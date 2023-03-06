5 reasons to use an EMI Calculator before getting a loan

Getting a personal loan can be a serious commitment for next few years to come. Therefore, it is important to thoroughly research before signing the dotted line. You have the right to know every detail about the personal loan, including monthly payments, eligibility requirements, documentation needed, interest rates and fees. Gone are the days when you had to physically visit the lender's office to get all this information. With the development in technology, it is possible to estimate your EMIs and other details at the touch of a button. Moreover, with online tools like the personal loan EMI calculator, you don't have to stress over making manual calculations when determining your EMIs.

What is a personal loan EMI calculator?

A EMI calculator for personal loan is a tool that banks and NBFCs feature on their websites to help potential customers figure out their monthly EMI payments before applying for a loan. It is an online calculator that figures out your monthly payments based on the loan amount, the personal loan rates, and the tenure of the loan you choose. By using this calculator, you can figure out how much you need to pay towards the loan and plan your finances effectively.

Here are 5 reasons why you should use an EMI calculator before getting a personal loan:

Precise outcomes

You need not worry about receiving reliable results while using a personal loan EMI calculator. The tool always gives results that are accurate and error-free. You can calculate your EMIs quickly and easily without having to perform tedious manual calculations.

User-friendly

Online personal loan EMI calculators are easy for anyone to use. This means that even if you are not particularly skilled at math, you can still use the calculator and obtain reliable results.

Easy access

A personal loan EMI calculator is also helpful because you can use it whenever you want from the comfort of your own home. All you need is an internet connection and a device (smartphone, laptop, or tablet) to figure out how much your loan EMI will be.

Planning finances

When you know your EMI outflow, you have a better idea of the financial commitment you are planning to make. You can then change your budget and monthly spends to make room for the personal loan EMIs.

Saves time:

An EMI calculator for personal loan can also save you time. You can do lengthy and complicated calculations for multiple loan amounts within minutes, which helps you decide your loan amount basis your EMI budget. Additionally, it can help in choosing an appropriate tenure. It also lets you compare different personal loan offers and make a well-informed decision.

NBFCs like Bajaj Finance offer personal loans of up to Rs. 35 lakh, with flexible tenure of up to 84 months. They also offer a host of different tools, one of them being the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan EMI Calculator. You can calculate your monthly payments by simply entering your loan amount, interest rate and the tenure that suits you best. Visit the Bajaj Finserv website to use the personal loan EMI calculator today.

