5 Best Lottery Sites - Where to Buy Lottery Tickets Online

If you’re ready to play lottery games, this guide is for you. We’ll show you the 5 best lottery sites you can use to buy lottery tickets online today.

The 5 Best Online Lottery Sites in 2022

We’ve tested out dozens of online lottery sites to bring you the 5 best sites to buy lottery tickets today:

Lucky Block - Best Daily Giveaway with a $2.2 Million Prize Pool The Lotter - Buy Real Lottery Tickets from Around the World WinTrillions - Huge Selection of Virtual Lottery Games Jackpot.com - New Lottery Site with Low Fees on Winnings PlayHugeLottos - Lottery Site with Loyalty Program for Returning Players

A Closer Look at the Top 5 Lottery Sites

Need help deciding which of these lottery sites is right for you? Let’s take a closer look at what makes each of these platforms stand out.

Lucky Block - Best Daily Giveaway with a $2.2 Million Prize Pool

Lucky Block is a crypto game that offers a daily crypto giveaway to players. Each day, one lucky winner will get a slice of a $2.2 million total prize pool. To enter, all you have to do is connect your crypto wallet to the platform, and you’ll receive a free entry into the daily drawing.

What makes Lucky Block stand out is that you don’t necessarily have to win the daily jackpot in order to prosper from this game. In fact, 10% of every day’s prize money is set aside for LBLOCK token holders. The more LBLOCK you own, the bigger your share of this daily reward.

Lucky Block also sets aside 10% of each day’s prize money for charity, and LBLOCK holders get to vote on which charity the money should go towards. So, this is a giveaway you can feel good about joining.

In addition to the main giveaway, Lucky Block has an NFT prize draw game that offers a $10,000 daily prize. To enter this drawing, you must purchase one of 10,000 Lucky Block Platinum Rollers Club NFTs. These NFTs are exclusively available from the NFT LaunchPad marketplace and can be minted for $1,500 each.

Lucky Block’s main drawing and NFT drawing both kick off in mid-May. Connect your crypto wallet today to enter!

2. The Lotter - Buy Real Lottery Tickets from Around the World

The Lotter is a well-established lottery site that’s been helping people around the world buy lottery tickets online since 2002.

What makes this platform unique is that it acts as a lottery agent rather than a site for virtual drawings. The Lotter has offices in more than 60 countries where it can buy lottery tickets on your behalf, then send you a scanned copy of your ticket.

You’ll pay a small fee for The Lotter’s service on top of the cost of your lottery ticket, but the benefit is that The Lotter doesn’t take any cut of your winnings if you take home the jackpot. You can buy both lottery tickets and scratch cards through this platform.

3. WinTrillions - Huge Selection of Virtual Lottery Games

WinTrillions is an online lottery site that offers virtual drawings, scratch cards, casino games, and more. You’ll find a wide range of different drawings at any time, giving you plenty of choices for how you want to play.

Even better, WinTrillions offers boosted jackpots for a small fee, so you can win big even when the current jackpot for a drawing is relatively small. You can even sign up for a lottery subscription if you want to ensure you’re always entered into a drawing.

WinTrillions isn’t available in the US, but you can play in most other countries around the world. This lottery site has been around since 2005 and has paid out hundreds of millions in winnings, so it’s worthy of your trust.

4. Jackpot.com - New Lottery Site with Low Fees on Winnings

Jackpot.com is a relatively new lottery site, established in 2016. It has quickly made a splash with its unique lottery model, in which players bet on the outcome of a lottery instead of entering drawings directly. That solves some tricky regulatory and cross-border lottery issues while allowing you to win the same jackpot you would get if you were to buy a ticket yourself.

When you win a jackpot on Jackpot.com, there are no additional fees or commissions beyond what you initially paid to play. As a thanks for playing, Jackpot.com offers a weekly €50 giveaway. You get one ticket into the giveaway for every €10 you spend on the platform.

Jackpot.com may be new, but it has worked hard to earn users’ trust. The platform holds licenses in the UK, Malta, Ireland, and Sweden.

5. PlayHugeLottos - Lottery Site with Loyalty Program for Returning Players

PlayHugeLottos is a lottery agent platform similar to The Lotter. You can buy tickets for 18 lotteries across North America, Europe, Australia, and South America, many of which offer jackpots worth tens of millions of dollars. Plus, for games like Powerball Plus, Mega Millions Max. and SuperEna Max, you can pay to boost the jackpot to increase your potential winnings.

On top of that, PlayHugeLottos offers scratch cards, instant games, and even a selection of online casino games.

PlayHugeLottos offers a welcome bonus for new players to help you dive in. In addition, the platform accepts cryptocurrency for payments along with credit cards and e-wallets. PlayHugeLottos has been operating since 1998 and has paid out more than $39 million to players.

Conclusion

Online lottery sites make it easy to enter million-dollar jackpot drawings from around the world or play in virtual drawings with big prize pools.

If you’re looking for the best online drawing, check out Lucky Block. This crypto game has a $2.2 million prize pool and there’s a new winner every single day. Plus, you can earn free crypto just by entering Lucky Block’s drawing.

Ready to get started? Connect your crypto wallet to Lucky Block today to enter!

