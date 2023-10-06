5 Best Online Therapy Platforms in India - In Depth Review

Mental health is a crucial aspect of an individual’s well-being, but seeking help for mental health issues has been historically seen with a lot of stigma in India. However, the situation has improved in recent years as more and more Indians are opting for therapy in times of need. To meet the growing demand for mental health services, India has seen a sharp rise in the number of online therapy platforms in recent years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. With so many choices available in the market, users need to make an informed decision, when it comes to choosing the right therapy platform for themselves.

Here are the top 5 therapy platforms in India

Mind Voyage Manastha Your Dost Practo Mann-Talks

Best Overall

Offers transparent intake forms to gather basic client information and takes strict measures for client confidentiality

Uses an automated/smart system to connect you with a suitable therapist based on client’s needs, offers flexibility in time slots

Follows ethical guidelines as per the American Psychological Association (APA)

as per the American Psychological Association (APA) Highly Qualified and trained therapists with Excellent reviews on Google

with Excellent reviews on Google Platform is spearheaded by a Psychologist herself.

Detailed Review of All Platforms

1. Mind Voyage

Mind Voyage

Starting Price for Sessions: Rs.1199

Services offered: Individual and Couples Therapy

Mind Voyage is an online counselling platform established in 2019 by one of the top psychologists of India, Ms.Rasika Karkare. She mentors a team of qualified psychologists. All the psychologists have Master’s Degrees from tier-1 institutions and also undergo a 6-month supervised training under Ms Rasika, while they offer online therapy to clients. Additionally, all psychologists adhere to the ethical guidelines set by the American Psychological Association.

Their commitment to client confidentiality coupled with qualified therapists who do in depth work, provide customised help to each client, good reviews written by clients who have availed their services, the use of a smart system to connect you with the right therapist makes Mind Voyage an ideal platform to begin your journey of therapy. They work on appointment basis only and have a wait time of 2-3 days.

Pros

Highly Qualified and trained Psychologists

All therapists take a limited number of clients in a week, ensuring in depth & quality work with each client.

Ethical guidelines as per APA

Well-defined confidentiality measures, informed consent form (Automatically sends agreement after booking)

Pay per session policy allows clients to take experience of sessions & avail the services until they deem fit.

Cons

Limited Age Range from 18-45 years

Does not offer psychiatric consultation

2. Manastha

Starting Price for sessions: Rs.1299

Manastha is an online counselling platform that offers a range of services from individual counselling to psychiatric consultations. Manastha offers different packages to its clients from which they can choose the one that fits their needs. Additionally, Manastha also offers Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) services for corporates.

The inclusion of psychiatric services is certainly an advantage, however, the package system might make it difficult for clients to change therapists in case they feel like doing so.

Pros

Psychiatric consultation is available

Offers corporate counselling services

They provide option of paid psychological assessment on their website

Cons

Session duration may vary based on selected packages

Long list of available therapists might pose a challenge to first time clients to choose for themselves.

No clear confidentiality Agreement

3. YourDost

Starting Price: Rs. 1299

YourDost is an online counselling platform that offers 24*7 counselling services to its clients. They also offer chat-based counselling services to their clients. It also allows users to be anonymous in chat sessions. YourDost offers round-the-clock support to clients which is certainly beneficial, however, clients are required to sign in and create an account to access their services, which might seem tedious for some people. Yourdost’s policy of recording chats and audio sessions might not be comfortable for some clients.

Pros

Available 24*7

Chat sessions available

Cons

The account creation process might make it difficult to book sessions.

Sometimes a therapist might not be available immediately

Confidentiality might be impacted due to their policy of recording sessions.

4. Practo

Starting Price: Depends on the therapist's location and experience

Practo is a popular platform to seek medical help from various disciplines and they have a list of psychologists as well. Due to its extensive listing, Practo offers users a huge database to choose therapists, It also has reviews for each psychologist. However, choosing the right therapist on Practo might be difficult for someone who is newly seeking therapy as they might be confused with too many choices. In addition, Practo also has a policy of recording their video/audio calls which might not be comfortable for some clients.

Pros

Can choose from a wide range of therapists

Immediate accessibility

Dynamic price point

Provides option for online/ offline therapy

Cons

Users may find it difficult to pick the right therapist

Recording of calls might be uncomfortable for some clients

Not possible to change therapist

Customer support is a little difficult and may take time.

5. Mann Talks

Starting Price: Free

Mann Talks is a free mental health helpline that offers mental health support to everyone. The helpline functions for 11 hours a day from 9 am to 8 pm. Its immediate accessibility and free services make Mann-Talks a good option if someone needs urgent support. However, Mann Talks services are limited only to audio calls, thus it might be an option only for short-term counselling but not long-term therapy.

Pros

Free and Easy to access for those who can't afford paid therapy

No age restrictions, open to everyone

Cons

Only audio calls are available

Limited information available about their therapists

Unclear qualification and expertise of therapists on their website

FAQs

1. Is online therapy just as effective?

Research shows that talking to a therapist online can be as effective as talking to them in person. Online therapy comes with added benefits such as easy accessibility and convenience and allows you to choose therapists across the country. Clients can feel comfortable/safer attending sessions from the comfort of their own home. Video calls also allow client-counsellor to see each other & form a similar bond that they do in offline therapy setting.

2. What is the average cost of online therapy in India?

The cost of therapy varies depending on the location, experience, mode of therapy and qualification of the therapist. A therapy session from an experienced therapist generally costs between Rs.1200 to Rs.2000

3. Who is India’s best Online Psychologist?

There are a lot of good online psychologists available in India, but the ones that are most famous and have done groundbreaking work in online therapy are Ms. Rasika Karkare , Girishwar Misra and Vindhya Undurti.

4. Is online therapy safe for privacy?

With the increasing use of online therapy, privacy and confidentiality are legitimate concerns that pop up from time to time. Both therapists and clients need to be cautious about the technology they use to protect their privacy. Just like with anything online, it is advisable to be careful with your personal information and only share it if you're sure you and your therapist are using a safe and secure means of communication. Addressing privacy concerns with your therapist before starting sessions might help as well.

5. What Qualifications should I look for in my online psychologist?

A Master’s Degree is the minimum requirement to practise as a psychologist. It might also be a good idea to check with them if they are trained in any additional therapies apart from their degree. Apart from qualifications also look for other qualities such as a non-judgemental attitude, empathy and an overall level of comfort that you feel with them.

Conclusion

Seeking therapy is a decision that requires a lot of courage and although online therapy might come with its challenges, it can be just as effective and fruitful when done with the right platform and therapist.

