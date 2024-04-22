5 Best Judiciary Coaching in Delhi (Rank Wise) With Fees, Contact Details

Taking judiciary courses in Delhi has now become very famous. There are the top judiciary coaching institutes in Delhi that provide the best education to students. These coaching institutes will help the student clear the judicial entrance exam. You can study the subject at top universities in the country, and serve in the legal sector of the country. Many famous institutes in Delhi provide the best education to students. They will help them have great results in the judicial entrance exam.

The role of the Judiciary Coaching Institute in Delhi has been very efficient. They have the experience and learning facilities that they have for the students. Students get the best guidance for their entrance exams. Their preparation journey becomes very smooth by taking classes at the Judiciary Coaching Institute. Guidance from the top faculty is very important for the students to have the best results for their judicial exams. With regular support from the institute, the preparation journey of the student becomes easy. They get all the benefits of selecting the best judicial coaching in Delhi.

Here, let’s discuss the top 5 best judiciary coaching in Delhi. These will help the students easily begin their preparation journey for the judiciary exam. Each one of the coaching institutes provides the best possible help to the students. So that they can have a better chance of getting the best results in their exam.

Here are the top 5 Judiciary coaching institutes in Delhi

Rank 1 - Knowledge Nation Law Centre (Best Judiciary Coaching in Delhi)

About the Institute: Knowledge Nation Law Centre is one of the most famous coaching institutes in the country, that has been rated and regarded Rank 1 Law Coaching Institute by Many stakeholders and agencies. They provide the best judicial coaching to their students. The institute has the best teaching staff and is also updated with the regular coaching pattern and exam structure. They provide the most effective guidance to the students, making them a perfect choice for you in this field. They are one of the most famous law coaching institutes in Delhi.

Courses Offered: Judiciary, PCS-J, CLAT, AILET, DU.LLB, LSAT, LLM

Judiciary, PCS-J, CLAT, AILET, DU.LLB, LSAT, LLM Why choose this institute: The Knowledge Nation Law Centre is one of the most famous coaching institutes in India for law coaching. They have the best courses and facilities for the students and an exclusive environment of education, making them an excellent choice for you to frame your career.

The Knowledge Nation Law Centre is one of the most famous coaching institutes in India for law coaching. They have the best courses and facilities for the students and an exclusive environment of education, making them an excellent choice for you to frame your career. Previous Year Results: The performance of the students of the institute has been very effective. They have achieved an 80% success rate in their results. They will achieve many successful results in the future.

The performance of the students of the institute has been very effective. They have achieved an 80% success rate in their results. They will achieve many successful results in the future. Fees: The fee structure for all the courses that are available at the famous coaching institute is approximately in the range of INR 1,50,000 to INR 2,50,000.

The fee structure for all the courses that are available at the famous coaching institute is approximately in the range of INR 1,50,000 to INR 2,50,000. Batch Size: The batch strength of the students varies from 30 to 35 for all classes, making it easy for the teachers to give proper attention to the students.

The batch strength of the students varies from 30 to 35 for all classes, making it easy for the teachers to give proper attention to the students. About Study Material: They provide a range of study materials to the students for their courses, and this will be available in addition to your course.

They provide a range of study materials to the students for their courses, and this will be available in addition to your course. About Teachers: The institute consists of teachers like Ashish Sir and Rahul Sir who are excellent at providing proper training to the students and helping them in their exams efficiently.

The institute consists of teachers like Ashish Sir and Rahul Sir who are excellent at providing proper training to the students and helping them in their exams efficiently. Additional Features: They conduct regular mock tests at the institute and also have unlimited doubt-clearing sessions for the students to help them in their development.

They conduct regular mock tests at the institute and also have unlimited doubt-clearing sessions for the students to help them in their development. Hostel/Mess: They do not provide any hostel or mess facilities for the students at the coaching institute.

They do not provide any hostel or mess facilities for the students at the coaching institute. Mode of Coaching: The institute has the facility to provide both offline and online modes of coaching for all their law competitive exams.

The institute has the facility to provide both offline and online modes of coaching for all their law competitive exams. Ratings: The famous coaching institute has a Google rating of 4.9 out of 5, which is an excellent number.

The famous coaching institute has a Google rating of 4.9 out of 5, which is an excellent number. Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Address: (Delhi Branch) - 47/1 First Floor, Kalu Sarai Nearest Metro-Hauz Khas (Exit No. 4, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016)

47/1 First Floor, Kalu Sarai Nearest Metro-Hauz Khas (Exit No. 4, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016) Address: (Gurgaon Branch) – M 26 (First Floor), Sector 14 Gurgaon Haryana 122001

– M 26 (First Floor), Sector 14 Gurgaon Haryana 122001 Contact Number: 9999882858, 9999882757

9999882858, 9999882757 Website: Knowledge Nation Law Centre

Rank 2 - Maansarovar Law Centre (Best Judiciary Institute in Delhi)

About the Institute: The Mansarovar Law Centre is a famous coaching institute that has a unique teaching methodology, helping students to understand their courses easily and receive individual guidance from the teachers. The performance analysis sessions at the institute help the students understand their progress and develop their careers.

Courses Offered: Judiciary, CLAT, LLB, LLM, DU LLB

Judiciary, CLAT, LLB, LLM, DU LLB Why choose this institute: They conduct regular subject-wise tests at the coaching institute and have the primary aim of helping the students understand their strengths and improve their areas of weakness. They also provide updated study material, including current affairs and news regarding the field of law. They have interactive sessions with the toppers.

They conduct regular subject-wise tests at the coaching institute and have the primary aim of helping the students understand their strengths and improve their areas of weakness. They also provide updated study material, including current affairs and news regarding the field of law. They have interactive sessions with the toppers. Previous Year Results: The previous year's results of the students of the coaching institute have been extremely good, and many students are now working at the judicial services of their state after studying at the coaching institute.

The previous year's results of the students of the coaching institute have been extremely good, and many students are now working at the judicial services of their state after studying at the coaching institute. Fees: The fees for studying the judicial course at the coaching institute will range from around 1,90,000 INR to 200000 INR

The fees for studying the judicial course at the coaching institute will range from around 1,90,000 INR to 200000 INR Batch Size: They generally have a batch size of 35 to 40 students.

They generally have a batch size of 35 to 40 students. About Study Material: They provide updated study material with comprehensive data for their course.

They provide updated study material with comprehensive data for their course. About Teachers: There are top faculty at the coaching institute who are excellent staff and dedicated to helping the students succeed in their judicial careers.

There are top faculty at the coaching institute who are excellent staff and dedicated to helping the students succeed in their judicial careers. Additional Features: They have performance analysis techniques and career counseling sessions that help the students frame their careers and develop proper knowledge about the courses.

They have performance analysis techniques and career counseling sessions that help the students frame their careers and develop proper knowledge about the courses. Hostel/Mess: The institute does not have any mess or hostel facilities.

The institute does not have any mess or hostel facilities. Mode of Coaching: There are both offline and online modes of coaching available at the institute.

There are both offline and online modes of coaching available at the institute. Ratings: They have a Google rating of 4.6 out of 5.

They have a Google rating of 4.6 out of 5. Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Address: Between Gates 1 and 2 of GTB Nagar Metro Station, 59 Main, Ring Rd., Kingsway Camp, Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, 110009.

Between Gates 1 and 2 of GTB Nagar Metro Station, 59 Main, Ring Rd., Kingsway Camp, Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, 110009. Contact Number: 9999799769

9999799769 Website: Maansarovar Law Center

Rank 3 - Rahul's IAS (Top Judiciary Coaching in Delhi)

About the Institute: Rahul's IAS Coaching Institute is a famous Judiciary coaching institute providing both IAS and law courses, which is very efficient for producing judicial officers. They are a famous coaching institute that has had a lot of success in the past few years.

Courses Offered: Judiciary, CPC, CRPC, Evidence, Constitutional Law, Administrative Law, IPC, Indian Polity, IAS, IPS, State PCS, and Other Law Courses

Judiciary, CPC, CRPC, Evidence, Constitutional Law, Administrative Law, IPC, Indian Polity, IAS, IPS, State PCS, and Other Law Courses Why Choose This Institute: In the past few years, the coaching institute has helped thousands of students qualify for the judicial services of their state. Having both offline and online coaching programs, they are one of the most famous coaching institutes, helping students effectively in their careers.

In the past few years, the coaching institute has helped thousands of students qualify for the judicial services of their state. Having both offline and online coaching programs, they are one of the most famous coaching institutes, helping students effectively in their careers. Previous Year Results: The students of the institute have had a great performance in the past few years of exams and have ranked highly on the judicial entrance test that they have taken.

The students of the institute have had a great performance in the past few years of exams and have ranked highly on the judicial entrance test that they have taken. Fees: The fees for studying at the coaching institute generally range from INR 2,00,000 to INR 3,00,000.

The fees for studying at the coaching institute generally range from INR 2,00,000 to INR 3,00,000. Batch Size: They have small batch sizes at the coaching institute for both offline and online modes, ranging from 100 to 200 students.

They have small batch sizes at the coaching institute for both offline and online modes, ranging from 100 to 200 students. About Study Material: They provide free, updated study material with their courses that allows the students to prepare for their exams easily.

They provide free, updated study material with their courses that allows the students to prepare for their exams easily. About Teachers: The top teachers of the coaching institute include Rahul Sir, Nidhi Madam, Neeraj Sir, and Nandita Madam, who are exceptional at guiding the students in their respective courses and clearing up doubts whenever needed.

The top teachers of the coaching institute include Rahul Sir, Nidhi Madam, Neeraj Sir, and Nandita Madam, who are exceptional at guiding the students in their respective courses and clearing up doubts whenever needed. Additional Features: They organize regular test sessions, helping the students in their courses. Students also get personalized attention due to the small batch sizes at the coaching institute.

They organize regular test sessions, helping the students in their courses. Students also get personalized attention due to the small batch sizes at the coaching institute. Hostel/Mess: They do not provide any accommodation facilities in the form of a host or mess.

They do not provide any accommodation facilities in the form of a host or mess. Mode of Coaching: They have an infrastructure of both physical and online modes of coaching at the institute.

They have an infrastructure of both physical and online modes of coaching at the institute. Ratings: The coaching institute has a Google rating of 4.6 out of 5.

The coaching institute has a Google rating of 4.6 out of 5. Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday, 9.30 AM to 6.30 PM (Sunday Closed)

Monday to Saturday, 9.30 AM to 6.30 PM (Sunday Closed) Address : Gate No. 3, A-4, Wazirpur Industrial Area Rd., near Shalimar Bagh Metro Station, Block A, Wazirpur Industrial Area, Wazirpur, New Delhi, Delhi, 110052

: Gate No. 3, A-4, Wazirpur Industrial Area Rd., near Shalimar Bagh Metro Station, Block A, Wazirpur Industrial Area, Wazirpur, New Delhi, Delhi, 110052 Contact Number : 9811197581

: 9811197581 Website: Rahul's IAS

Rank 4 - Ambition Law Institute (PCS J Coaching in Delhi)

About the Institute: Ambition Law Institute is one of the most famous law coaching institutes in Delhi, offering qualified law coaching and judiciary coaching. The institute is famous for offering expert courses and the best guidance to students in every step of preparation.

Courses Offered: Judicial Services, CLAT, LLB, CUET Entrance, Civil Services (Law Optional)

Judicial Services, CLAT, LLB, CUET Entrance, Civil Services (Law Optional) Why choose this institute: The Ambition Law Institute has had great experience in the past few years, and it has guided many students in judicial and CLAT exams. The teachers here help the students clear up all their doubts and provide motivation for them to study efficiently.

The Ambition Law Institute has had great experience in the past few years, and it has guided many students in judicial and CLAT exams. The teachers here help the students clear up all their doubts and provide motivation for them to study efficiently. Previous Year Results: The institute has successfully received a lot of selections in the past years through all its courses and has had successful results.

The institute has successfully received a lot of selections in the past years through all its courses and has had successful results. Fees: The fees for the courses at the coaching institute start at INR 1,50,000.

The fees for the courses at the coaching institute start at INR 1,50,000. Batch Size: The batch strength at the institute is 50 to 60 students.

The batch strength at the institute is 50 to 60 students. About Study Material: They provided study material for varied subjects, ensuring students would get resources for easy preparation.

They provided study material for varied subjects, ensuring students would get resources for easy preparation. About Teachers: The teachers at the institute are enthusiastic and extremely devoted to their job. They maintain a positive environment at the coaching institute and stay competitive.

The teachers at the institute are enthusiastic and extremely devoted to their job. They maintain a positive environment at the coaching institute and stay competitive. Additional Features: The students get career counseling facilities and infrastructure that help them prepare for the courses effectively.

The students get career counseling facilities and infrastructure that help them prepare for the courses effectively. Hostel/Mess: No accommodation is available in the form of a hostel or a mess.

No accommodation is available in the form of a hostel or a mess. Mode of Coaching: They have both classroom programs and online courses available at the coaching institute.

They have both classroom programs and online courses available at the coaching institute. Ratings: The Google rating at the institute is 4.7 out of 5.

The Google rating at the institute is 4.7 out of 5. Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday, 9.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. (Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Monday to Saturday, 9.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. (Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Address: B-10, 1st Floor, opposite Meerut Sweets, Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110009

B-10, 1st Floor, opposite Meerut Sweets, Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110009 Contact Number: 8800660301

8800660301 Website: Ambition Law Institute

Rank 5: Pahuja Law Academy (Best Institute for Judiciary in Delhi)

About the Institute: Pahuja Law Academy is a famous law coaching institute providing both CLAT and judicial courses. They have the best facilities and infrastructure at the institute and guide the students properly for their careers.

Courses Offered: Judiciary, CLAT LLB, DU LLB, CLAT LLM, APO, APP, ADA

Judiciary, CLAT LLB, DU LLB, CLAT LLM, APO, APP, ADA Why choose this institute: The Pahuja Law Academy is another famous judiciary coaching institute in Delhi, having the best judicial courses and operating with the students, providing them with the best facilities. They have a great infrastructure and help the students to complete their training.

The Pahuja Law Academy is another famous judiciary coaching institute in Delhi, having the best judicial courses and operating with the students, providing them with the best facilities. They have a great infrastructure and help the students to complete their training. Previous Year Results: In the past few years, the coaching institute has been very successful, and they have gotten the best rank in the entrance exam and the judicial entrance exam. The performance of most of the students at the institute has been very effective.

In the past few years, the coaching institute has been very successful, and they have gotten the best rank in the entrance exam and the judicial entrance exam. The performance of most of the students at the institute has been very effective. Fees: The fee structure of all the courses available at the institute ranges from INR 40,000 to INR 1,90,000.

The fee structure of all the courses available at the institute ranges from INR 40,000 to INR 1,90,000. Batch Size: The coaching institute looks forward to maintaining a small batch size of 30 to 50 students. This helps them to properly focus on every student whenever required.

The coaching institute looks forward to maintaining a small batch size of 30 to 50 students. This helps them to properly focus on every student whenever required. About Study Material: They provide updated study material for the courses in the form of journals and books, helping the students effectively prepare for the courses.

They provide updated study material for the courses in the form of journals and books, helping the students effectively prepare for the courses. About Teachers: The faculty members at the coaching institute are extremely efficient, having the best knowledge and experience in the field of law and providing top-quality training to the students whenever needed.

The faculty members at the coaching institute are extremely efficient, having the best knowledge and experience in the field of law and providing top-quality training to the students whenever needed. Additional Features: The institute is operated by the top teachers, they provide the best resources to the students, and guide them for their entrance exams.

The institute is operated by the top teachers, they provide the best resources to the students, and guide them for their entrance exams. Hostel/Mess: The coaching institute does not have any facilities for accommodation in the form of a hostel or mess.

The coaching institute does not have any facilities for accommodation in the form of a hostel or mess. Mode of Coaching: They provide both physical classes and online live classes for all students in the country.

They provide both physical classes and online live classes for all students in the country. Ratings: They have a Google rating of 4.6 out of 5.

They have a Google rating of 4.6 out of 5. Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Address: 211 & 212, D-1, 2nd Floor, Virat Bhawan, Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, 110009.

211 & 212, D-1, 2nd Floor, Virat Bhawan, Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, 110009. Contact number: 9821593226

9821593226 Website: Pahuja Law Academy

Conclusion on 5 Best Judiciary Coaching in Delhi

These were the top 5 best judiciary coaching in Delhi. By connecting with these institutes, getting to work at the state judicial services will become easier, so choose the best institute for you and prepare for your exams. Find the Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi, and the Best IAS Coaching in Delhi.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.