5 Easy Ways to Effectively Complete the Personal Loan Process

Today, the process to avail a collateral-free instant loan is easy from start to finish.

Right from application to disbursement, you can complete all processes online. You can even submit the minimal documents required for a personal loan digitally. Read on to know how to make the process more efficient.

Check Your Credit Score and Rectify Errors in Your Credit Report, If Any

One of the most important parts of your financial profile is your credit report. Lenders use this report to determine whether to approve your loan or not. Your credit score is based on this report, and it reflects your creditworthiness.

Your CIBIL score is a type of credit score, and it generally ranges between 300 to 900. Most lenders approve loan requests when your CIBIL score is 750 or higher. This is because lenders consider borrowers with higher credit scores as having low risk profiles.

You can access your credit report from the credit bureau’s official website or via financial institutions. It is advisable to check the report thoroughly for any errors, as they may impact your ability to avail of a loan.

To get the errors in your report rectified, you can file an online form and attach the supporting evidence on the bureau’s website.

Ensure that Your Finances are in Order

Apart from assessing your credit score, banks and NBFCs will consider your ability to repay the loan to approve your application. If you have strong financials, most lenders will consider you a low-risk borrower and willingly provide you with a loan.

One way to prove your finances are in order is to have the documents to back it up. The following are the documents required for an instant loan to check your repayment capability:

Bank statement for the previous year

Filed ITR

Audited statements

You must also bear in mind your financial capabilities when availing of a personal loan. You can use a personal loan EMI calculator to plan your loan and avail suitable terms.

Keep the Required Documents Ready

One of the most crucial steps of the personal loan process is submitting the required documents. You can complete your loan application process with ease and convenience if you have the relevant paperwork ready and on hand.

You can access a list of the documents required for a personal loan from the official website of the lender.

While online personal loans require minimal paperwork, you may still need some to compile all the paperwork. Apart from those mentioned in the previous section, the following are some of the documents required for a personal loan:

Proof of residence in the form of an Aadhaar card, Voter’s ID, Driving License, Passport, or Utility bills

Proof of employment or business ownership

Meet all the Lender-Specific Loan Eligibility Requirements

Another important way to smoothly navigate the personal loan process is to ensure that you meet all the eligibility requirements set by the lender. While different lenders set varied criteria for personal loan eligibility, there are some standard requirements.

For instance, most lenders have certain terms related to the age, employment status, income, and credit score of the borrower. However, before you apply for a personal loan, go through the eligibility requirements set by the lender on their website.

Applying for those loans only where you meet the requirements ensures a seamless process and saves time.

Opt for Pre-Approved Loan Offers

Lenders are eager to lend money to deserving individuals, and will often extend pre-approved loans. These are reserved for those who have an exceptional credit history. Lenders also provide these offers to customers who have a long-term association with them, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions.

These offers are an indicator of your eligibility and streamline the loan acquisition process greatly. You skip the application, approval and verification processes, and can enjoy quick disbursal with such an offer.

It is important to note that some lenders may have certain costs related to these pre-approved instant loans in the fine print of the loan agreement. So, it is crucial to look for such costs to safeguard yourself.

A pre-approved personal loan offer can make the process of application and disbursal easier and faster. It also minimises the documents required for a personal loan approval.

One way to get pre-approved offers is to maintain a good credit score and have lengthy relationships with financial institutions. You can do this by maintaining a bank account, taking a credit card or making investments.

With these tips, you can complete the personal loan process with ease and have the best chance of approval. Remember, most lenders offer online personal loans that you can avail of without having to visit the bank branch physically. On the one hand, it has made the loan availing process easy and convenient.

On the other hand, there are numerous online lenders available on the Internet. This makes it difficult for customers to distinguish genuine ones from those who indulge in unethical activities.

For the safest experience, be sure to pick a lender registered with the Reserve Bank of India. Moreover, to determine which loan offer may be the right one, you can also go through customer reviews.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice