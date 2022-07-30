Ever wondered which penny cryptocurrency will explode in 2022? While cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading at high prices, users may be looking to invest in cheaper cryptocurrencies. Luckily, investors with a low budget can enter the market by trading penny cryptos - digital assets under $1.

This guide reviews the best penny cryptocurrency to invest in 2022. We review the prices of the popular assets in this category and choose the next penny crypto to explode in the coming months.

The Top 5 Best Penny Crypto to Explode in 2022

Battle Infinity - Best Penny Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022

Best Penny Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022 Lucky Block - Next Cryptocurrency to Explode 2022 Under a Penny

Next Cryptocurrency to Explode 2022 Under a Penny XRP - Large-Cap Penny Crypto to Buy 2022

Large-Cap Penny Crypto to Buy 2022 Cardano - Popular Penny Cryptocurrency Rivaling Ethereum

Popular Penny Cryptocurrency Rivaling Ethereum Dogecoin -Best Meme Penny Crypto to Buy 2022

1. Battle Infinity - Best Penny Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022

A decentralized ecosystem that leverages NFT-based protocols and blockchain technology, Battle Infinity has the potential to become the next penny cryptocurrency to explode in 2022.

The Battle project provides users with six distinct play-to-earn games (P2E) via its metaverse - Battle Arena. For example, users can participate in the IBAT Premier League - the world’s first NFT-based sports fantasy league. Other P2E games like IBAT Battle Arena offer users a virtual ecosystem to interact with VR headsets, allowing players to participate in concerts, events and more on the metaverse.

All this is possible with IBAT - the native token of Battle Infinity. IBAT is a BEP-20 protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which acts as an in-game currency. To increase liquidity, Battle Infinity provides a global liquidity pool to facilitate the swapping between IBAT and other cryptos.

Many users can derive NFT passes from the liquidity pools to participate in the various P2E platforms. Another benefit of IBAT is its Battle Stake, a crypto staking platform where users can deposit their tokens to earn an Annual Percentage Yield (APY).

Just like we have seen with popular crypto projects like Polygon (MATIC), Battle Infinity is another project that has been built with the expertise of Indian-based software engineers and developers.

The IBAT token presale went live at $0.0015 on July 11th. The token can be bought with a BNB/USD pair at a fixed exchange rate of $250 per BNB token. Users can stay updated by following the Battle Infinity Telegram Group to see if this token can become the next penny cryptocurrency to boom.

Visit Battle Infinity

2. Lucky Block - Next Cryptocurrency to Explode 2022 under a Penny

Lucky Block is a decentralized project built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and powered by LBLOCK - the utility token of the project’s ecosystem.

Next on our list for the best penny crypto to buy in 2022 is Lucky Block. This cryptocurrency project is an NFT competition platform where users can stand a chance to win rewards weekly.

Users can participate in the Lucky Block platform by staking NFTs to enter contention. Lucky Block hosts a weekly draw and a weekly NFT draw every Friday.

Users can win up to $50,000 in rewards, mostly paid out in LBLOCK. LBLOCK has two different versions - one built as a BEP-20 protocol (V1) and the other as an ERC-20 protocol (V2). The main difference is that V1 is used for Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs), resulting in a 12% tax when LBLOCK is sold.

However, the V2 tokens are built to be traded on Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) and do not attract any sales tax. Users can buy LBLOCK for a price of $0.008, making it a potential penny crypto to buy in 2022.

Visit Lucky Block

3. XRP - Large-Cap Penny Crypto to Buy 2022

Ripple is an open-sourced and permissionless protocol that uses decentralized technology to process financial and international money transactions. By providing incredibly fast processing time, Ripple aims to provide banks and financial institutions with a convenient and cheaper way of facilitating transactions.

XRP is Ripple’s native crypto token and can be the next penny cryptocurrency to explode in 2022. While the XRP crypto reached an all-time high (ATH) of $3.84 in 2018, it corrected below $1 due to a long-drawn lawsuit with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) in the US.

Currently, XRP trades at $0.36 with a market cap in excess of $17 billion, making it the 6th largest cryptocurrency in the world. Read our XRP price prediction guide to learn more about the future of this digital asset.

Buy XRP with eToro

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

4. Cardano - Popular Penny Cryptocurrency rivaling Ethereum

Cardano is an open-sourced and decentralized proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain platform launched in 2017.

Cardano is an open-sourced and decentralized proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain platform launched in 2017. Like Ethereum, Cardano deploys smart contracts to support various DeFi protocols, apps, games, new cryptos and more.

Providing long-term scalability solutions for users, Cardano can hold an average of 250 transactions per second (TPS), compared to Ethereum’s 15. At the center of this blockchain protocol is ADA - the native crypto token of Cardano.

ADA has provided users with significant returns, providing a return on investment of more than 2,000% since its launch. While Cardano reached an ATH of $3.1 in 2021, users can buy Cardano for $0.49 per token.

Buy Cardano with eToro

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

5. Dogecoin - Best Meme Penny Crypto to Buy 2022

After releasing an estimated $0.0005588 per token, Dogecoin rose to an ATH of $0.73 in 2021 - a price increase of more than 13,000%.

The final pick on our list of best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2022 is Dogecoin. Launched in 2013, Dogecoin was created as a joke after the sudden rise of Bitcoin’s popularity. However, it has now risen to the status of one of the best shitcoins in the market.

The token derives its popularity from support from the eccentric billionaire Elon Musk, whose pro-doge tweets have often been linked with an explosion in the price of Dogecoins. After releasing an estimated $0.0005588 per token, Dogecoin rose to an ATH of $0.73 in 2021 - a price increase of more than 13,000%.

Since its 2021 highs, the token has corrected by 90%. Interested investors can buy Dogecoin for $0.06 per token.

Buy Dogecoin with eToro

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

How to Buy IBAT

After reviewing the best penny cryptos in 2022, users can conduct their analysis and choose which digital asset to invest in. The sections below demonstrate a step-by-step guide on how to buy Battle Infinity (IBAT) - the best penny crypto to buy 2022.

Step 1: Set up a Crypto Wallet Users can head to the MetaMask wallet and click “Download” to get started.

A Binance Smart Chain (BSC) compatible wallet is required to be set up when buying Battle Infinity. For example, MetaMask is a BSC-compatible wallet that lets users buy Battle Infinity.

Users can head to the MetaMask wallet and click “Download” to get started.

Step 2: Connect MetaMask to BSC

To add the Binance Smart Chain after downloading MetaMask, click on “Add Network” and insert the following information:

Network Name: Smart Chain

New RPC URL: https://bsc-dataseed.binance.org/

ChainID: 56

Symbol: BNB

Block Explorer URL: https://bscscan.com

Click on “Save” to continue.

Step 3: Buy BNB Tokens

Since users need to convert BNB tokens to hold IBAT, the next step is to purchase these tokens if one hasn’t already. Users can buy BNB from the best cryptocurrency exchanges,confirm the transaction and transfer it to their MetaMask wallet.

Step 4: Link MetaMask to Presale Dashboard

Head over to the Battle Infinity presale website, and click on “Connect Wallet” to link MetaMask with Battle Infinity.

Users can then choose the MetaMask option and follow the instructions to link the wallet with the presale.

Step 5: Buy IBAT (Battle Infinity) Tokens

Users can simply scroll down to the “Buy IBAT” open order position to continue.

Enter the amount of IBAT they wish to purchase and click on “Buy IBAT” to confirm the transaction.

Conclusion

This guide has provided information on which penny currency will explode in 2022. By investing in some of the best utility tokens of penny cryptos, users can diversify their portfolios without spending a fortune.

We recommend Battle Infinity as the best penny cryptocurrency to invest in 2022. Traders can use this decentralized gaming metaverse to earn in-game crypto rewards, access DEXs, swap coins and even stake tokens.

Visit Battle Infinity

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.