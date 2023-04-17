5 mistakes that can hurt your CIBIL Score and how to avoid them

It is very important to keep a track of your CIBIL Score. Give it the attention it deserves and avoid common mistakes that can hurt your credit score, with a little help from Bajaj Finserv.

We all have goals we want to achieve that need a little financial help. For example, buying a house, getting a car, or paying for our children’s education. This is where loans (or other forms of credit) come in. They allow us to access funds so that we can reach our goals without the need to save up for years.

While your age and monthly income are important factors that affect the approval of your loan application, perhaps the most important factor is your credit score.

Your credit score or CIBIL Score is a critical factor that lenders check to determine your creditworthiness. Ranging from 300 to 900, a higher CIBIL Score assures lenders that you are responsible with credit, whereas a low score brands you as a high-risk borrower.

Maintaining a healthy credit score of 750 or higher not only increases your chances of getting approved for loans and credit cards but also helps you get better terms and lower interest rates. But did you know that some common mistakes can hurt your score?

Let's take a closer look at five mistakes that can damage your CIBIL Score and how you can avoid them.

Mistake #1: Missing or delaying payments

One of the most significant factors that affect your CIBIL Score is your payment history, accounting for approximately 35% of your credit score. Avoid missing your payments if you are trying to maintain your credit health. Late payments, even by just a few days, can hurt your score tremendously because they can remain on your credit report for years and undermine your future loan eligibility and interest rates.

It is of the utmost importance that you pay your monthly dues on time, even if it's the minimum amount due. Although, paying in full is always preferable. So, set up automatic payments or reminders to ensure that you're punctual with your payments. If you're struggling to make your payments, reach out to your lender to explore options such as payment plans.

Mistake #2: Maxing out your credit cards

Using credit cards is a great way to build credit, but you must use them responsibly. Maxing out your credit cards, or using more than 30% of your available credit, can hurt your credit score. A high credit utilisation can signal to lenders that you have a habit of overextending yourself financially by relying heavily on credit.

Avoid appearing like a risky borrower by keeping your credit balances low and paying off your balances in full each month. For example, if your credit limit is Rs. 50,000, you should aim to keep your balance under Rs. 15,000. If you have multiple credit cards, try to spread out your purchases among them or aim to use your credit cards sparingly.

Mistake #3: Applying for multiple loans or credit cards

Every time you apply for credit, the lender will pull your credit report to evaluate your creditworthiness. This is known as a 'hard enquiry' and it remains on your report for up to 2 years. Applying for multiple loans or credit cards within a short period leads to multiple hard enquiries, which can damage your CIBIL Score significantly. Lenders will see you as being either credit-hungry, which makes you a risky borrower.

Avoid multiple hard enquiries by limiting your credit applications to only what you need and spacing them out over time. Do your research, check if you meet the eligibility criteria, and apply for products that are best suited for you to maximise your chances of approval. This way, you'll limit the number of times your credit report is pulled, and your score won't be affected.

Mistake #4: Closing old credit accounts

Closing old credit accounts may seem like a good idea if you're not using them. However, it reduces your available credit and can increase your credit utilisation ratio, thereby damaging your credit score.

Your credit history accounts for 15% of your credit score. The longer your credit history, the better your CIBIL Score because it paints you as a reliable borrower with a solid track record of responsible credit management. So, instead of closing old accounts, consider keeping them open and using them occasionally to maintain a longer credit history and a better CIBIL Score.

Mistake #5: Not checking your credit report regularly

Your credit report is a record of your credit history, containing all the information that goes into calculating your CIBIL Score. Therefore, it's essential to review your credit report regularly to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date. Any errors, inaccuracies, or fraudulent activity on your credit report can hurt your score, and it's your responsibility to report them to the credit bureau and get them rectified.

These common mistakes are easily avoidable with the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass. Get the annual subscription to access your credit health dashboard. Use your personalised dashboard to get a complete overview of all your accounts and track the major factors that impact your credit health. Interactive tools like Credit Score Predictor simulate the potential impact of a financial product on your credit score, allowing you to make informed choices. You can also unlock pre-approved offers on loans and credit cards that have attractive repayment and loan terms, ensuring a seamless borrowing experience for you.

Remember, your credit score is vital to your financial health. So, by avoiding these five mistakes and making responsible credit decisions, you can maintain a healthy CIBIL Score and achieve your financial goals.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.