There are two main negatives. One is that the humidity needs constant monitoring, and when it drops, you have to keep adding more water to increase it again.

The second downside is that the wiring is not well placed, and newly hatched chicks may even be able to get tangled up in it if you’re not careful.

However, this can be solved with a little adaptation – even if you shouldn’t expect to have to do anything like this with a new chicken incubator you’ve just bought.

But besides these minor issues, this is another solid pick for beginners and even for experts, and most people will consider it excellent value for money.

Pros

· Simple to use – ideal for beginners or children

· Easy to clean – an important consideration

· Easy to add water – bottle included in the pack

· Includes an alarm – to alter you if things go wrong

· Comes with Styrofoam “eggloo” – provides insulation in colder conditions

Cons

· Humidity needs constant monitoring – you adjust it by squirting in more water

· Wires not well placed – a slight design flaw

Plenty of great options to choose from

As you can see, when it comes to chicken egg chicken incubators, there are plenty of great options to choose from, ranging from the extremely inexpensive to the slightly higher-priced and higher-quality.

Whichever kind of chicken incubator you’re looking for, you should be able to find just the thing you need – and with our post, we hope we’ve given you a good place to start your search.

