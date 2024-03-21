5 Best CUET Coaching in Delhi (Rank Wise) With Contact Details

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a competitive exam for students to gain admission to the best courses. The exam is conducted by a national test agency where students across the country appear to be admitted to the best colleges. So, the competition increases with an increase in the number of students appearing for CUET. To survive this competition and get a high rank, students need to prepare for exams with dedication and discipline. The coaching institutes can provide guidance, support, resources, and a disciplined environment to prepare for the exam. So, students who are looking for the best CUET coaching in Delhi can check these top 5 institutes:

Rank 1 - Knowledge Nation Law Centre (Best CUET Coaching in Delhi)

About Institute:

Knowledge Nation Law Centre, the best CUET PG coaching in Delhi for Law is popularly known for its Extensive coaching. The institute has a vast team of experts who are professional in the law field, and understand in-depth about competitive exams such as DU LLB, CUET PG / DU.LLB, LLM, and many more. They offer personalised coaching for students to ensure they receive top-quality coaching and prepare for the exam to score high ranks. The institute regularly monitors students' progress to understand their mistakes and improve to ensure they are ready to appear for CUET.

They offer effective techniques in their methodology to understand students about their requirements. The institute provides support and guidance to students and parents at every step. They regularly update study material with the latest patterns and understanding to provide detailed information for preparation. Students will also receive various free mock tests to analyse their preparation and improve accordingly. Moreover, they provide quality infrastructure at every step for students to prepare for exams comfortably.

Courses Offered:

CLAT (Common Law Admission Test)

AILET (ALL India Law Entrance Test)

DU. LLB (3 Years)/CUET-PG

LSAT (Law School Admission Test)

Judiciary | PCS-J

LLM

Batch Size: 35 Students

List of Teachers and Their Experience:

Prof. Rahul Tayal (General & Analytical Reasoning HOD)

Prof. Ashish (English Grammar HOD)

Prof. Manikuntala Ghosh (History & Polity HOD)

Prof. Vedika Sharma (Critical Reasoning)

Prof. Vikas Bhardwaj (Criminal Law)

Prof. Vikas Nagar (Current Affairs)

Prof. Lalit Chauhan (Arithmetic)

Prof. Naman Jain (Arithmetic)

Prof. Deepak Gupta (Geography)

Prof. Abhishek Chauhan (Data Interpretation)

Prof. Apala Singh (General Studies HOD)

Prof. Surbhi Bansal (Law of Contracts)

Prof. Anupama Gupta Civil Law

Prof. Kini Saxena (Legal Reasoning)

Prof. Pallavi Kodan (English Vocabulary)

Prof. Ruchika Dhingra (English Passages)

Prof. Richa Thakur (Mock Test Analyst)

Prof. Om Narayan (Senior Mock Test Analyst)

Prof. Om Bikash (Fundamentals of Computers for DU.LLB exam)

Prof. Arushi Jain (Publications)

Fees: The courses are affordable and cost ₹1,00,000+

Timings of the Institute: Monday to Sunday- 10 am–7 pm (It may vary during special holidays)

Address:

47/1 First Floor, Kalu Sarai Nearest Metro-Hauz Khas (Exit No. 4, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Contact Details:

Email: info@knowledgenation.co.in

Phone: +91-9999882858, 9999882757

Website: https://knowledgenation.co.in/

Rank 2 - UniMonks CUET (Top CUET Coaching in Delhi)

About Institute:

Are you ready to embark on a journey towards academic excellence and career success? Look no further than Unimonks, your trusted partner in entrance exam preparation!

Unimonks stand tall as an Ed. Tech initiative founded by esteemed Ph.D. alumni from renowned institutions such as DU, JNU, and the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. With a faculty comprising UPSC CSE and SSC CGL exam qualifiers, Unimonks boasts unparalleled expertise and experience in guiding students towards their dream careers.

As one of Delhi's premier coaching institutes, UniMonks provide comprehensive coverage of English, General Test, and all domains, ensuring you're fully equipped to ace your exams.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Arvind Rao, a seasoned academician with a wealth of experience, Unimonks goes beyond traditional coaching. Dr Rao's keen interest in socio-economic psychometric analysis ensures personalised career planning, guiding you towards the path best suited to your strengths and aspirations.

Their scientifically designed study material, pedagogy, and teaching methodology are optimised to meet the diverse needs of students. From catchy infographics to mind maps and mnemonics, we employ cutting-edge techniques to enhance learning and retention. But that's not all! At Unimonks, we believe in holistic support. From form filling to preference sheet guidance and counselling for CUET and other entrance exams, we're with you every step of the way. Don't just dream it, achieve it with Unimonks!

Courses Offered:

CUET UG Foundation (English+ General Test+ Domains)

CUET PG, DU LLB, IPMAT

BBA, BMS entrance exam

Address:

2nd Floor, Chabra Complex, Near Indane Gas Agency, Opp. Old Canara Bank, Munirka, New Delhi-110067

Phone Number: 9910614532, 8384053994, 9354739837

Website: www.unimonks.co.in

Rank 3 - Maansarovar Law Centre (Best Institute for CUET in Delhi)

About Institute:

Maansarovar Law Centre presents themselves as a true epitome in the competitive world of CUET coaching. Maansarovar has produced more than 7500 students in India for the last 10 years & provides the Best CUET Coaching in Delhi. Built on the cornerstones of excellence, quality, professionalism and integrity, the secret to Maansarovar’s success in this field is their Math and Reasoning faculty Miss Snigdha Gupta, who has herself secured an All-India Rank 23 in one of the most coveted exams in India, SSC (CGL) 2013 and has more than a decade of teaching experience.

What sets Maansarovar Law Centre apart is not just the faculty's expertise but also the approach they have towards the CUET examination. They understand the need for accessibility and personalised attention as every student needs attention in their way.

They ensure that their guidance and support are always within reach and special sessions with toppers are also conducted. They recognize the importance of practical preparation and have a rigorous schedule of mock tests every week, these tests are tailored to the CUET’s demand and equip the students with the confidence, skills, and familiarity needed to excel in the examination.

Courses Offered:

1) CUET

2) CLAT

3) Judiciary

Batch Size: Large

List of Teachers and Their Experience:

Snigdha Gupta - Chief Mentor (Math and Reasoning Expert)

Sonal Gupta – Law Expert (1st ranker LL.B. & LL.M.)

Diksha Mendiratta – English Faculty

Sunny Sharma – GK Faculty

Fees: The fee for their one-year batch is Rs. 1,00,000

Timings of the Institute: 10 am - 8 pm (Open every day from Monday to Sunday)

Address:

Head Office: 59, Kingsway Camp, Delhi – 110009

Branch Office: B-16, Main Road, Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi – 110009

Contact Details:

Email: maansarovarlawcentre@gmail.com

Phone: +91 9999 799 728 / +91 9999 799 769

Website: https://www.maansarovarlawcentre.com/best-cuet-ug-coaching-in-delhi/

Rank 4 - CUET Lions (Top CUET Classes)

About Institute:

CUET Lions are one of the top institutes for students to take their preparation to a high level. The institute is known as a one-stop option for the preparation of all law competitive exams. Students can start there with mentors who have years of expertise in the field and understand the changing patterns. The faculty focus on core concepts in classes, regular homework, study plan, mechanism, and more.

The institute has well-detailed and defined courses for students to prepare for various exams. They have an online forum for students where they can post queries and solutions are provided immediately. Moreover, they also provide targeted colleges and reviews for students to help them choose the best law school as per their rank. Students can take up CUET mock tests available for free and analyse their performance. The institute has been uploading blogs for students to ensure they are updated with the latest information about the exam. They also regularly update content on social media platforms to help students.

Courses Offered:

Course School Boards + CUET 2-Year

School Boards + CUET 1 Year

School Boards + CUET Crash

CUET 2-Year Batch

CUET 1-Year Batch

CUET Crash Course Batch

CUET General Test - 1-Year Batch

CUET General Test - 2-Year Batch

CUET General Test - Crash Course

Batch Size: Medium

Fees: The coaching fee can vary as per course. Overall, it ranges from ₹23000 to ₹65000.

Timings of the Institute: Monday to Sunday 8 am to 8 pm

Address: Delhi

Contact Details:

Email: info@cuetlions.com

Phone: 9811233793

Website: https://cuetlions.com/

Rank 5 - Imtihaan Guru (Best CUET Coaching Institute in Delhi)

About Institute:

Imtihaan Guru is another one of the best CUET coaching in Delhi where students can start preparation to acquire admission to top schools. The institute focuses on some major aspects during preparation including accuracy, success, swiftness, smart study, and updated material. To provide accelerated exam preparation, they use AI for students. Students can find their study room online through their app where they will get PPTs, video lectures, PDFs, learning sessions, and competitive sessions for speed & accuracy. Students will also have access to the exam room where topic tests, and exam tests for comprehensive preparation are provided. Moreover, students will get a report and analysis of their preparation where they can track their topic-wise preparation and identify mistakes.

Courses Offered:

IIT JEE Entrance

Medical - BMS and NEET

CUET Coaching

Management IPMAT Coaching MAT Entrance BBA Entrance Hotel Mgmt. Entrance

CLAT LAW Coaching

NIFT Entrance

BITSAT Entrance

BCA Entrance

MCA Entrance

Batch Size: Medium

Fees: The fee can start from ₹80,000 depending on the course.

Timings of the Institute: Monday to Sunday 8 am to 9 pm

Address:

Block G-31 2nd Floor, Opposite McDonalds Block DD Kalkaji, New Delhi, Delhi 110019

Contact Details:

Email: info@imtihaanguru.in

Phone: +91-78382 72349

Website: https://imtihaanguru.in/

Conclusion on 5 Best CUET Coaching in Delhi

These are some of the best top 5 CUET coaching institutes in Delhi provided with details. The details include contact information, fees, courses, and institute details. Students can understand these details, check their official website or social media accounts, and start preparation with the best coaching to ace the exam.

