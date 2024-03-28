5 Best CLAT Coaching in India (Rank-Wise): Choose The Best for CLAT Preparation

Law is one of the most respected career choices, and many students across the country are willing to pursue a legal profession in the future. The beginning of this journey starts with extensive preparation for clearing the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT entrance examination. Suppose a student wants to get admission to one of the most commendable law universities in the country and get access to top-notch education about the different laws that prevail in India. Then, they will have to start preparing for the CLAT examination thoroughly. Now, understanding the CLAT examination and then clearing it is not a cakewalk. Students will be required to prepare strategically. Moreover, they should seek guidance from the finest and most experienced minds in the field.

That is where the role of a good CLAT coaching centre comes in. With the excellent learning experience that these experts offer, students will have a better shot at clearing this competitive entrance examination. Furthermore, such institutes will also provide the support and resources necessary to have a seamless preparation journey. All in all, the benefits of choosing the most excellent CLAT coaching are endless.

But how does one figure out which is the best coaching institute for them? How does one filter through the numerous choices available? Do not worry! In this article, let's discuss the top 5 CLAT coaching institutes in India from where students can begin to prepare for this exam. Each one of these guarantees students the best possible help so that they have a better chance of becoming a “one-digit-AIR holder.” Want to know which are these 5 CLAT coaching Institutes? Read on!

Rank 1 - Knowledge Nation Law Centre (Delhi) (Best CLAT Coaching in India)

About the Institute: Knowledge Nation Law Centre is among the top choices of students looking for the best CLAT coaching experience. This is because the institute has the most experienced faculty members. The institute also provides regular updates about current affairs and features the finest team of faculty members. Moreover, with the small batch sizes and the smart tips for time management, this institute has proved itself to be the best in this field.

Courses Offered: CLAT, AILET, DU.LLB, CUET PG Law, LLM, LSAT, LNAT, PCS J

Why Choose this Institute: If you are looking for the most promising law coaching institute in India, KNLC is the one for you. It offers the most reliable study material to the students. Furthermore, they have an exclusive in-house publication where the people work hard to print the most reliable study material for the students. The support offered to the students is also very excellent and helpful.

Previous Year Results: KNLC has an excellent track record of producing many CLAT rank-holders every year.

Fees: The fee structure for CLAT courses at the Knowledge Nation Law Centre is approximately Rs. 1,00,000 for 10-month course.

Batch Size: 35 Students (Small)

About Study Material: The study material that students will receive here is a result of the extensive research conducted by their experienced researchers.

About Teachers: Teachers like Rahul Sir & Ashish Sir are very supportive and have ample knowledge about their specific subjects. This will prove to be highly beneficial for the students. Although The institution is Equipped with 20 Teachers and 12 Dedicated Researchers.

Additional Features: Mock tests are conducted regularly at this institute. Furthermore, they also offer unlimited doubt sessions to the students.

Hostel / Mess: Available

Mode: Both online and offline coaching options are available for CLAT aspirants at the Knowledge Nation Law Centre.

Ratings: 4.9 out of 5

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 10 AM to 7 PM Address (Delhi): 47/1 First Floor, Kalu Sarai Nearest Metro-Hauz Khas (Exit No. 4, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016 Address (Gurgaon): SCO M-26 (First Floor), Sector 14 Gurgaon, Haryana 122001 Contact Number: +91 9999882757 / +91 9999882858 Website: http://www.knowledgenation.co.in/



Rank 2 - Maansarovar Law Centre (Delhi) (India’s Best CLAT Coaching Institute)

About the Institute: MLC Delhi has the most unique teaching methodology that goes far beyond just classroom sessions. After every test series, the students receive an individual performance analysis with constructive feedback for necessary improvement. Moreover, there is also a student-friendly help desk at this coaching centre. Hence, students can approach them and get the best help possible. The faculty members are also very accessible and they will give students the most effective tips and tricks to solve the questions quickly and correctly.

Courses Offered: CLAT, LLB, LLM, DU LLB, Judiciary, etc.

Why Choose this Institute: Subject-wise tests are conducted at MLC and are aimed at helping students understand their strengths and weaknesses. The study material is also updated and includes current affairs and news related to the field of law. Furthermore, they also host numerous interactive sessions with the previous years’ toppers.

Previous Year Results: Students from MLC have performed exceptionally well in the Common Law Admission Test over the years.

Fees: Students will have to pay approximately Rs. 20,000 for CLAT coaching in Delhi at Maansarovar Law Centre.

Batch Size: 50 students (Medium)

About Study Material: The students will get access to the most comprehensive study material for the CLAT exam here.

About Teachers: There are many excellent faculty members present at this coaching institute who are dedicated to helping students succeed.

Additional Features: Expert faculty conducts thorough performance analysis and the parents are also informed about the progress of their child.

Hostel / Mess: Not Available.

Mode: Online as well as offline coaching programs are available at the Maansarovar Law Centre.

Ratings: 4.1 out of 5

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 10 AM to 8 PM Address: Between Gate number 1 and 2 of GTB Nagar Metro Station, 59, Main, Ring Rd, Kingsway Camp, Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, 110009 Contact Number: +91 99997 99769, +91 99997 99728 Website: https://www.maansarovarlawcentre.com/



Rank 3 - T.I.M.E (Hyderabad) (Top CLAT Coaching Institute of India)

About the Institute: T.I.M.E. offers the most affordable and reliable CLAT coaching to students in India. With their help, getting into an amazing NLU will become a lot easier for the students. The teaching staff comprises dedicated individuals who understand what it takes to guide the students. Hence, they incorporate both theoretical and practical learning into their methodology. Furthermore, the coaching institute makes sure that students have access to the best learning resources.

Courses Offered: CLAT, CAT, BANK, GMAT, GATE, CMAT, CRT, etc.

Why Choose this Institute: Over the years, the Triumphant Institute of Management Education has helped thousands of students qualify for the most prestigious examinations like CLAT. With both online and offline coaching programs, they deliver top-notch coaching. Furthermore, the fee structure of this CLAT coaching is also very reasonable.

Previous Year Results: The results of this institute for law entrance examinations have been commendable. Hence, studying at this institute will be totally worth it for the students.

Fees: The fee structure for the 2-year CLAT program is around Rs. 1,60,000.

Batch Size: 40 Students (Small)

About Study Material: Exhaustive CLAT notes are available for students at the T.I.M.E. Institute.

About Teachers: The faculty members are experienced enough to help students understand each topic thoroughly and score well in the law entrance examination.

Additional Features: The best thing about studying at T.I.M.E. is that they deliver more than what they promise to the students. Moreover, students can expect personalised attention, which is crucial for better performance.

Hostel / Mess: Not Available

Mode: Students can choose between both online and offline coaching at this CLAT coaching institute in India.

Ratings: 4.5 out of 5

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 5 PM Address: 1-90-2G, Hitech City Rd, beside Image Hospital, Arunodaya Colony, Vittal Rao Nagar, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081 Contact Number: +91 96509 09890 Website: https://www.time4education.com/



Rank 4 - Pathfinder Educational Services (Bhopal) (Best CLAT Coaching in India)

About the Institute: Led by the most exemplary coaching experts, Pathfinder Educational Services is a coaching centre for CLAT that promises excellence. Hence, students will get premium coaching, that too at an affordable price. Additionally, the batch sizes are also very small at the coaching centre. This means that students will be able to concentrate on their preparation in a conducive environment. The facilities and infrastructure are also amazing, making studying more comfortable for the students.

Courses Offered: CLAT, CAT, MBA, IPM, CMAT, SAT, TISSNET, etc.

Why Choose this Institute: Over the years, more than 25,000 students have been trained for the most challenging competitive examinations at this institute. The faculty support here is available round the clock to clear any doubts that students might have and also provide motivation so that they can study better.

Previous Year Results: Out of the 2 lakh students from Pathfinder Education Services who have appeared for the entrance exam, many have been able to clear it and secure a seat at the premium law colleges.

Fees: The affordable fee structure for CLAT exam preparation is one of the primary reasons why students choose this institute.

Batch Size: 40 Students (Small)

About Study Material: This institute provides In-depth notes on each topic.

About Teachers: The teachers are also very enthusiastic and devoted to their job. They will take the classroom environment to a level where students stay competitive and perform better.

Additional Features: The institute also offers an exam encyclopaedia, which will be very helpful for those willing to understand the difficult landscape of competitive examinations.

Hostel / Mess: Not Available

Mode: Both online and classroom programs are available for CLAT students at the Pathfinder Educational Services coaching centre.

Ratings: 4.7 out of 5

Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday - 9 AM to 7 PM; Sunday - Closed Address: Plot no 173, 3rd floor, zone 2, above Brij Ratnam, Near Sargam Cinema, Zone-II, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462011 Contact Number: +91 95222 92468 Website: http://www.pathfinderforme.com/



Rank 5 - Sriram Law Academy (Chennai) (Best Institute for CLAT in India)

About the Institute: Since 2002, Sriram Law Academy has proved to be instrumental in the success stories of young law aspirants. With the help of the most amazing faculty team, this coaching centre provides the most reliable and high-quality CLAT coaching in Chennai. With experience, they have learned the importance of high-quality, detailed, and well-organized study material for the students. Hence, students can expect to get the best coaching possible at Sriram Law Academy. Lastly, their fee structure is also very affordable.

Courses Offered: CLAT, HSEE, etc.

Why Choose this Institute: This CLAT coaching centre operates intending to make a significant change in the lives of students through top-notch coaching. They also have the most amazing infrastructure and facilities, all of which are available at affordable prices.

Previous Year Results: The institute has been consistently delivering the most commendable results in the CLAT exam for 21 years.

Fees: Depending on the CLAT program that you choose, the fee structure for coaching at this institute will vary between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 1,70,000.

Batch Size: Small

About Study Material: Multiple booklets that will facilitate better self-study sessions and help students become national toppers.

About Teachers: The teachers follow a strategic and unique approach to conducting lectures so that students get the results they desire.

Additional Features: This institute is run by lawyers and has no other branches. Hence, the students will get access to the best resources and guidance at this coaching centre for CLAT exam.

Hostel / Mess: Not Available

Mode: Students at this coaching centre will get to choose between both online and offline coaching opportunities at this institute.

Ratings: 4.6 out of 5

Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday - 9 AM to 7 PM; Saturday - 9 AM to 2 PM Address: Level 2, Ankur, 113, Gopathi Narayanaswami Chetty Rd, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600017 Contact Number: +91 99401 62495 Website: https://www.sriramlawacademy.com/



Conclusion on 5 Best CLAT Coaching Institutes in India

That brings you to the end of this article about the best 5 CLAT coaching centres in India. With the help of one of these institutes, law aspirants will be able to get admission to the National Law University of their choice across the country. So, why wait? Choose the best institute and enhance the way you prepare for the exam. All the best!

