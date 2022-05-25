5 Largest Lottery Jackpots Online 2022

The world’s biggest lotteries offer tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars in cash to jackpot winners. In this guide, we’ll explore the 5 largest lottery jackpots online in 2022.

The 5 Biggest Online Lottery Jackpots in 2022

Here are the 5 biggest online lottery jackpots available right now:

Lucky Block - Daily Giveaways from a $2.2 Million Prize Pool Powerball - 9 Ways to Win with a $51 Million Grand Prize Mega Millions - $70 Million Jackpot SuperEnalotto - Jackpots Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars EuroMillions - Spanish Lottery with $206 Million Jackpot

A Closer Look at The Top 5 Lottery Jackpots Online

Let’s take a closer look at how these massive lotteries work and the jackpots on offer. (Keep in mind that jackpot amounts may change over time.)

Lucky Block - Daily Giveaways from a $2.2 Million Prize Pool

Lucky Block is a crypto giveaway game that offers free entries into a daily drawing to win a piece of a $2.2 million prize pool. While that might not be the largest prize pool in 2022, it’s hard to argue with a free entry. All you have to do to join the daily drawing is connect your crypto wallet to Lucky Block.

If you want more chances to win, you can buy additional entries for $5 each. In addition, if you own LBLOCK tokens - the cryptocurrency that powers Lucky Block - you can earn free crypto every day.

That’s because 10% of each daily crypto jackpot is set aside and distributed as a reward to token holders. Another 10% is set aside for charity, so you can feel good about being a part of this drawing.

Lucky Block also has another daily drawing that’s only open to 10,000 entrants. To join, you must own one of Lucky Block’s Platinum Rollers Club NFTs. NFT holders have a chance to win $10,000 every day, and your odds of winning are 1 in 10,000. Plus, on the first day of the Platinum Rollers Club drawing, one lucky winner will receive a $1 million jackpot.

Platinum Rollers Club NFTs are exclusively available from NFT LaunchPad and can be minted for $1,500 each.

Both of Lucky Block’s drawings start in mid-May, so connect your crypto wallet today to enter!

2. Powerball - 9 Ways to Win with a $51 Million Grand Prize

The Powerball lottery is one of the most popular lottery games in the US, with prizes frequently worth tens of millions of dollars. At the time of writing, the jackpot is worth a whopping $51 million.

To earn the jackpot, you have to correctly predict 5 numbers, plus get the powerball number exactly right. If you get 5 numbers correct but not the powerball number, you can win up to $2 million. In total, there are 9 ways to win Powerball, with prizes starting at $4 and odds starting at 1 in 38.32.

You can buy Powerball tickets online from any state in the US.

3. Mega Millions - $70 Million Jackpot

Mega Millions is another popular US-based lottery that’s currently offering a jackpot worth $70 million. If you want a cash payout instead of an annuity, jackpot winners can claim $41.3 million.

Mega Millions play is similar to Powerball - to win the jackpot, you must correctly predict 5 numbers and get a gold mega ball exactly correct. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The good news is that your chances of winning any prize are 1 in 24. Prizes start from just $2.

You can buy Mega Millions tickets online from any state in the US.

4. SuperEnalotto - Jackpots Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars

SuperEnalotto is an Italian lottery that’s renowned for its enormous jackpots. The minimum jackpot is set at €2 million, or around $2.1 million, and the current jackpot is worth a whopping $211 million.

Winning the jackpot in SuperEnalotto isn’t easy. You have to correctly pick 6 numbers, plus get the jolly and superstar numbers each exactly correct. So, that’s 8 numbers to choose in total compared to only 6 for Powerball and Mega Millions.

While this lottery is run in Italy, it’s open to US players and you can buy tickets online through a lottery agent.

5. EuroMillions - Spanish Lottery with $206 Million Jackpot

EuroMillions is a Spanish lottery that offers incredibly large prizes. At the time of writing, the jackpot is worth an estimated $206 million.

For this game, you must choose 5 numbers plus 2 lucky star numbers. Both of the lucky star numbers must be exactly correct for you to win the jackpot. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday, and you can buy tickets as late as 20 minutes before the next drawing.

You can buy EuroMillions tickets online from the US through a lottery agent.

Conclusion

Large lottery jackpots can be life-changing for winners. While the odds of winning are small, the massive prizes can be very attractive.

Lucky Block offers a free entry into its daily giveaway when you connect your crypto wallet to the platform. With a prize pool worth $2.2 million and ways to earn free crypto every day, this is a drawing worth checking out. Join today for your chance to win!

