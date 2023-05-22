5 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Applying for a Housing Loan

Majority of people, these days, avail of a housing loan to make it possible for them to afford their dream home. Property prices are increasing continuously and the real estate sector is showing no signs of slowing down. Most potential homebuyers, therefore, understand that delaying the home buying process would only mean paying a higher cost for the same property soon.

Since more and more people are investing in real estate these days, the demand for housing loans has increased too. Lenders get thousands of applications each month and they must make sure they are extending loan offers only to those people who can be trusted with timely repayment of loan money. To eliminate cases of loan default, all lenders set very strict guidelines for approving home loan applications. In this article, we look at the five mistakes that borrowers must avoid while applying for a home loan.

Do Not Make These Five Mistakes If You Are Planning to Apply for a Home Loan Anytime Soon

1. Not Checking Your Home Loan CIBIL Score

All lenders within the country work with credit rating agencies to understand the creditworthiness of a borrower before deciding whether to extend a loan to them and if so, on what terms and conditions. Credit rating agencies guage a person's creditworthiness based on their CIBIL score. A home loan CIBIL score of 750 or above leads to quick loan approval as such a CIBIL score is the sign of a borrower who can be completely trusted with timely repayment of loan money. A good home loan CIBIL score not only leads to quick loan approval but also helps a borrower avail of a housing loan on beneficial loans terms and conditions, such as low home loan interest rates, higher loan sanction, longer repayment tenor, etc.

So, homebuyers planning to apply for a housing loan must check their CIBIL score before initiating the home loan application process. If their CIBIL score is below 750, they must improve their CIBIL score first by practicing rigorous financial discipline and then apply for a loan to increase their chances of loan approval.

2. Not Saving Enough to Clear Down Payment

In the case of home loans, lenders sanction up to 80% of a property's value as a loan. The remaining amount must be paid by the individual buying the home. The concept of down payment benefits both the lender as well as the borrower. When borrowers make a down payment, they become legal owners of the property. On the other hand, the idea of down payment is beneficial for the lender as it ensures the borrower has a stake in the property, which in turn, reduces chances of loan default.

Many borrowers make the mistake of not arranging down payment. This makes it difficult for people to get approved for a loan. So, if you are planning to avail of a loan any time soon, start saving for the down payment well in advance.

3. Not Shopping for Home Loan Interest Rates

Housing loans are big-ticket and long-term loans. These loans usually run into lakh and crores. Therefore, the interest rate that one gets on the loan is crucial in deciding how stressful repayment will be. Low home loan interest rates make home loan repayment easy by helping borrowers keep their EMIs affordable and reducing the total interest pay-out. A high home loan interest rate, on the other hand, can easily make loan repayment stressful.

Most borrowers make the mistake of not shopping for home loan interest rates. They accept the first loan offer that comes their way. This is a terrible mistake to make -- all borrowers must shop for interest rates. They must apply to at least a few different lenders and negotiate with all of them. In the end, they must accept a loan offer from the lender offering them the most lucrative deal.

4. Not Checking Your Home Loan Eligibility

As mentioned before, lenders have become quite strict about home loan applicants meeting all home loan eligibility requirements. Lenders check a borrower's home loan eligibility based on several different factors, such as their age, income, CIBIL score, etc. These home loan eligibility criteria help lenders understand who is capable of repaying their loan and who is not. Home loan applicants who do not meet a lender's home loan eligibility requirements are individuals who are likely to default on loan repayment. Thus, lenders reject loan applications from such borrowers.

Those planning to get a housing loan must go to their lender's website and check their home loan eligibility criteria. They should move ahead with the loan application only if they meet all the qualifying criteria. Inability to do so will lead to home loan rejection and further reduce one's ability to avail of a loan in the future. The good thing is it is possible to enhance one's home loan eligibility. All one has to do is learn to borrow and spend cautiously.

5. Not Availing of Home Loan Benefits

One of the biggest benefits of home loans is home loan tax benefits. Borrowers who have availed of a home loan can claim home loan tax exemption up to a maximum of Rs.3.5 Lakh under Section 80C and Section 24b of the Income Tax Act. Over and above the deductions made available through these sections of the Income Tax Act, one can also claim additional deductions amounting to ₹1.5 Lakh under Section 80EEA of the Income Tax Act and Rs.50,000 under Section 80EE of the Income Tax Act.

Though most home loan borrowers are aware of these tax benefits, some don't understand them very well and are therefore not able to claim these benefits. That is another mistake home loan borrowers should never make. If you don't have an understanding of home loan tax benefits and how they work, talk to a Chartered Accountant or a tax expert and have them explain everything to you. However, make sure to claim home loan tax benefits each year as they can help you save a lot of money each year.

Final Words

Home loans are a type of secured loan. The house you buy with the loan money serves as collateral and inability to pay EMIs over a sustained period of time can lead to the pledged asset or collateral being legally taken away from you. Home loan borrowers should never make the above-mentioned mistakes if they want to keep the process of loan repayment easy and hassle-free and protect their home.

