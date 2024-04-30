5 Best CLAT Coaching Institutes in Gurgaon (With Fees & Contact Details)

CLAT (or the Common Law Admission Test) is an examination that you must crack to get admission to one of the 22 prestigious NLUs in the country. However, cracking this examination is a feat that you can achieve only when you seek the help of a good CLAT coaching institute in Gurgaon. In this article, we have discussed 5 such institutes that have delivered the most excellent results over the years. If you are also an aspirant who is also preparing for the CLAT entrance examination, read on!

Rank 1 - Knowledge Nation Law Centre (Best CLAT Coaching in Gurgaon)

About the Institute: Knowledge Nation Law Centre is a leading name in the world of CLAT coaching in Gurgaon and Delhi, It is the Rank 1 CLAT Coaching Institution in India that has produced the highest number of selections every year in National Law universities. This is because of the high-quality coaching offered by this institute, especially for law entrance examinations. The tailor-made course curriculum and the updated study material are both focused on helping CLAT aspirants score above the cutoff marks. Moreover, the experts at this institute are well-versed in staying up-to-date about the changing patterns of the entrance examination. Hence, they can provide the most valuable guidance to the students. Furthermore, students get worksheets regularly for practice. The worksheets have 99 questions each, which are meant to help students get familiar with the entrance examination they are preparing for.

Courses Offered: CLAT, AILET, LSAT, DU. LLB, LLM, Judiciary, etc.

Why Choose This Institute: The top reason why students are choosing this coaching institute in Gurgaon is because they monitor the progress of each student consistently. Also, the study material is compiled by a team of 6 experienced specialists at the Knowledge Nation Law Centre.

Previous Year Results: Many students from KNLC have cracked the CLAT exam with flying colours, Indeed they are creating hundreds of results every year.

Fees: The average fee for pursuing CLAT coaching at the Knowledge Nation Law Centre is Rs. 1,00,000 to 2,00,000.

Batch Size: 35 Students (Small)

About Study Material: A professional research team is dedicated to providing the highest quality of study material to the students at the Knowledge Nation Law Centre.

Teachers: There are 20+ excellent teachers at this coaching centre, namely Prof. Rahul Tayal, Prof. Manikuntala Ghosh, Prof. Vikas Bhardwaj, Prof. Ashish Aggarwal, Prof. Vedika Sharma, and Prof. Vikas Nagar, among many others.

Additional Features: Students will also get to practice with the help of the mock tests offered by this institute for the CLAT aspirants.

Hostel / Mess : A hostel/mess facility is provided by the Knowledge Nation Law Centre. Hence, students need not have to panic in making arrangements.

Ratings: KNLC has received an average of 4.9 out of 5 stars on Google.

KNLC has received an average of 4.9 out of 5 stars on Google. Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM

Address : M 26 (First Floor, near State Bank of India), Block M, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

: M 26 (First Floor, near State Bank of India), Block M, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001 Contact Numbers: +91 9999882858; +91 9999882757

+91 9999882858; +91 9999882757 Website: https://www.knowledgenation.co.in/

Rank 2 - LegalEdge (Top CLAT Institute in Gurgaon)

About the Institute: For those looking for the best coaching academy for law entrance examinations, LegalEdge by Toprankers is the answer. In addition to the regular learning sessions, the institute also offers customized course options to its students. Furthermore, the institute has a long list of course programs available for the students. For those who are confused about their career and future, the experts are also eager to provide the best counseling possible. The fee structure for CLAT programs at this institute is also very affordable. Thus, the institute has made quality coaching accessible to a larger number of CLAT aspirants.

Courses Offered: CLAT, Judiciary, etc.

Why Choose This Institute: The test series conducted at LegalEdge is very similar to the actual exam pattern as well as the difficulty level. Hence, students will be able to improve their performance and know their strengths and weaknesses.

Previous Year Results: The institute has an impeccable track record of success, with toppers like Arijit Bansal, Yashaswi Dhakad, Jigyasa, and Divyansh Bora from the Bhopal offline Branch.

Fees: The starting range of the fee structure is around Rs. 1,00,000 (approximately).

Batch Size: 25 to 30 Students (Small)

About Study Material: At this CLAT coaching institute, students will get notes that are extensive and properly organized topic-wise.

At this CLAT coaching institute, students will get notes that are extensive and properly organized topic-wise. Teachers: The teachers at LegalEdge by Toprankers are experienced and compassionate individuals who understand that each student has unique needs.

Additional Features: Because of the strictly small batch size, this institute ensures that the CLAT aspirants get the personalized attention and mentorship of the faculty members.

Hostel / Mess : The hostel facility is not offered by the LegalEdge coaching center. A mess facility is also not available.

Ratings: On Google Reviews, this CLAT coaching in Gurgaon has 3.8 out of 5 stars.

On Google Reviews, this CLAT coaching in Gurgaon has 3.8 out of 5 stars. Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday - 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM

Address : NM - 2&3, First Floor, Block M, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

: NM - 2&3, First Floor, Block M, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001 Contact Numbers: +91 91091 08421, +91 63607 39961, +91 97172 89708

+91 91091 08421, +91 63607 39961, +91 97172 89708 Website: http://legaledge.in/

Rank 3 - Law Prep (Best Institute for CLAT In Gurgaon)

About the Institute: Law Prep Tutorials is a top-rated and reliable CLAT coaching institute in Gurgaon. This institute is known for providing the students with a comfortable learning experience. They have achieved this with the help of their top-notch infrastructure and a wide range of facilities for the aspirants. Moreover, students will be taught using the most strategic teaching methods. As a result, they will not just gain theoretical knowledge but also practical skills. Also, practice tests are held regularly at this institute. With an experience of more than 2 decades, this institute stands tall as one of the finest for CLAT preparation. Hence, those who wish to get admission to one of the top National Law Universities in the country must entrust Law Prep Tutorials to offer the best guidance possible.

Courses Offered: CLAT, Judiciary, AILET, OLET, APO, etc.

Why Choose This Institute: The institute maintains a small batch size for the different courses it offers. Hence, the students can confidently seek answers to their queries and get help from their teachers whenever they need it.

Previous Year Results: Over the years, this institute has produced many rank holders. These include Devtej Singh, Abhay Kumar Meena, Dinesh Dewasi, Manav Agarwal, Vanshika Gupta, Trisha Sharma, Shreya Halingali, etc.

Fees: At Law Prep, you will have to pay anywhere between Rs. 1,50,000 and Rs. 2,50,000 as fees for CLAT course programs.

Batch Size: 30 to 35 Students (Small)

30 to 35 Students (Small) About Study Material: The most up-to-date and comprehensive study notes are available for CLAT aspirants at this institute.

The most up-to-date and comprehensive study notes are available for CLAT aspirants at this institute. Teachers: The experienced teachers are very good at providing thorough knowledge to the students based on the latest CLAT syllabus.

Additional Features: Both online and offline coaching options are available for students willing to crack the CLAT exam with the help of Law Prep Tutorials.

Hostel / Mess : Students will not find any hostel facility within the Gurgaon campus of Law Prep Insitute. Similarly, mess facilities are also not available.

Ratings: The average rating that this coaching centre has on Google is 4.9 out of 5 stars.

The average rating that this coaching centre has on Google is 4.9 out of 5 stars. Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 7 PM

Address : M - 35 Second floor, Block M, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

: M - 35 Second floor, Block M, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001 Contact Numbers: +91 76659 44999

+91 76659 44999 Website: https://www.lawpreptutorial.com/

Rank 4 - CLAT Prep (Best CLAT Coaching Classes in Gurgaon)

About the Institute: At the CLAT Prep Institute, students will get the best help possible for their law entrance exam preparation. This is one of the top CLAT coaching centres in Gurgaon that operates to provide high-quality coaching and hands-on experience to students. Also, the institute has an exhaustive list of courses and test series available for its students. CLAT Prep offers the most valuable guidance and support for CLAT aspirants. The institute has been doing this for almost a decade. Thus, students can expect that their learning styles will be understood and respected. Furthermore, the coaching fees at CLAT Prep are also very inexpensive.

Courses Offered: CLAT, AILET, IPM, CUET, DU. LLB, etc.

Why Choose This Institute: The commendable track record and results that this institute has delivered over the years are among the primary reasons why students choose this institute.

Previous Year Results: 16 Selections from CLAT Prep were at the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) Hyderabad. Also, 11 Selections happened at the National Law University (NLU) Jodhpur.

Fees: The fee structure for CLAT courses at CLAT Prep is between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 1,80,000.

Batch Size: 35 Students (Small)

35 Students (Small) About Study Material: Students will get the most detailed study material at this institute, including notes and handouts.

Teachers: There is an experienced faculty team present at this coaching centre for CLAT preparation.

Additional Features: The batch strength for CLAT coaching at this institute is very small.

Hostel / Mess : These facilities are not available at the CLAT Prep Institute.

Ratings: On Google Reviews, this institute has received 4.8 out of 5 stars.

On Google Reviews, this institute has received 4.8 out of 5 stars. Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 7 PM

Address : M-41, First Floor, Block M, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

: M-41, First Floor, Block M, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001 Contact Numbers: 040 400 88400, +91 85860 39359

040 400 88400, +91 85860 39359 Website: https://www.clatprepindia.com/

Rank 5 - Career Launcher (Best CLAT Coaching)

About the Institute: Career Launcher is a CLAT coaching institute in India with over three decades of teaching experience for CLAT and other important entrance examinations in the country. The finest faculty members at this institute are eager to provide students with the most excellent guidance. They also provide personalized attention to the students. With the help of this coaching institute, many students have scored well in the CLAT entrance exam. Furthermore, the latest technological advancements are present in the classrooms at Career Launcher Gurgaon. Hence, students get a conducive learning environment, which is necessary for an outstanding performance. Lastly, this coaching centre offers many additional facilities to the students.

Courses Offered: CLAT, CUET, IPM, CAT, BBA, etc.

Why Choose This Institute: Each faculty member at this CLAT coaching brings many years of experience to the table. Also, they have a wide range of courses available for the students at the most affordable prices possible. The institute also provides the most incredible test series.

Previous Year Results: The results of this institute have been excellent, which is why students choose this coaching centre for their CLAT preparation.

Fees: The fee structure for the courses offered at Career Launcher Gurgaon ranges between ₹ 40,000 and 4,50,000.

Batch Size: 30 to 35 Students (Small)

30 to 35 Students (Small) About Study Material: The most exhaustive classroom notes are offered to the students regularly.

The most exhaustive classroom notes are offered to the students regularly. Teachers: The faculty team is a group of several teachers who specialize in different subjects. They will provide insights to the students about the field they are eagerly studying to work in.

Additional Features: The institute also has an excellent online portal for its students, where they will get access to all the resources necessary for a seamless learning process.

Hostel / Mess : Career Launcher does not offer accommodation options for the students. They do not have any mess facilities for the students.

Ratings: The average rating of this institute on Google Reviews is 4.7 out of 5 stars.

The average rating of this institute on Google Reviews is 4.7 out of 5 stars. Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday - 9:30 AM to 7 PM

Address : M-40, First Floor, Block M, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

: M-40, First Floor, Block M, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001 Contact Numbers: +91 88606 08001, +91 85959 17775

+91 88606 08001, +91 85959 17775 Website: https://www.careerlauncher.com/gurgaon/sector14/

Conclusion on 5 Best CLAT Coaching in Gurgaon

Those were our top picks for the list of the best CLAT coaching institutes in Gurgaon. With the help of one of these institutes, you will be able to boost your preparation and guarantee an excellent score for yourself in the competitive law entrance examination. So, if you want the best learning possible that facilitates excellent results, you must enroll at one of the coaching centres listed in this article.

