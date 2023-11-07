5 Emergency Needs That A Personal Loan Can Cover This Diwali

Sweets, diyas, crackers, and celebrations - Diwali is all about togetherness and cheer. This festival holds great cultural significance for Indian people, which is why people clean or renovate their homes and buy new clothes and jewelry.

Diwali is also considered an auspicious time to start new ventures, make new purchases, or invest. In these times of increased expenses, an instant personal loan can be a valuable tool to take care of any emergency expenses this season.

Home Repairs and Renovations

While the West celebrates ‘spring cleaning,’ Indians love to gear up for ‘Diwali cleaning’ with enthusiasm. But cleaning is a blanket term for repairing and renovating everything under your roof (including the top). Many even love to renovate their house with re-painting, adding changes to the interiors, or replacing old furniture. Sometimes, these expenses may go beyond the intended budget. It may be impossible to delay repairing the leaky roof, faulty wiring, or plumbing until next month. A low-interest personal loan can help you cover this expense without worrying about causing any financial strain, making your home shine.

Taking a Vacation

Diwali is the ideal occasion for gatherings and family reunions. For some, it means travelling abroad to meet your loved ones or planning a vacation in a distant place. Given the high demand, arranging for quality transport and accommodations at short notice can be challenging. The associated expenses can be significant. Don't let high costs put a stop to your travel plans during Diwali. A personal loan can offer the flexibility to make these journeys possible so that you won't miss out on making new memories with your loved ones.

Festive Shopping

Diwali is the time for buying new things - electronic items, appliances, clothes, or gold. Shopping is a cherished activity for many, and people love gifting each other. A new car can be the perfect addition to your assets this season. Several car dealerships offer exciting deals on vehicles during Diwali, and you can make the most of it. Instead of emptying your account in one go, you can opt for a loan and plan a repayment schedule that suits your needs.

Dhanteras usually marks the beginning of Diwali. It is believed that buying gold, silver, or utensils on this day attracts wealth, prosperity, and good luck. As precious metal prices fluctuate during the holiday season, you can apply for an instant personal loan online from the comfort of your home to cover any overhead expenses. Gold or silver in the form of bars, coins, and jewelry is a good investment.

Boosting Your Business

Did you know many Indian businesses open a new account book every Diwali? It is a significant period for many enterprises, especially seasonal ones. Businesses may have to cater to unique financial requirements due to a surge in customer demand. There is often a need to stock up on inventory, invest in marketing, and hand out employee bonuses. Business owners may need extra assistance in the form of a temporary workforce, tools, and technology/devices for smoother operations. A personal loan can serve as a valuable resource to help businesses thrive and grow without compromising on finances.

Medical Emergencies

During Diwali, a medical emergency can happen at times when one least expects it. Unexpected illnesses or accidents demand prompt attention, so having extra money can help you tide through these stressful times. This is where an instant personal loan offers much-needed financial support. This ensures that the well-being of your family members remains uncompromised, allowing you to focus on what truly matters during this festive season.

Conclusion

As the festive occasion of Diwali approaches, personal loans can be a valuable resource to take care of unexpected financial needs. Be it a medical emergency, home repair, travel expenses, business expenses, or shopping for the festivities, SMFG India Credit can be your partner in enjoying the festivities worry-free. Our application process is 100% paperless, which means you can apply right from the comfort of your home. Moreover, you can expect swift loans at affordable interest rates with flexible repayment tenures. Apply now with just a click of a button!

