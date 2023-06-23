5 Places to Visit Near Mumbai During Monsoon

It is time to take out those umbrellas and raincoats, gather your friends and family, and plan your next travel destination to enjoy the rains, chai, and bhajiya. There are many amazing places to visit near Mumbai that you can travel to for enjoying the rain, feeling closer to mother nature and rejuvenating yourself. A short monsoon trip with your friends and family is an excellent stress buster that you need.

If you are not sure where to plan a trip in the rainy season, don’t worry! We have your back. We list down some of the top places near Mumbai to visit in monsoon.

Mahabaleshwar

Among the many places near Mumbai to visit in monsoon, the charm of Mahabaleshwar is unparalleled as it offers the most spectacular panoramic views of the mighty peaks hiding in the clouds, the gushing waterfalls, and majestic valleys.

Apart from the bountiful natural beauty, there are many things to do in Mahabaleshwar during monsoon that ensure you have a wonderful time. If you have an adventurous spirit, you can go trekking to the Wilson Point or to the top of Pratapgarh Fort. Both the trails are quite easy, and the rains make the treks even more interesting and fun. Mahabaleshwar also has an undeniable romantic vibe, which makes it an ideal long weekend holiday destination to enjoy the rains with your better half.

Distance from Mumbai to Mahabaleshwar – 225 km (approx.)

Travel time from Mumbai to Mahabaleshwar – 6 to 7 hours

Best places to stay in Mahabaleshwar

You can enjoy the rain, and cherish the view of the ghats and valleys from the comfort of your room, and indulge in a range of indoor and outdoor activities by staying at one of the most premium resorts hosted by Club Mahindra in Mahabaleshwar, i.e., Club Mahindra Saj or Club Mahindra Sherwood

Alibaug

If you are looking to take a short monsoon trip near Mumbai, you can consider going to Alibaug. A small and quaint coastal city located a few hours from Mumbai, this is a favourite weekend getaway spot for several Mumbaikars and other nearby city residents. People come here to escape the city humdrum and relax by the beach and be in the company of nature and loved ones. The pristine beaches, like Nagaon, Varsoli, Kihim, Mandwa, and the serene vibe of the town is sure to captivate your senses and leave you fully rejuvenated.

Distance from Mumbai – 98 km (approx.)

Travel time from Mumbai – 2 to 4 hours

Best place to stay in Alibaug

You can take your monsoon holiday experience to Alibaug to the next level by booking your stay at one of the most premium resorts near Mumbai, Club Mahindra Alibaug. It is a premium abode where you get to indulge in signature Club Mahindra experiences, specially curated for you and your family to make your holiday unforgettable.

Lonavala

The list of best places to visit in Mumbai during monsoon would be incomplete without mentioning Lonavala. One of the most charming hill stations near Mumbai, Lonavala is a wonderful place to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and be in the arms of nature. While Lonavala is pleasant all year around, the best time to visit the place is during monsoon as the rains engulf the hills with lush greenery and adorn it with many gushing waterfalls.

Apart from admiring the beauty of the place, there are many things to do in Lonavala that will keep the spirits up of everyone in your family throughout the holiday. From trekking to bathing under the falls, and from exploring the ancient caves to munching on the local delicacies like chikki and chocolate fudge, you can look forward to having new experiences every day.

Distance from Mumbai – 85 km (approx.)

Travel time from Mumbai – 2 to 3 hours

Best place to stay in Lonavala

There are many resorts in Lonavala but if you want the most premium holiday experience, you can book your stay at Club Mahindra Tungi resort. Overlooking the stunning and pristine Lake Pawna, the resort is an idyllic escape from the city conundrum.

Igatpuri

A popular hill station nestled in the Western Ghats in Nashik district, Igatpuri is every traveller's haven, especially for nature lovers. Igatpuri is known for being home to the Vipassana International Academy, the largest Vipassana meditation institute in the world.

So, if you are on a soul-searching endeavour, this could be your go-to place. Apart from being a spiritually important place, Igatpuri is also one of the best places to visit in monsoon near Mumbai to embrace nature and enjoy the rains while indulging in activities like rock climbing, trekking, getting drenched under the waterfalls and more.

Distance from Mumbai – 125 km (approx.)

Travel time from Mumbai – 3 to 4 hours

Matheran

Located at a height of about 2700 ft above sea level, Matheran is one of the best places to visit in monsoon near Mumbai. Due to its proximity to Mumbai, travellers head to Matheran for a weekend trip during the monsoon season to witness the panoramic views of the hills and revel in the natural beauty.

The moment you step your foot in this hill town, you would immediately feel happy breathing the clean and pollution-free air, thanks to the government’s initiative to not allow any vehicles in the region. Also, the scenic beauty all around will surely fill your heart with great joy and you would want to capture everything around you in your camera. You can take a ride to reach Matheran; the ride takes you on a wonderful journey through the lush green forest and gives you an amazing view of the hills and the valley below.

Distance from Mumbai – 85 km (approx.)

Travel time from Mumbai – 2 to 3 hours

There are many beautiful destinations near Mumbai for you to enjoy a monsoon holiday. Choose one of the places and you can be sure to have a great time, we bet!

