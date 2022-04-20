5 Differences between a Credit Card and a LazyCard

With unforeseen global events like the COVID-19 pandemic, we realized that our finances weren’t as stable as we hoped. With pay cuts, job losses, and rising costs becoming a part of everyday life, many across the country looked towards financial tools like credit cards and digital cards for aid. But the convoluted eligibility standards of credit card issuers left a number of people in the lurch, making way for digital cards to rise in demand.

The increasingly popular LazyCard is a credit card alternative offered by LazyPay. The company provides users with the unique advantage of the buy now pay later (BNPL) solution by PayU Finance. Its partnership with SBM Bank India has led to the launch of LazyCard. This is a payment instrument backed by a credit line, representing the entity’s foray into the card segment.

LazyCard aims at empowering financially under-served Indians with easy access to credit. The card is powered by Visa and SBM Bank India, and the LazyCard is built around a strong reward structure, creating value for customers in every transaction. This is ensured by offering bigger and better cashback rewards and offers like never before. The card is linked to the LazyPay app. It is reportedly available to 62 million pre-approved LazyPay users. LazyCard, with a credit limit that can be increased upto Rupees 5 lakh, is a card to look forward to!

Now, what do we understand by credit card? It is a card issued by a bank or financial services company, allowing cardholders to borrow funds to pay for goods and services to partner merchants accepting them. Of course, customers may use online credit cards for payments as well. However, credit cards have a condition that cardholders should pay back the credit card bill plus any applicable interest as well as any additional pre-agreed charges within a specified duration unless they pay the entire amount back within this period. Failure to do so will invite penal interest, which may add up to a sizable amount at the end of the year. Many credit card users mistakenly believe the minimum due balance stated on their credit card bill is all that needs to be paid. However, the remaining amount of the bill starts accruing interest, leading to higher costs on the users' end.

Differences between the LazyCard and a Credit Card

LazyCard:

LazyCard is supposed to give you a credit limit starting at Rs. 2000; it is for small ticket size spends like monthly groceries, food delivery orders, phone recharges, etc, with a credit period of 30 days to clear the dues on time.

Timely paying bills to LazyPay helps build a great credit history and ultimately improves the credit score.

You can easily track your purchases in one place and make one consolidated bill payment through the LazyPay App.

The payments can be made in 30 days, at zero extra charges, depending on the billing cycle during which purchases have been made.

LazyCard ensures complete transparency without any conditions. In addition, the card does not have any applicable hidden charges, joining fees, or annual fees and is a lifetime free card.

You get rewarded with a welcome reward of flat INR 500 on your first LazyCard transaction. In addition, you also stand to get instant rewards of up to 5% cashback whenever you make any transaction, such as purchasing medicines or food online.

Credit Card:

The credit limit of Credit Cards depends on the applicant’s CIBIL Score. The higher the score, the higher your limit in most cases. On the other hand, with a reduction in your credit score, the credit limit may also come down. These criteria make it very difficult for first-time earners to get a credit card.

The Credit Period for a Credit Card usually varies from 30 days to 50 days, depending on the card variant. In addition, a failure to pay back the entire bill results in the user being charged high-interest rates on their remaining amount.

Credit cards notoriously have a difficult application process, as you must have an existing credit history to get the card. This makes it difficult for first-time earners to get the financial aid they need. In addition, the process also is long, with the applicant having to provide a number of documents including salary slips, home ownership/rental documents, utility bill payment history, and so on.

While credit cards offer rewards to their users, these are difficult to redeem and can get lost in a haze of hidden rules and regulations, cutting down their value.

Credit cards are widely accepted across most merchant outlets or Points of Sales and even overseas.

Some Credit Cards allow a Cash Withdrawal facility of up to 10% of the total existing credit limit.

If you buy anything within the permissible credit card limit, you can pay the amount later to the bank. The monthly budget will not pinch any more, even if you buy items of high value on credit. Being the most accepted payment method, you can pay with your credit card while you're traveling anywhere without carrying a lot of cash.

What is an online credit card?

An online credit card means a virtual credit card or online card that is not physically issued by the credit card provider or the bank. Online credit cards are given to those users by the bank or credit card provider who wants to use their credit card online without having to carry a physical version. They are customers who wish to avoid the risks of misplacing or losing their cards. At times, online credit cards include a one-time-use credit card number created by the credit card company. Hence, an online credit card number can be used only once and may expire within a month otherwise. This is often ensured by the company to help customers stay secure from fraudulent activities.

The core takeaway

The LazyCard is a convenient option for making payments while ensuring attractive cashback and other rewards for customers. On the other hand, credit cards come with various rules and regulations, including high penal interest. For easy access to a financial tool that aids you throughout any expense, that can be used without the fear of accruing hidden charges, switch to the credit card alternative LazyCard today!

