5 Best Mobile Lottery Apps 2022

Mobile lottery apps make it easy to enter and win, and many offer access to a wide range of lotteries across the US and around the world. In this guide, we’ll show you the 5 best mobile lottery apps to try in 2022.

The 5 Best Lottery Apps in 2022

We’ve tried dozens of lottery apps to bring you the cream of the crop. Here are the 5 best lottery apps in 2022:

Lucky Block - New Crypto Game with Daily Giveaways Jackpocket - Play Official State Lottery Games Across the US The Lotter - Enter Lottery Games Around the World LottoGo - Bet on Jackpots, Syndicates, and More Lotto Results - Check Numbers for the Biggest US Jackpots

The Top 5 Lottery Apps Reviewed

Want to know more about our favorite mobile lottery apps for iOS and Android? Let’s take a closer look at what makes these apps stand out.

Lucky Block - New Crypto Game with Daily Giveaways

Lucky Block is one of the best crypto giveaway games of 2022. This crypto platform offers players a chance to win a slice of a $2.2 million prize pool every single day. To enter, all you have to do is connect your crypto wallet to Lucky Block. You’ll automatically receive a free entry into the drawing.

Lucky Block’s jackpot varies day to day and winners are picked completely at random using a blockchain-based algorithm. Importantly, you don’t need to win the jackpot to earn free crypto from Lucky Block’s drawing.

LBLOCK cryptocurrency holders are rewarded with 10% of each day’s prize as a thanks for supporting the crypto game. On top of that, another 10% goes to charity - and it’s up to LBLOCK token holders to decide which charity should get the money.

In addition to the main drawing, which is open to anyone, Lucky Block also has an exclusive drawing that’s limited to 10,000 entries. To join this drawing, you must own one of Lucky Block’s Platinum Rollers Club NFTs, which are only available from the NFT LaunchPad marketplace. The prize is $10,000 every single day, and your odds of winning are 1 in 10,000.

Lucky Block is planning to hold its first drawings for both the main prize pool and the Platinum Rollers Club giveaway in mid-May. Connect your crypto wallet today to enter!

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

2. Jackpocket - Play Official State Lottery Games Across the US

Jackpocket is a US-based lottery app that allows you to enter official state lottery games across the US. Everything about the app is designed to comply with strict lottery regulations. So, you can only play certain games depending on where you’re located, and you’ll only find state-sanctioned lotteries on the app.

The upside is that there are no extra fees for playing with Jackpocket and you can enter some of the biggest lotteries in the country. That includes Powerball and Mega Millions.

When you win with Jackpocket, winnings under $600 are delivered straight to your account. For winnings over $600, the platform will arrange to securely deliver the physical version of your winning ticket to you. The Jackpocket is available for iOS and Android devices.

3. The Lotter - Enter Lottery Games Around the World

The Lotter is a lottery agent app that buys lottery tickets on your behalf. What’s cool about The Lotter is that you can join lotteries from dozens of countries around the world, including in Europe, Australia, and South America. The Lotter sends you a scanned copy of your ticket and notifies you if you win.

The Lotter charges a small service fee in addition to what you pay for your lottery tickets. However, you get to keep 100% of your winnings. The Lotter has been around for 20 years and has paid out tens of millions of dollars to winners, so it’s worthy of your trust.

The Lotter is available for iOS and Android devices and US residents are allowed to play.

4. LottoGo - Bet on Jackpots, Join Syndicates, and More

LottoGo is a Europe-focused lottery app that lets you play dozens of different lotteries and games across Europe, including jackpots and scratchcards. There’s even a unique game called Spot the Ball, which lets you win prizes instantly for picking winning numbers.

LottoGo offers syndicate play, enabling you to join together with other lotto players in a group to increase your overall odds of winning. This is a great option for players who don’t mind giving up some winnings in exchange for better odds.

The LottoGo app is only available for iOS devices. In addition, LottoGo isn’t available to US players.

5. Lotto Results - Check Numbers for the Biggest US Jackpots

The Lotto Results app for iOS and Android is essential for anyone who holds lottery tickets in the US. With this app, you can quickly and easily check the latest results for Powerball, Mega Millions, and dozens of popular state lotteries. You can also check the current jackpot prize and payout levels for different types of wins.

The Lotto Results app is completely free to use, although it does have ads. The app is available for iOS and Android.

Conclusion

Mobile lottery apps make it easy to enter your favorite lotteries and potentially win big. If you’re looking for the best app in 2022, check out Lucky Block.

This new crypto game offers daily giveaways from a $2.2 million prize pool, plus an additional drawing for $10,000 each day. All you have to do to enter is connect your crypto wallet. Join today for your chance to win!

