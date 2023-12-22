5 must visit Christmas destinations for 2023

Christmas, a joyful festival, is not just an occasion but a season of love, laughter and happiness. Needless to say, this is the best time of the year to meet and greet your family and friends, enjoy delicious dishes and drinks and enjoy near a warm bonfire. This article takes you on a tour of heartful destinations to make your Christmas even more merrier!

It's that time of the year when Christmas is around the corner. Santa Claus, jingle bells, flakey snow, roasted turkey, and greeting cards from friends and relatives remind us all about the merry celebration of Christmas. Millions of people around the world celebrate this joyful festival. Christmas is mostly associated with winter. However, as the whole northern hemisphere, including America, Europe, and many parts of Asia and Africa, celebrates Christmas in winter, the southern hemispheres of oceanic countries like Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Tuvalu, Tasmania, and many more celebrate this occasion in summer.

Best Places to Visit for Christmas in 2023

So, whether it is India or abroad, everyone wishes to celebrate this merciful, joyous occasion in the most happening places. So plan your budget, pack your bags, and put on your seat bells for the joyous ride to celebrate Christmas around the world.

Without further ado, let us take a quick look at some of the best places to celebrate Christmas. You can pick one or more from this list or get exploring to your heart's content.

1. Goa

While Goa is a party hub all through the year, Christmas makes it merrier. It is a time that breaks all the barriers of religion and brings in the zeal and enthusiasm of the goans and the tourists alike. A couple of things that can be done in Goa during the Christmas season are to attend the mass on Christmas Eve at the Missa de Galo, witness the sparkling firework show with a sunset view near the Arabian seashore, relish some of the Goan delicacies like the homemade chocolates, Bebinca, Cocada, Perad, Nevri, Dodol.



Enjoy the old-man burning, which is an age-old tradition followed in Goa wherein the statue of an old man is made with old clothes stuffed inside and burned off, which is considered as to bidding off a goodbye to the year gone by and welcoming the new one!



What is Christmas in Goa without the dance with the locals? It is a must, as the Goans are extremely fond of dancing. Christmas feast is the last on our list- gorging on a scrumptious feast and having a relaxed Christmas afternoon with a glass full of fenny, sounds fun, isn’t it?

2. Shimla

Shimla is a winter paradise that has calm, snowy weather during this period and is one of the best places in India for you and your family to celebrate Christmas. A hill station away from the hustle and bustle of the city, having serene beauty in the lap of the Himalayas, offers some of the best things to do during this time of the year, like:

a. Adventure sports

One of the largest natural skating rinks where one can experience skating, skiing, horse riding, paragliding, and many more such activities.

b. Shopping and partying at the Ridge and Mall Road

It is a lively location with vibrant colours and people in celebratory mood all over. The Mall Road is prominently occupied with age-old bakeries where one can relish baked goodies like apple pie, rich plum cake, walnut brownie, Christmas sprinkle cookies, and holiday cupcakes.

c. A visit to the Christ Church on Christmas Eve

One of the iconic locations of Shimla, a holy mass at this church, is an enthralling experience.

3. New York

When it comes to the best places to celebrate Christmas, the international list has to start with NYC! New York City is a dream destination and offers exotic destinations and celebrations during this season that uplift the spirit of Christmas.



One can choose to do from the list of things like- spending a day at Bryant Pak Winter Village, Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, visiting the Dyker Heights in Brooklyn, enjoying the Christmas shows and lights in NYC, spending an evening in the Manhattan Holiday Yatch, Cruise with Jazz, Cocoa, and carols, shopping at the Holiday Market, Santa’s secret immersive holiday experience, visiting the Santa Clause at Macy’s, Christmas tree at the Wall Street and the gingerbread lane at the Chelsea market.



The list is endless.

4. London

London, the centre of the British Empire, is a place associated with kings, queens, dukes, and duchesses. The streets are filled with unique and merciful activities especially to attract tourists during the holiday season.



During the Christmas season, one can experience magical attractions like visiting Hogwarts in the snow, hopping on a Christmas lights bus tour, a visit to a winter wonderland in Hyde Park, Christmas celebrations at the Royal Botanical Gardens, wandering in Windsor Castle, visiting the historic sights like stone henge, Bath and Canterbury over the festive periods, visit to the London Eye and the Tower of London, and finally a visit to the London Museum.



5. Paris

Paris is the city of romance and love. The magical destination is the perfect place to celebrate your love during the winter. Hot mulled wine, roasting chestnuts, Christmas markets, and beche de noel cakes describe the unmatched Christmas celebrations in Paris. Paris offers dazzling activities and celebrations throughout the holiday season.



Champs Elysees is a street with sparkling and colourful lighting. Other popular experiences in Paris would be to enjoy the Christmas gourmet tour des Saint Germaine des pres, Moulin rouge dinner, and show, Christmas tour of Paris with a Ferris wheel ride, celebrate Christmas in the Paris department store - Les Grands Magasins with sparkling lights, holiday music, jolly Santas and Christmas presents.



But, what is Christmas in Paris without the special Christmas goodies? Needless to say, the baked goods crafted by the Michelin star chefs of France, the traditional French Christmas log, Opera cake, petite fours, tarts, foigrass, escargot, french gratin, douphiniois, souffle, roast turkey, French meringues and French madeleines.

Conclusion

