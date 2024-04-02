5 Realty Brands to Look Out for in 2024

The year 2024 holds immense potential along with a promising era for real estate, brimming with remarkable developments and opportunities. With a surge in infrastructure projects, enhanced connectivity, and the government's unwavering focus on the sector, renowned developers are spearheading transformative projects across the landscape. Remarkable developments in NCR include the construction of Jewar International Airport in Noida, the inauguration of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, Yashobhoomi (Asia’s biggest convention centre) in Delhi, and many more in the pipeline. This year unveils a tapestry of innovation and excellence as leading realty brands unveil their visionary projects, promising a bright future for investors and homebuyers alike.

Mr. Neeraj Sharma, MD, Escon Infra Realtor, expresses, “We are committed to redefining urban living, offering residents thoughtfully designed homes that prioritise comfort and convenience, especially across Noida and Greater Noida. Noida has become the hub of real estate development today, and we are proud to have contributed quite effectively to its allure with one-of-its-kind projects. Our developments like Escon Panache, Park View Villas, Escon Arcade, Escon Pride Villas and more have made a significant impact on the region’s realty market. Our primary focus is on creating developments that not only cater to the needs of prospective buyers but are also conveniently accessible to them.”

"We stand at the forefront of Chandigarh Tricity's development, blending quality craftsmanship with community enrichment. Our team believes in creating a project that is at par with the metro cities, abiding by global standards, and hosting a vibrant atmosphere for our patrons. We look forward to contributing to the real estate sector’s growth by offering tremendous investment opportunities and maintaining an equilibrium in the demand and supply of projects," shares Mr. Piyush Kansal, Executive Director, Royale Estate Group.

Mr. Pawan Sharma, MD, Trisol RED, asserts, "We aim to redefine commercial real estate, embracing technology and design to craft spaces that inspire creativity and productivity. Our outlook is to develop a project that not only offers a holistic experience to our visitors but also sets a benchmark in the realm of commercial real estate with remarkable returns on investment, lavish facilities, sound connectivity and more."

As real estate continues to evolve, trends indicate a growing emphasis on sustainability, technology integration, and community-centric design. These advancements are reshaping the industry landscape, offering buyers an array of options tailored to their evolving needs and preferences. Renowned developers have also made their way to the sought-after hotspots with a dedication towards shaping vibrant communities for prospective buyers.

"We wish to be more than just a developer, a curator of luxury living, where our aim will be to reflect our commitment to finesse and grandeur. Golf Course Road, Southern Peripheral Road and Dwarka Expressway have played a vital role in uplifting Gurugram’s real estate market. Going beyond mere structures, we look forward to creating crafting exclusive environments that showcase the epitome of opulence, elevating the lifestyles of our diverse buyers. These developments will be placed in locations that are surrounded by a well-developed infrastructure and provide flexibility to incorporate smart home technology or unconventional interior configurations,” states, Mr. Sehaj Chawla, MD, TREVOC Group.

Mr. Vikas Jain, MD, Sarvottam World, shares, "Our vision extends beyond brick and mortar as we strive to create sustainable communities that remain an epitome of excellence for years. Our projects not only offer exceptional living spaces but also foster a sense of belonging and togetherness among residents, contributing to the holistic growth and prosperity of the region. We wish to mark our presence in various growing cities around NCR to offer the most remarkable investment opportunities to our buyers."

Mr. Harsh Gupta, CEO, Sundream Group, states, “We believe that real estate is not just about building infrastructure but a hub for innovation, fostering collaboration and driving digital transformation. Our focus is on creating spaces that inspire creativity, and enhance productivity, thereby redefining the way businesses operate in the vigorously changing environment today. Simultaneously, a lot of projects face challenges from the authorities’ end in completion due to non-payment of dues. To avoid such hurdles, we prefer making a complete payment of dues at the project’s inception to refrain from any liabilities in future. Digital office spaces have been gaining popularity as brands look forward to owning lively spaces laced with prominent facilities, and our project, Anthurium, Sector-73, Noida, has been developed to deliver to the cause quite efficiently.”

Looking ahead, the momentum in real estate is expected to continue on an upward trajectory, with developers continuing to innovate and cater to evolving market demands. As the sector evolves, it will continue to benefit buyers, offering them an array of choices and opportunities to invest in their dream homes and commercial spaces. The trend of transformative projects and customer-centric development is poised to define the real estate landscape for years to come, with increased investments from both buyers and developers.

