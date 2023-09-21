5 Best Digital Business Cards in the Market

The landscape of networking has undergone a significant transformation in the digital age. Online platforms like LinkedIn, along with other social media platforms and professional networking sites, have revolutionised the way people connect and build relationships for personal and professional purposes.

While physical business cards find it challenging to adapt to the networking demands of this digital era, digital business cards have emerged as a powerful networking tool. These digital counterparts facilitate instantaneous sharing of contact information, whether it's in face-to-face encounters or through virtual means.

However, if you want to create an effective digital business card, the first step is selecting the right platform.

Let’s look at the top five digital business cards in the market right now, plus how to choose the right one for your needs.

Selection criteria: What factors were put into consideration?

Choosing the right digital business card platform can be a hassling task. To keep things simple, unbiased, and comprehensive, the following factors were considered when comparing and ranking digital business card platforms.

Ease of creation and use

Templates and customization

Variety of information fields

Bulk creation and editing

Branding and white labeling

Management and collaboration

Tracking and analytics

Security and privacy

Top 5 best digital business cards

Based on the above comparison factors, here are the top five best digital business card platforms.

1. QRCodeChimp Digital Business Card

QRCodeChimp is a complete digital business card platform, as it offers all the features you need to create and manage digital business cards. You can customize your digital business cards the way you want, add in-depth information, share them seamlessly, and manage them like a pro.

For starters, creating a digital business card on QRCodChimp is super easy. You just need to sign up, select a template, enter your information, design your page, and save it.

QRCodeChimp is the customization king of all digital business card platforms. It offers 20+ customizable digital business card templates, giving you complete control over design. Additionally, you get branding features like logo addition and white labeling.

If you want to create several digital business cards at once, QRCodeChimp’s bulk creation feature can be a game-changer for you. It helps you generate multiple digital business cards in seconds by simply uploading an Excel sheet.

And thanks to QRCodeChimp’s comprehensive analytics dashboard, you can view the analytics of your digital business cards and precisely track your networking ROI.

QRCodeChimp also offers top-notch management capabilities, including folders for organizing QR codes and subaccounts for access controls.

On top of all this, QRCodeChimp offers enterprise-grade security — compliance with SOC-2 and GDPR plus adherence to all the security best practices.

Key features:

20+ templates with complete customization

Bulk creation and editing

Logo and white labeling

Seamless management with folders and subaccounts

Enterprise-grade security

Sharing with QR codes and NFC tags

Pricing: Starting at $6.99 per month for up to 50 digital business cards; free plan available.

2. Mobilo Card

Mobilo Card is a digital business card platform that enables you to create and manage digital business cards. The solution lets you create a simple, sleek digital business card containing all your essential information. This includes your contact details, job information, address, and social media profiles.

Mobilo Card has a mobile app to manage your digital business cards. You can track all your visits and connections in the app and edit your card.

The platform also sells physical cards and accessories like key fobs and smart buttons. They’re powered by NFC, so you can write the digital business card URL on them and share it with a tap.

That said, Mobilo Card has limited customization options and also misses out on features like folder management and white labeling.

Key features:

Simple and easy-to-use platform

Share digital business cards with NFC and QR codes

Buy NFC accessories from the website

Track and view card analytics

Integrate with other tools

Pricing: Starting at $4.99 per card

3. Blinq

Blinq is a digital business card solution mainly used by professionals to share contact details at networking events. It allows you to create a digital profile containing all your contact information and social media links.

Once your page is ready, you can share it by showing its QR code on your smartphone or Apple Watch. Besides, Blinq sells NFC cards that you can link to your digital business cards and share your contact details with a tap.

Blinq offers a bunch of digital business card templates. You also get basic customization options like your profile image and brand logo.

You can manage your Blinq cards using the Blinq app available on Android and iOS.

Apart from some limitations on customization and information fields, Blinq is a good pick for small teams looking to create digital business cards.

Key features:

Choose from pre-designed page templates

Share with QR code, NFC, and Apple Watch

Buy NFC cards from the website

Mobile app available for Android and iOS

Pricing: Starting at $4.99 per card per month

4. HiHello

HiHello is a digital business card platform that helps you make connections by sharing contact details online. If you’re looking for an efficient and eco-friendly way to share contact details, HiHello’s digital business cards can be a good pick,

With HiHello, you get pretty much all the essential features needed in a digital business card platform. You can create digital business cards in bulk, organize them in folders, and add subaccounts with access controls.

However, HiHello lags behind other solutions because of limited customization options. The platform’s UI is also a bit primitive.

Key features:

Customize the digital business card with logo and multimedia

Share contact details and social media profiles

Manage your digital cards from a mobile app

White-labeled digital business cards

Pricing: Starting at $6 per month; free plan available

5. Popl

Let’s end this list with Popl, a contact management platform that sells NFC cards and accessories with digital business cards integrated into them.

You can create a simple, professional digital business card with Popl. The customization options and information fields are limited, but the user interface is smooth and easy to navigate.

Popl’s digital business card profile allows you to share your contact details, professional information, and social media links. Basic customization options are available, such as adding the brand logo and changing the color palette.

Popl sells NFC business cards, phone cards, and badges directly from the website. Hence, it can be a good pick if you want to buy an NFC card and a digital business card from the same place.

Key features:

Buy digital business cards with NFC accessories

Contact management features

Integration with other tools

Sharing with QR codes and NFC

Pricing: Starting at $6.49 per month for 3 digital business cards

How to choose the right digital business card?

Now that we’ve looked at the five best card platforms, it’s time to understand what to look for in a digital business card solution.

There are various factors that determine whether a digital business card platform is worth the investment or not.

However, the criteria will vary depending on your requirements. For instance, you may need a lot of customization and control over design. In that case, QRCodeChimp will be a great choice.

On the other hand, you may want a solution that sells physical cards as well. Here’s where platforms like Blinq and Popl will be more suitable.

Here are some factors to consider when choosing a digital business card solution.

Ease of creation and use

First things first, creating a digital business card should be a piece of cake. It should take no more than a couple of minutes, and the process should be super smooth. Choose a digital business card that ticks both the boxes so you and your team members can seamlessly create digital business cards.

Templates and customization

Next, find a digital business card provider that offers many customization options. First, look for the number of templates — the higher, the better. More templates mean you can design your digital business card in a way that suits your personal and professional brand.

Also, the templates should be customizable. You should be able to change its palette and font style. This will give you complete control over your digital business card’s design.

Variety of information fields

The purpose of a digital business card is to help you share in-depth information with your connections. That’ll be possible only if your digital business card allows you to share all types of details, such as contact information, social media profiles, web URLs, and multimedia (photos, videos, etc.).

So, opt for a digital business card platform that offers many options and flexibility in the type of information you can share.

Bulk creation and editing

If you want to create digital business cards for many people, doing it individually will be tedious and time-consuming. Therefore, choose a platform that lets you create digital business cards in bulk.

It’s important to go for a digital business card platform with a robust bulk creation module to create multiple digital business cards at once.

Branding and white labeling

Digital business cards have insane branding potential. If done correctly, they can be your brand’s advocates and boost awareness and recall.

Hence, it’s vital to go for a digital business card tool that offers branding capabilities, like adding your brand’s logo and other branding elements.

White labeling is another important feature to look for in a digital business card solution. It allows you to use your company’s domain URL instead of the default one, which ensures brand consistency and builds trust.

Management and collaboration

If you plan to create and manage a lot of digital business cards, you need good management features. Two specific features to look for are folders and access controls.

Find a platform that lets you create multiple folders to seamlessly organize and manage your digital business cards.

Besides, you should be able to add accounts with different access controls for easy and effective organization.

Tracking and analytics

Digital business cards are a robust tool for business development, lead generation, and sales. And like every marketing tool, you need to measure the ROI of your digital business cards.

Hence, go for a solution that provides comprehensive analytics, including total visits and clicks, location information, etc. This way, you’ll be able to accurately measure your networking efforts.

Security and privacy

Last but not least, find a digital business card that deploys enterprise-grade security practices to ensure the privacy and integrity of your data. Your digital business card platform should align with SOC-2, GDPR, and other security standards.

Additionally, it should take security measures like strong access controls and secure network infrastructure to safeguard your data.

Final thoughts

Digital business cards are essential for marketing in today’s age. Implement them in your networking strategy today to see your networking efforts flourish.

However, you need the right digital business card platform to support your networking efforts. The list of digital business cards discussed above will help you get started.

Now, start testing each platform thoroughly and find one that best fits your requirements.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.