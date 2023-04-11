5 major factors that affect your CIBIL Score

Your CIBIL Score is the key to unlocking better deals on loans and credit cards. It is a three-digit score in the range of 300-900 that measures your creditworthiness. A high score suggests that you are a reliable lender - and usually helps you unlock favourable terms on loans. A low score suggests the opposite.

Read on to understand the major factors that affect your CIBIL Score.

Factor #1: Payment history

Your payment history is the most critical factor that affects your CIBIL Score. It makes up 35% of your score. Lenders want to know if you make your payments on time and how responsible you are with credit. If you have missed payments or defaulted on your loans, it can negatively impact your score. Therefore, it's essential that you complete your payments on time and in full to keep your score healthy and impress potential lenders.

Factor #2: Credit utilisation

Did you know that how much of your available credit you use affects your CIBIL Score? The credit utilisation ratio makes up a significant 30% of your credit score, so it's crucial to keep it in check. A high credit utilisation ratio indicates that you rely too much on credit or that you're overburdened with debt. This can make you look risky to lenders and negatively impact your CIBIL Score. Ideally, keeping your credit utilisation below 30% of your credit limit will help you maintain a healthy ratio and boost your chances of getting approved for credit products.

Factor #3: Length of credit history

The age of your credit accounts also affects your CIBIL Score, contributing 15% to its calculation. Just as a tree that has been around for a long time is likely to be more stable and established, a longer credit history demonstrates an established track record of responsible credit usage. So, don't close old credit accounts, even if you don't use them anymore. Don't worry if you're new to credit, though - a shorter credit history doesn't necessarily mean a low score, especially if you've been making timely payments. Just remember to be patient and committed to building your credit profile.

Factor #4: Credit mix

10% of your CIBIL Score is calculated based on the types of credit accounts you have. Having a diverse mix of credit accounts, including secured and unsecured loans as well as short- and long-term credit, can positively impact your score because it shows lenders that you are a reliable borrower who can handle different types of debt responsibly. So, for instance, having a credit card, a home loan, and a collateral-free personal loan in your financial portfolio will give you a healthy credit mix.

Factor #5: Credit enquiries

Credit enquiries contribute to 10% of the CIBIL Score. Every time you apply for a new loan or credit card, it results in a hard enquiry that stays on your credit report for up to two years. So, be mindful of how many such enquiries you accumulate. By being strategic about when and how often you apply for credit, you can keep your CIBIL Score in decent shape and prove to lenders that you are a responsible borrower who knows how to manage your finances wisely.

Here is a quick recap of the factors and the extent to which they impact your CIBIL score:

Factors and the extent to which they impact your CIBIL score

Your CIBIL Score is crucial to your financial health, and these five factors can make or break your credit score. Remember, your CIBIL score is a reflection of your credit behaviour. Keep these 5 factors in mind to maintain a good score of 750 or higher and build a solid credit profile over time to achieve your financial goals.

Lenders such as Bajaj Finserv offer users an online facility to check their CIBIL Score for free. All you need to do is visit the CIBIL Score page on the Bajaj Finserv website, enter a few basic details, and check your score for free. And no, checking your CIBIL Score online does not reduce your score or affect it negatively in any way.

The next time you consider applying for a loan or credit card, make sure you consider the five factors that affect your CIBIL Score. Check your score and then approach your lender for the financing.

