Is Doge dead? Investors are concerned about the popular meme coin after correcting by more than 60% since the beginning of 2022. With the rise of multiple gaming ecosystems via blockchain technology, users are looking for an alternative to the best meme coins to buy now.

This guide highlights the top meme coins to invest in and also contains a step-by-step guide on how to buy meme coins.

5 Better Meme Coins Than Dogecoin - Is Doge Dead 2022?

Battle Infinity - Best Meme Coin to Buy Now

Lucky Block - Global NFT Competition Platform

Ape Coin - Most popular Meme Coin to Buy

Shiba Inu - The Dogecoin Killer

Decentraland - Popular Metaverse Game

A Closer Look at 5 Better Meme Coins Than Dogecoin

Why is dogecoin dropping in 2022? The popular meme token has lost more than $9 billion of its market cap since the beginning of 2022 and has been corrected with the recent macroeconomic factors affecting the global markets.

However, investors can look at some of the most popular meme coins that can potentially rival the likes of Doge in the years to come. The sections below review the cheapest meme coins to invest in right now.

1. Battle Infinity - Best Meme Coin to Buy Now

One of the best meme coins for 2022, Battle Infinity, is an exciting new decentralized gaming platform which aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by combining web 3 protocols via blockchain technology. Simply put, Battle Infinity lets users and creators participate in its play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse ecosystem - Battle Arena.

The Battle Arena hosts 6 P2E games, which compete with the likes of Decentraland and Axie Infinity. Among the available metaverse platforms is IBAT Premier League - the world’s first NFT-based sports fantasy league. At the centre of the Battle Infinity platform is IBAT - the ecosystem’s utility token.

On Battle Infinity's metaverse platform, IBAT tokens are used as in-game rewards, transaction fees, and liquidity deposits. A team of Indian software engineers has developed the Battle Arena project.

The Indian market has shown remarkable growth and promise over the past few years - home to exciting crypto-projects such as Polygon (MATIC). Furthermore, the team looks to expand its metaverse platform from India to a global level with its current token presale.

On July 11th, IBAT tokens went live for a 90-day presale at $0.0015 per IBAT token. Investors can purchase the presale tokens with BNB coins. IBAT uses a fixed BNB/USD exchange rate set at $250 for 1 BNB.

As part of the project roadmap, the next phase for Battle Infinity will involve the potential deployment of smart contracts, community events and press releases, and a strategic listing on the popular decentralised exchange (DEX) - PancakeSwap.

With its exciting P2E platform and multi-utility token, Battle Infinity is one of the best meme coins to invest in. Interested users can track the latest updates by joining Battle Infinity’s Telegram Group.

2. Lucky Block - Global NFT Competition Platform

Lucky Block runs a weekly main draw and NFT draw every Friday.

Lucky Block is an NFT competition platform that is hosted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Users can enter various competitions, each of which needs an NFT to take part in. By combining the competition process on the blockchain, Lucky Block aims to make its platform completely decentralized and improve transparency among token holders.

At the centre of this ecosystem is LBLOCK - the utility token of Lucky Block. Users stand a chance to avail prizes such as luxury cars, watches, and PS5 consoles. Lucky Block runs a weekly main draw and NFT draw every Friday. Users can potentially win up to $50,000.

Currently, LBLOCK is priced at $0.008 and is one of the cheapest meme coins and best altcoins to buy now.

3. Ape Coin - Most Popular Meme Coin to buy

Ape Coin is an ERC-20 token designed for utility and governance purposes.

The Ape Coin is the official token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection. However, this token has not been created by Yuga Labs, the Parent company of the NFT collection. Ape Coin is an ERC-20 token designed for utility and governance purposes.

The Ape Coin enables users in its ecosystem to participate in the governance of its DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), which allows users to access features such as games, merchandise and other services.

The developers initially distributed more than 10,000 tokens to existing BAYC NFT holders to promote the coin.

After launching at $7.26 per token, Ape Coin reached an all-time high (ATH) of $39 in May 2022. However, the token has corrected to a price of $6 as of July 2022. Interested users can read our Ape Coin Price Prediction guide to learn more about the popular meme token.

4. Shiba Inu - The Dogecoin Killer

After the popularity of Dogecoin, many meme tokens emerged in the market to potentially rival the cryptocurrency. One of the cheapest meme coins that rewarded users with a high return on investment (ROI) was Shiba Inu - an ERC-20 token with a fixed supply of one quadrillion tokens.

Users who purchased Shiba Inu when it first came out in 2020 have been rewarded with an ROI of 703,228%.

A reason for the token's popularity was because the creator distributed 50% of all tokens to Vitalik Buterin - the creator of Ethereum. However, the token faced volatility after Buterin sold most of his token holdings to various global charities in 2021.

Shiba Inu competed with Dogecoin throughout 2021, even overtaking Doge in October 2021 to become the 9th largest crypto in market cap. Shiba Inu is the 16th largest crypto, with a market cap of more than $6 billion.

5. Decentraland - Popular Metaverse Game

Built on the Ethereum network, Decentraland allows users to build and create virtual plots of land on the ecosystem as NFTs via MANA cryptocurrency.

Decentraland is a 3-D virtual world that uses blockchain technology to offer users a chance to earn in-game rewards using multiple Web 3 protocols. Built on the Ethereum network, Decentraland allows users to build and create virtual plots of land on the ecosystem as NFTs via MANA cryptocurrency.

MANA is an ERC-20 token that can be used in the Decentraland metaverse to buy and trade NFTs. Users can also invest in property within the ecosystem and buy wearables and accessories with MANA tokens. Since 2017, MANA has rewarded users with an ROI of over 3,000%. With a market cap of $1.6 billion, it will cost $0.9 per token to buy Decentraland.

How to Buy IBAT

The next step of our guide covers how to buy meme coins in 2022. The steps below show users how to buy IBAT - our recommended best meme coin to buy right now.

Step 1: Set up a Cryptocurrency Wallet Users can head to the MetaMask wallet and click “Download” to get started.

Since Battle Infinity runs on the Binance Smart Chain, users need to create a compatible wallet with this network. MetaMask is one such wallet that will support the Battle Infinity digital asset.

Users can head to the MetaMask wallet and click “Download” to get started.

Step 2: Connect MetaMask to Binance Smart Chain

Users must add the Binance Smart Chain once they download MetaMask manually. Users need to click on “Add Network” and insert the following information:

Network Name: Smart Chain

New RPC URL: https://bsc-dataseed.binance.org/

ChainID: 56

Symbol: BNB

Block Explorer URL: https://bscscan.com

Click on “Save” to continue.

Step 3: Buy BNB Coins

In order to purchase IBAT Battle Infinity tokens, users need to hold BNB coins. To buy BNB, users can access the best cryptocurrency exchanges,buy the asset and transfer it to their MetaMask wallet.

Step 4: Link MetaMask to Presale Dashboard

Users need to head over to the Battle Infinity presale website, and click on “Connect Wallet”.

Users can then choose the MetaMask option and follow the instructions to link the wallet with the presale.

Step 5: Buy IBAT (Battle Infinity)

Users can scroll down to the “Buy IBAT” open order position to continue.

Now, traders can enter the amount of IBAT they wish to purchase and click on “Buy IBAT” to confirm the transaction.

Conclusion

This guide has reviewed the best meme coins to buy in 2022. We have highlighted the most popular meme coins from various sectors and provided users with alternatives to Dogecoin.

We recommend Battle Infinity as the best meme coin to buy due to its revolutionary take on combining play-to-earn features within the gaming sector. Users have the chance to buy IBAT tokens to earn multiple in-game rewards with Battle Infinity.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.