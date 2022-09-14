5 Best TikTok Cryptocurrency to Follow in 2022

The exponential growth of TikTok over the past year has attracted a heap of cryptocurrency projects looking to gain exposure to a broad audience. Most of these crypto projects pay the most followed influencers on the platform to promote their tokens in the hope that they gain traction.

However, with TikTok being one of the world's top social media platforms, it was inevitable that scam projects would also be heavily promoted on the platform. As a result, simply following the advice from TikTok influencers is a bad idea for investors.Fortunately, we’ve done some digging for you and found five of the best TikTok cryptocurrency projects to follow in 2022.

The Five Best TikTok Cryptocurrencies to Follow in 2022

TamaDoge - the only memecoin with real utility Hedera Hashgraph - a high transaction throughput smart contract platform VeChain- a project focused on supply chain management Near Protocol - a Layer-1 Ethereum competitor IOTA - the leading Internet of Things (IoT) protocol

A Closer Look at the Five Best TikTok Cryptocurrencies to Follow in 2022

All of the projects on this list have been promoted by multiple influencers on TikTok and are starting to gain some traction and attention amongst TikTok users.

1. TamaDoge

TamaDoge tops the list of the best TikTok cryptocurrencies to follow in 2022 after starting to gain some serious traction on the social media platform. TamaDoge is the latest addition to the memecoin industry, being a play-to-earn game that provides utility to its holders.

The great thing about TamaDoge is that it’s a fun game that everybody can play, regardless of their interest in the cryptocurrency industry.

The presale is expected to run until Q4 2022.

The entire idea behind the game is to breed, train, feed, and battle TamaDoge NFT pets to earn Dogepoints and climb the leaderboard. Users at the top of the leaderboard can collect their winnings from the Dogepool each month.

The TamaDoge ecosystem comprises the following;

TamaDoge Token ($TAMA)

Tamaverse

TamaDoge Pets

TamaDoge Games

TamaDoge Leaderboards.

In addition to this, there is also the Tamadoge Store.

TamaDoge Pets are the central focus of the TamaDoge ecosystem. The little NFT animals start as babies and come with unique traits. Players begin by purchasing an NFT TamaDoge Pet and are tasked to play and feed them to grow. Once the TamaDoge Pet becomes an adult, it can be battled with other pets in the Tamaverse.

The TamaDoge Pets are purchased using $TAMA tokens through the TamaDoge store. Users can buy food, toys, and cosmetic customization items in the store for their NFT pets. The proceeds generated from the sales are split into the following categories;

5% is used to burn $TAMA tokens - making it a deflationary memecoin

30% is used for marketing and platform development

65% is sent to the P2E Dogepool for prizes

It is essential to mention that TamaDoge has an entirely novel and innovative use case for its NFTs. Every TamaDoge NFT has an interoperable animated 3D model associated with it. This allows the NFT to be integrated into pre-existing metaverses, meaning players can use their NFT as avatars in other metaverses, such as Decentraland or The Sandbox.

Finally, TamaDoge has a detailed roadmap of what to expect in the project's future development. One of the future flagship features on the roadmap is the introduction of the augmented reality application intended to bring the TamaDoge Pets into the real world. Expected by Q4 2023, the AR app will help players “stay close” to their pets and play with them. The experience will make players feel like their NFTs are living in the same room as them, providing a unique and immersive experience within the industry.

TamaDoge is fully audited by Solid Proof, and the team is KYC’d through CoinSniper.

Overall, TamaDoge is expected to launch a highly addictive P2E ecosystem that can turn $TAMA into the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. The project is quickly gaining traction, with 30,000 followers on Twitter and over 20,000 members on its Telegram channel.

2. Hedera Hashgraph

Another token gaining traction on TikTok is Hedera Hashgraph, a high transaction throughput smart contract platform. Hedera Hashgraph is an enterprise-grade public network that is 10x faster than blockchain alternatives and is carbon negative.

The project boasts that its blockchain can handle up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS), outstripping the 12 TPS that Ethereum can currently handle. Furthermore, transactions have an average fee of $0.0001, and transactions are confirmed with finality within 5 seconds.

These statistics make Hedera Hashgraph a perfect blockchain for private enterprises to launch their applications on top of.

Hedera Hashgraph can achieve this high throughput using a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) instead of a traditional blockchain. A council of 39 multinational corporations governs the protocol itself. Some of the corporations that currently sit on the council include;

Google

Boeing

IBM

Standard Bank

Ubisoft

LG

Most of these multinational corporations also run nodes to help secure the network. The consensus mechanism used by the nodes is called aBFT, allowing transactions to be processed in parallel with each other. Different nodes “gossip” with one another to share their ledgers and achieve a consensus.

HBAR is the cryptocurrency behind the network and facilitates low-fee transactions using dApps.

The project is quickly gaining adoption after recently hitting the 1 million registered accounts milestone on its mainnet, and many users on TikTok believe HBAR will soar once the market slump is over.

3. VeChain

The primary application usage for VEChain is in the supply chain management sector.

VeChain is an enterprise-grade smart contract platform that has a particular focus on the Internet of Things. The project is quickly gaining attention on TikTok due to its widespread application usage in the supply chain industry.

The project's main goal is to build a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem to enable transparent information flow, collaboration, and high-speed transaction throughputs.

The primary application usage for VEChain is in the supply chain management sector. The platform is ideally suited for logging ownership on the blockchain at each stage of the supply chain to ensure authenticity and ownership rights at each stage.

Companies that implement the VeChain supply chain management system can use it to track data such as the quality and authenticity of raw materials used in the supply chain. It can also be used to track things such as;

Storage temperature

Transportation mediums

Handlers,

Location history

Manufacturers

VeChain typically uses smart chips or RFID tags and sensors to store critical information onto the blockchain to log the data. This data can then be made accessible to everybody who has a vested interest within that particular supply chain.

For example, VeChain announced a partnership with Kuehne & Nagel, the world’s largest freight company with over $22 billion in revenue, to track ownership information.

Other high-profile brands partnerships include;

PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) - audit and advisory industry

Groupe Renault - the automotive industry

DNV GL - risk management and certification services

Walmart - the world’s largest grocery retailer

UFC - the leading MMA fight organization

BMW Group - the automotive industry

VeChain ecosystem consists of two distinct tokens;

VeChain Token (VET - a transaction token to transfer value across the network

VeChainThor Energy (VTHO) - used for gas to power smart contract transactions

Overall, VeChain has been growing its ecosystem over the past few years and is now in a position to explode with the attention generated by the TikTok audience.

4. Near Protocol

NEAR Protocol is a smart contract platform gaining traction on TikTok as people believe it is a great direct competitor to Ethereum. It is a community-run cloud computing Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain that allows dApps to be built on top of it.

One of the main focuses of NEAR Protocol is to be as friendly as possible to developers and users. For example, the platform integrates human-readable account names instead of a long string of characters for wallet addresses. Furthermore, users can interact with the dApps on the platform without needing a wallet.

The NEAR token is the native token for the protocol and is used for the following;

Paying the system for verifying transactions

Paying the protocol for storing data

Staking to participate in node validation

Granting voting rights in governance proposals.

The NEAR Protocol has a high throughput as it uses Nightshade, a sharding implementation. Nightshade allows for high throughput as it batches transactions into fragments which are then distributed amongst the nodes to verify the transactions. As a result, the protocol can achieve a throughput of around 100,000 transactions per second and achieve transaction finality within 1 second.

The project is gaining momentum on TikTok due to the high-profile venture capitalists that are backing the project.

One of the most prominent VCs involved in NEAR Protocol is Andreesen Horowitz, an investment company that has backed big-named projects such as Airbnb, Facebook, and Lyft. Other prominent Venture Capitalists include;

Coinbase

OpenSea

ParaFi Capital

Hashed

FTX Ventures

Dragonfly Capital Management

Tiger Global

Overall, NEAR Protocol has all the makings to become one of the top competitors to Ethereum and has the backing to make it happen.

5. IOTA

IOTA doesn’t rely on blockchain infrastructure to achieve consensus.

IOTA is a distributed ledger designed to power the future of the Internet of Things. It strives to create a complete ecosystem in the machine-to-machine economy, allowing them to trade resources and provide services to each other.

The project was founded in 2015 by David Sønstebø, Sergey Ivancheglo, Dominik Schiener, and Dr. Serguei Popov.

It is quickly becoming popular on TikTok as users believe the Internet of Things industry will explode in the next market cycle.

IOTA doesn’t rely on blockchain infrastructure to achieve consensus. Instead, it uses a technology known as Tangle. This is a directed acyclic graph (DAG) that gets stronger and more powerful with every additional node added. To make a transaction on the network, every participant must verify the past two transactions on the network. This is how IOTA becomes a scalable ledger suitable for mass adoption.

The Internet of Things industry is increasingly becoming more important in the real-world economy. Eventually, everything from your fridge to your car will be connected to the IoT ecosystem as they make transactions by themselves without your input.

For example, if your fridge runs out of milk, it can automatically send an order to the store to restock milk in the next grocery delivery.

Following is a list of current projects for IOTA;

Smart Cities

Smart Energy

Medication and Transportation

Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management

IOTA has also gained many high-profile partnerships, including Jaguar Land Rover and Dell Technologies.

Overall, IOTA has been on the sideline for several years and is still waiting to explode.

Conclusion

As you can see, the list of projects promoted by TikTok influencers is promising. Every project on this list is something to watch and follow in 2022, as they will likely explode once the entire industry is out of the bear market.

We think TamaDoge is likely one of the best options on this list. Being a memecoin, TamaDoge has the potential to replicate the success of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu while providing more utility than those projects. In addition, the project is still at the presale stage of its lifecycle, and, in most cases, this has always been the most lucrative time to invest in a project to earn the highest returns.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.