5 Best Indian Catering Companies in Dubai

From traditional favorites like biryani, samosas, paneer tikka and dal makhani, Indian catering caters to a wide range of preferences and dietary needs. Whether for weddings, parties, or corporate events, find below some of the best Indian catering companies in Dubai, in addition to some tips to help you save money.

Metropolitan Catering Service (MCS)

MCS a proud member of the AL Habtoor Hospitality group. With over 200 international chefs and one of the largest kitchens in the UAE, MCS is setting the standard for exceptional catering services.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Their team of chefs hails from all corners of the globe, bringing a rich diversity of culinary traditions and flavors to the table. Notably, they have mastered the art of Indian cuisine, boasting expert chefs who have honed their skills in the vibrant kitchens of India.

SFC GROUP

SFC Group operates a variety of successful brands and restaurants. In addition to their well known restaurants India Palace and SFC Plus, the group also manages niche restaurants like Golden Dragon and Sthan, as well as various leisure concepts.

SFC Group has a strong presence in both the UAE and India, and has consistently demonstrated its commitment to giving back to the community through its charitable initiatives.

Gazebo Catering

No event is too small or too big for their expert catering team. Whether you have a gathering of 50 or a grand-scale event with 3000 attendees, they got you covered. Their team specializes in delivering a personalized menu that caters to your unique preferences and requirements. With a personalized menu and live cooking stations for Kababs, Chaat, Bread and Tawa preparations, they make your event unforgettable. They are specialized in North Indian cuisine and particularly Mughlai and Hyderabadi cuisines.

India Palace

India Palace is a cool spot for laid-back dining, serving up awesome Indian dishes handpicked by the folks at India Palace. The menu mixes Indian flavors with the rich Mughlai hospitality vibe, giving you a tempting lineup of tasty, hearty eats and drinks in a cozy, classy setting. The first India Palace kicked off in 1997 in the UAE!

Rasoi Ghar

It is a charming restaurant in Al Karama, Dubai, where you'll find mouth-watering dishes including thalis and paneer curries. It also offers vegetarian North Indian cuisine in a casual setting, showcasing daily specials and a laid-back atmosphere. It is known for its authentic Gujarati and Rajasthani themed thali.

Save 20%

Do you want to save 20% by choosing the best Indian catering company? CateringinDubai.com is a hub for almost all Indian catering companies in Dubai. On the platform, you'll find a form named “Get A Quotation”. By answering a few simple questions (contact details, number of guests, event location), you'll receive at least four quotations from different catering companies. Most of the clients that used Cateringindubai.com enjoyed saving up to 20%.

Disclaimer

The companies are listed randomly and not necessarily based on the quality of the service offered, in other words if a company is listed first that doesn't mean it's the first in Dubai.

There are multiple Indian catering companies in Dubai offering top notch services and only 5 companies were chosen to be focused on.

Listed companies were chosen based on private research.

(The views expressed here are of Roy Maalouf).

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.