Blockchain is home to numerous cryptos, and more are added all the time. But only a few projects provide benefits and solve real-world problems. A coin has to have utility for it to be deemed valuable, so we wanted to find the best initial coin offerings (ICOs).

Let’s take a look at some of the best ICOs to invest in 2022.

The Top 5 Best Crypto Presales and ICOs to Invest in 2022

Of all the coins that have recently had ICOs, we found the 5 best crypto presales and ICOs to invest in 2022.

Battle Infinity -Overall Best Crypto Presale Lucky Block -Popular Competition Platform Baby ApeCoin -Top-Rated NFT Platform EstateX -Real Estate Platform Offering Rewards Sleep Care -Platform Enabling Players to Earn While Sleeping

A Closer Look at the 5 Best Crypto Presales and ICOs to Invest in Right Now

After identifying the best crypto presales, we wanted to take a closer look at each to determine what makes them stand out from the rest.

1. Battle Infinity - Overall Best Crypto Presale

The best presale crypto that’s come out recently is Battle Infinity. One of the things that makes it so special is that it offers players a chance to earn while they play games. Players can access Battle Market, Battle Swap, IBAT Premier League, Battle Arena, Battle Stake and Battle Games.

To reap the benefits of this platform, players need to buy the IBAT coin. That’s the platform’s native token, and it’s what players need to transact and receive rewards. They can buy it on Battle Swap, the game’s decentralized exchange. After they’ve earned rewards, players can redeem them for other currencies.

Players have several options for playing the game. They can start in the Battle Arena by putting on their virtual reality headsets and meeting other players in real-time in this fantasy sports game, which is based in Metaverse land. The cool thing about entering the Battle Arena is that players do it with the unique avatars that they’ve dressed with NFTs obtained from Battle Market.

Battle Infinity wanted to attach value to characters and assets by tokenizing them as NFTs. Another area that players can enter is the IBAT Premier League. But players need NFT passes to enter leagues and matches. It’s in the IBAT Premier league that players add to their teams by picking out real-life players to stand a higher chance of winning.

The platform enables players to earn by monetizing their land, and they can also spend IBAT on advertising billboards in the game. The good news is that half of IBAT transaction fees enter a global staking pool, which rewards players with IBATs if they’ve been loyal to the game by being active.

Another way players earn is by staking their coins. Battle Infinity allows players to compete for the highest interest, and players can choose from three different staking methods: solo, duo and crates.

The time to buy the Battle Infinity token is now. That’s because it’s on presale and has been since 11 July 2022. The presale ends on 10 October 2022, and IBAT is at a discounted price now. IBAT has surpassed its soft cap, so that means game development and beta testing will begin.

Battle Infinity has raised almost $1 million in the early stages of the presale. So it looks like IBAT will sell out early, even before 10 October 2022.

The best way to be notified of the latest Battle Infinity news and IBAT updates is via the Telegram channel. Keep in mind that the admins will never DM first. Be careful of imposters.

2. Lucky Block - Popular Competition Platform Lucky Block provides players with rewards, but LBLOCK has also provided investors with generous profits.

It’s possible to enter draws to benefit from blockchain and cryptocurrency. One platform that’s enabled that is Lucky Block. Players who want to enter draws to receive rewards can do it on this platform if they own the platform’s native token, LBLOCK.

Lucky Block provides players with rewards, but LBLOCK has also provided investors with generous profits. Investors who got into LBLOCK when it launched at the end of January 2022 didn’t have to wait long to see massive price action. Because LBLOCK went on a massive bull run of over 1,000% at the beginning of the following month. What’s even more impressive is that LBLOCK rallied in only two weeks.

Players who want to partake in draws will have to buy a ticket for $1. Five tickets are necessary to enter the main draw, which is held every week. Lucky Block offers $50,000 in LBLOCK as the main prize. An NFT draw also takes place every Friday. Players save on transaction fees, which don’t apply to ticket sales.

Two major developments have happened on the Lucky Block platform. The first one is that developers are working on making NFTs available via fiat currencies. The other development is the ERC20 token, which is regarded as the second version of the original token. The big deal about the V2 token is that it has enabled Lucky Block to list it on centralized exchanges. That means more exposure of LBLOCK, which could result in higher demand and the coin’s price should follow suit.

3. Baby ApeCoin - Top-Rated NFT Platform

ApeCoin definitely did well thanks to Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC), which is arguably the most famous NFT project. But investors who missed the ApeCoin ICO can still get in on the action in a similar version.

Welcome to Baby ApeCoin. It’s a BEP20 token that is programmed to give investors rewards in BNB. Although it’s considered by some a mem coin, Baby ApeCoin is designed to provide investors utility. It offers static rewards in BNB, paid out every 60 minutes.

Investors should note that a 15% tax is levied on this token. But the good news is that 4% is distributed back to coin holders. The platform uses the 11% difference for marketing and liquidity.

4. EstateX - Real Estate Platform Offering Rewards

One of the top crypto at the moment is $ESX.

One of the top crypto at the moment is $ESX. It’s the native token of the EstateX platform. For years, getting into real estate has been difficult for small investors because large amounts of money were necessary to enter the space.

Now, EstateX is using blockchain to make real estate investment accessible to anyone. Regardless of budget, any investors can invest in real estate thanks to fractional ownership by EstateX. Whatever money investors have, they can use it on this platform by holding $ESX. It’s a great platform to earn a passive income.

Another great benefit of this platform is that it enables investors to trade their ownership stakes through its secondary marketplace. The platform also enables investors to take out loans with approved coins as leverage.

5. Sleep Care - Platform Enabling Players to Earn While Sleeping Sleep Care uses a person’s physical body activity and body sensors to gather data.

It’s possible to earn rewards while sleeping thanks to blockchain. One way is to use the Sleep Care app. It’s built on the Binance Smart Chain and enables participants to monetize their sleeping habits. The app uses information obtained from the participant’s phone to determine the sleep quality.

To qualify for rewards, participants need to sleep 5+ hours. The platform provides rewards with its native token, $SLEEP. Everything is conducted through the app, so Sleep Care sends rewards through it. Sleep Care uses a person’s physical body activity and body sensors to gather data. Since Sleep Care has made earning so easy, it’s definitely one of the best crypto games to play and earn.

How to Buy IBAT

Considering IBAT is currently on presale, below is a step-by-step guide of how to buy IBAT, in screenshots:

Step 1: Connect Wallet

Step 2: Buy IBAT

Decide the amount of IBAT to buy and click ‘BUY IBAT’.

Step 3: Confirm Transaction

The last step is to click ‘Confirm’ in the wallet.

At the time of writing the IBAT presale is 17% sold out.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.