5 Best Office Space For Rent in Jhandewalan, Central Delhi (Coworking Space)

Are you looking for office space in the Central Delhi region? If yes, then find the list of Central Delhi’s top coworking spaces.

1. Daftar Cowork (Office Space/ Coworking space)

Website: https://network.daftarcowork.com/

Phone No: +91 9871718775

Daftar Cowork is top leading office space provider in Delhi, NCR India. Daftar Cowork provides managed offices and related solutions under one roof. They provide transformational workspaces that are built to empower individuals and drive their success. From a corporate office space to flexible plug & play workstations, from Virtual offices to custom built as per the requirement offices, Daftar Cowork does it all! They have multiple coworking spaces in Delhi NCR and forecast to have innovative spaces at different locations in India.

Daftar Cowork provides space solutions for all sizes of business, from startup enthusiasts to established enterprises.

1 to 10 seater 10 to 50 seater 50-200 seater

With its first hub in Delhi, India, Daftar Cowork is a top-tier workspace solution provider that combines local expertise with a global perspective. Having an extensive experience of 20 years in the field of real estate service industry, the team brings in deep market knowledge and a keen eye on emerging trends. The innovative approach, coupled with unmatched commitment, enables them to offer varied solutions for Professionals, Business owners and the Corporates.

A space at Daftar Cowork includes

A. Fully Managed Spaces: From Infrastructure to servers, from an in-house canteen to breakout zone, from maintenance to payment of bills, members don't have to worry about anything. One can focus on bringing out the best of his efficiency as the space is totally ergonomic and lets you CREATE!

B. Custom Build Solutions

Daftar Cowork understands that every profession and every enterprise has its unique needs and requirements. The brand is committed to provide tailored solutions that can fit your exact specifications. Providing:

Private Offices Shared workspace Event, Conference & Meeting Rooms Storage Space Virtual Offices Study Rooms Directors Cabin Tailored Offices

C. No Long Lease – As the whole idea is to give flexibility to clients.

D. Huge NETWORK to grow

Daftar Connects - Creates and then the members thrive together! Focus is on adding value to the client’s life and building the community of like-minded professionals who can support each other. It’s more about the people than the spaces.

2. Innov8 Coworking Space

Innov8 Coworking offers premium & beautifully crafted office space where people can create, connect, and grow their businesses at prime locations across pan-India. Innov8 hosts people from diverse backgrounds such as digital nomads, entrepreneurs, freelancers, corporate employees and startups.

3. 91 Spring board

91Springboard is a well-known coworking space in India. Founded in 2012, it was created by professionals and technocrats. Whose diverse backgrounds helped them build a vibrant ecosystem? So whether you’re a startup, freelancer or a large established business, this coworking spaces brings the best in you.

4. Coworkrz

It is another good option for shared workspaces for the independent entrepreneurs and business individuals to carry out their functions. The sustainable co-working environment inside the city provides the individuals with all the essential sorts of amenities. Members are free to enjoy the convenient access to the co-workings space provided with office infrastructure supports, networking along with knowledge sharing and collaboration.

5. Awfiz Coworking Space

Awfis Space Solutions Pvt. Ltd has evolved from being a coworking network to a fully workspace solutions platform that provides products across the spectrum of work requirements to cater to a wide segment of the modern workforce - from freelancers to startups, SMEs to large corporates and MNCs. The Awfis Design Philosophy ensures that our spaces provide a perfect blend of collaborative and private areas with a vibrant colour palette and trendy furniture lending it a contemporary aesthetic.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.