5 factors that explain the boom of Indian students opting for higher education in the UK

Over the years the UK has been a highly coveted study destination for students from around the globe. The UK is an education hub where institutes not only focus on research and innovation concentrated towards real world problem solving, but also equip students with its rich wealth of knowledge across a variety of disciplines, including the arts and literature, humanities, architecture, business, sports, politics and more. The UK is home to some globally renowned and prestigious universities known for their high-quality education, modern pedagogy and teaching methodologies.

It has long been a popular destination for Indian students seeking higher education. In recent years, the number of Indian students choosing to study in the UK has seen a significant increase. There has been a marked rise of Indian students opting for higher education in the UK. Today, Indian students form one of the largest student groups in the UK. With a 96% approval rate for student visas, about 160,970 Indians have received student visas for the UK in the year ending September 2022 alone, which is a considerable increase of 78% compared to the previous year when the total visas issued was 90,669 and 330% higher compared to the same period in 2019.

The UK is renowned for offering a wide range of higher education options. Also considered the center of the world's socioeconomic landscape, the UK has a significant appeal among Indian students. India and the UK have been working together to promote student mobility and open new avenues for learning provide Indian students with a globally relevant education that would help them succeed in the global job market.

Today, there are many key factors that make the UK an ideal foreign education destination for Indian students.

Quality of education

UK institutions offer a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs, which attract Indian students looking for a top-notch education. Universities across the UK are equipped to provide students real world skills they need to thrive in the competitive job market, thanks to its highly qualified faculty, cutting-edge research focus, and state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure. The UK is also home to 4 of the top 10 institutes worldwide, according to the QS World Rankings 2023. The institutions across the UK focus on well-rounded development and provide students with a healthy educational environment while preparing them for success in the increasingly globalised world.

Scholarship opportunities

The UK government and universities offer a wide range of scholarship opportunities for Indian students. These scholarships are designed to help cover the cost of tuition fees and living expenses, which makes studying in the UK more affordable. According to data from the UK government, there are over 200 scholarships available for Indian students worth millions of pounds. The list includes popular scholarships like the GREAT scholarships, the Commonwealth Scholarships, the British Council Women in STEM scholarships, the Charles Wallace India Trust scholarships and more. Students looking to know more details can visit British Council or UKCISA (UK Council for International Student Affairs) website.

Favourable policies and initiatives

UK degrees are highly respected and recognized globally, which makes them a valuable asset for Indian students. With the MoU on the mutual recognition of academic qualifications (MRQs) signed between India and UK last year, now undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees are all recognised under the agreement. Also, introduction of the Graduate Entrepreneur Visa (Tier 1), which allows graduates with a company plan to start their businesses in the nation, is another example of the UK's commitment to students.

Highly regarded credentials

A UK degree is highly respected and recognized globally, which can open doors for employment opportunities in the international market. According to research by Universities UK International (UUKi), 83% of international graduates attribute their ability to find employment to their UK degree. The high level of instruction and demanding academic standards at universities in the UK provides students an edge in the job market. Many UK universities have strong industry links and provide students with opportunities to gain valuable experience through project work that aligns with real world challenges and problem solving. By doing this, individuals get ready for challenging roles when they apply for modern job descriptions at some of the best companies in the globe.

Post-study work opportunities:

The UK post-study work visa policy has proved to be a proverbial ‘cherry on the cake’ which as it has made the UK more attractive for Indian students. According to the new rules, students who have completed a degree in the UK are now allowed to stay in the country for two years after graduation, to work or find a job (three years for Ph.D. students). With this visa, graduates are free to work at any skill level and in any sector without the need for employer sponsorship. This provides Indian students with the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in a foreign country, which is highly desirable for employers in India. It could also provide a launchpad for global careers.

In conclusion, the boom of Indians opting to pursue higher education in the UK can be attributed to a number of factors that will continue to intrigue and inspire students in the future.

