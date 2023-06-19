5 LEGO® Sets that will bring out your child’s interest in vehicles

Almost every child at some stage in their early years develops an affinity towards things with wheels. It could be cars, trucks, buses, trains or JCBs—you will hear squeals of excitement when they reach for their ‘favourite’ plaything in a basket full of toys.

Researchers call this phenomenon ‘intense interest’, and children who have developed strong passions for specific topics are known to grow up to become smarter adults. In their younger years, they seek knowledge about their area of interest by asking questions and are problem solvers—traits that they often carry into adulthood.

Interests are also known to be good for the overall development of children and, therefore, parents must find ways of sparking their curiosity around the subject more and watch their children learn as they play. A child gains knowledge about real life through toys and games and LEGO® Sets are a great way to keep small hands occupied as they build big dreams.

Here are five of the best LEGO® Sets that are built for small hands who love to take off on adventures in their vehicles.

LEGO® Technic Bugatti Bolide

LEGO® Technic Bugatti Bolide

Ever wondered how a supercar runs? The LEGO® Technic Bugatti Bolide Set is an engineering challenge as it gives the child a chance to build and explore the working of a W16 engine of the Bugatti Bolide. The scissor doors and steering wheel are also true to life and authentic stickers that come in the box make the car model look exactly like the real one. After building the car and exploring how its engine works, the build can find a space on the display rack!

2. LEGO® Speed Champions Ferrari 812

LEGO® Speed Champions Ferrari 812

This replica of the iconic red Ferrari is a collectible edition and should be on the must-have list for every car enthusiast. The sports car itself is an exact replica of the Ferrari 812, including fine details like the yellow stripe running over the whole car, a black stripe on the bonnet, and prominent vortex generators. The 261-brick set also includes a driver with a helmet and a wig that your child can place behind the wheel and race with.

3. LEGO® City Custom Car Garage

LEGO® City Custom Car Garage

For the little hands who like to innovate and build different kinds of cool cars, look no further than the LEGO® City Custom Car Garage is your pick. This 507-piece set can keep the child occupied for hours at end as they build a custom car workshop complete with a configuration wall, ramps, and engine lifts. The set also comes with plenty of bricks that can be used to customise two different cars into many shapes and forms. The child can put together figurines of two drivers and two mechanics and let their imagination go wild to see what kinds of vehicles they can create.

This 507-piece set will keep your child occupied for hours

4. LEGO® Speed Champions Nissan Skyline R32

LEGO® Speed Champions Nissan Skyline R32

If your child is a fan of the Fast and the Furious, you must bring home the LEGO® Speed Champions Nissan Skyline R32 Set, which comes with the car and a mini figurine of Brian O’Conner. The building of the bricks itself will challenge the little minds as they put together 319 bricks to start their racing action. This build-and-play set is an absolute delight for children who love roleplays.

5. LEGO® NINJAGO Jay’s Lightning Jet EVO

LEGO® NINJAGO Jay’s Lightning Jet EVO

Some children like to dream big and build even bigger. This set will take your children on a Ninja adventure like never before as they join Jay and his aerial adventures on a lightning-fast jet. This LEGO® Set comes with a Jay mini figurine that can be placed in the cockpit with his fighter sword.

Children are scientists by nature. Young minds are always ready to experiment and learn through play. So, give your small hands some big dreams as they build their own vehicles and embark on pretend adventures in them! To get your hands on these LEGO® Sets head to Amazon.com and Hamleys!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.