5 Reasons Why Newly-Wed Couples Should Consider Family Health Insurance

Matrimony is a significant life transition. It entails discussing with our spouse all of our highs and lows, as well as our hopes and dreams and everything in between. It also means looking out for one other's physical and mental needs. However, what will happen if something unforeseen occurs and one of you faces a health condition or meets with an accident? How are you going to handle the emotional strain and medical costs? A family health insurance plan may be beneficial in handling the medical expenses in such situations. Each family member is covered by a single policy under the terms of a family health insurance plan. It provides several advantages, including payment for pre- and post-hospitalisation costs, maternity coverage, cashless hospitalisation, and more.

This article will discuss five reasons why, as a newlywed couple, one should consider buying a family health insurance plan.

Price Point

Family health insurance is more cost-effective than individual plans. Each member included can share the insured sum available under the policy without any capping per member. Suppose you have a family floater plan with a sum insured of INR 10,00,000 and there arises a medical emergency requiring hospitalisation of both of you. In this case, one plan will pay for both of your medical bills. This is about plan efficiency.

Now, let's talk about the pricing perks. Suppose, based on your and your spouse's age, income level, and existing medical conditions, an individual plan for each of you with a coverage of INR 10,00,000 will have a premium of INR 22,000. This will cost you a total of INR 40,000 in premium payments. But if you opt for a family floater plan, the premium would be around ₹20,000, saving you around 50%. This is a rough estimation to give an idea.

Easy to Manage

If you purchase individual health insurance plans for each family member, managing all these plans together can be difficult at times. You’ll need to keep track of the premium due dates of each one, assess changing requirements, upgrade coverage and understand the claim process of each plan. With a family floater plan, it becomes easy to manage just one. It will cover all the family members and also the rules and regulations of a family plan is more lenient than an individual plan.

Once you’re done with the one-time rigorous purchase process, you’ll only need to enable the notification facility. Thus, when the policy is about to be due for renewal, you’ll be informed.

Additional Cover

The earning member of a family will most likely have individual health insurance and sometimes an employee health insurance policy also. Purchasing a family health insurance plan will thus be an additional protection that includes all the family members.

Tax Benefits

Family health insurance plan offers tax benefits under Income Tax Act Section 80D. You can lower your tax burden by claiming a tax deduction on the premium paid in a year for your health insurance plan. This can be done while filing your Income tax return. You’re eligible to claim a tax deduction of up to INR 25,000. If you have included your parents in the family floater plan, you can claim an additional deduction of up to INR 25,000 if they are below 60 years of age and up to INR 50,000 if they are above 60 years of age. That means you can save up to nearly INR 75,000 on your tax liability by buying a family health insurance plan.

Better Health Portfolio

When you acquire a family floater plan, the insurer provides several offers to assist you in keeping a check on your health. They provide a few free health checkups per year. You can take advantage of this benefit to catch any ailment before it becomes fatal.

You can also join the insurer's wellness programme. These programmes ensure that you stay fit and healthy, while also helping you to lower your premium at renewal time.

Conclusion

To sum up, a family health insurance plan is a wise investment if you are a newlywed who wants to secure your health and happiness. It offers affordable premiums, easy management, additional cover, tax benefits, and a better health portfolio. Furthermore, there is also a provision to add a new member to the plan. This becomes helpful if you have a dependent parent or if you’re starting a new family.

While buying a family floater plan, conduct thorough research on multiple insurers' inclusions and exclusions, settlement ratio, and network hospitals.

