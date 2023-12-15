5 Reasons to Opt for a Second-Hand Car Loan

Buying a second-hand car can be a practical and cost-effective option for many individuals. Though purchasing a used car is a more affordable alternative but the cost is still considerable. In such a situation, a second-hand car loan comes in handy as it provides you with easy access to funds without completely draining your savings. You can split the cost of your car into small monthly instalments making it easily manageable.

Lenders like Bajaj Finance provide used car loans that come with simple eligibility criteria and quick disbursal. This product not only provides a hassle-free borrowing experience for customers but also gives you quick access to high-value financing.

Here are five reasons why opting for a used car loan will be a good idea-

1. High loan amount

A used car loan gives you access to a large amount of funds providing you with the financial flexibility to purchase your desired vehicle. This feature makes used car loans an excellent choice if you are looking to buy yourself a swanky ride. With Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loans, you can get a high-value loan of up to Rs. 77 lakh.

2. Quick disbursal

Pre-owned car loans come with a quick disbursal facility that allows you to purchase the car of your choice without any delay. When you opt for a Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loan, you can expect your loan amount to be disbursed within 48 hours* of approval.

3. Tenure choices

One of the most significant features of a used car loan that makes it a go-to-choice for customers is the repayment tenures options on offer. With this feature, you can split the total cost of your vehicle into equated monthly instalments (EMIs) that you can pay over a period. Bajaj Finance offers used car loans with a repayment tenure of up to 72 months.

4. Simple eligibility and minimal documents

Used car loans come with simple eligibility criteria and don’t require lengthy paperwork. If you have a CIBIL Score of 720 and fulfil the basic income criteria, you can qualify for a used car loan. However, you may need to submit your KYC documents, PAN card, salary slips, and a few other basic documents for loan approval.

5. Hassle-free process

Obtaining a used car loan is no longer a cumbersome and time-consuming process. With an end-to-end online application, it has become simpler and more convenient. You can now apply for a used car loan from the comfort of your home. Bajaj Finance offers you an additional feature of a doorstep document collection facility, which allows you to complete your loan application without any branch visits.

A used car loan can be an excellent choice to fund the purchase of your vehicle. Features such as a hassle-free application process, and high-value loans make the purchase of expensive cars easy and convenient. With Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loan, you can get asset-based financing for up to 100% of the car’s value at competitive used car loan interest rates. Bajaj Finance offers a unique Flexi facility that comes with additional features of multiple withdrawals and part-prepayment at no extra cost. When you choose our Flexi Loan variant, a loan limit is assigned to you, and you can withdraw funds from this limit as many times as you need. You can also part-prepay your Flexi Loan whenever you have surplus funds without paying any additional charges.

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website to apply for a used car loan today.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.