5 reasons why you must buy the new Galaxy S23 FE this festive season

The all-new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has all that you can expect from an iconic Samsung flagship — a hyper-fast processor to enhance your productivity, an industry-leading pro-grade camera system, intense gaming capabilities, and an iconic design. And during this festive season, this amazing new smartphone is available at a price that you just won’t be able to resist!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Galaxy S23 FE 5G builds on the success of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S23 series and Samsung is positioning this new model as the gateway to its revered S series experience for those seeking a flagship experience at a pocket-friendly price. Read on to learn five reasons that make this newest addition to Samsung’s iconic S series an absolute must-buy.

GamingIn a market that is filled with specialized gaming smartphones, the Galaxy S23 FE is truly the epic smartphone that stands out for its features specially configured for high-performance gaming. Whether you are enthralled by high-octane action or exploring RPG worlds, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE keeps up with your pace, delivering stunning graphics and gaming without any lag and with ray tracing capabilities, which brings true to life lighting to mobile gaming. This model is powered by the 4nm Exynos 2200 chipset and comes with a 3.9X larger Vapour Cooling Chamber, which allows it to manage the heat better. So, you get a device that doesn’t heat up even after hours of intensive use. It also has a big 4,500 mAh battery that keeps you going through long gaming sessions without the worry of the phone getting drained. It can stay powered for 22 hours of video playback on a single charge. This makes the entire mobile gaming experience all the more realistic and immersive. With all of these features, gaming on the Galaxy S23 FE is designed to deliver the same thrill and real-time rendering that you get on specialized gaming consoles and PCs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CameraSamsung flagships are bought for the amazing photos and videos they bring out and the Galaxy S23 FE is no exception. Armed with this smartphone's 50 MP Main camera with a detail enhancer ,a 12 MP Ultra-wide sensor and an 8 MP Telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom, you can expect to take photos and selfies with the most incredible details for the upcoming festivities. Every capture goes through an array of built-in Pro-Grade features and AI enhancements before it features on its display for a preview, offering you studio-level perfection in every single click, whether it is a family portrait this Diwali or glimpses of evenings spent celebrating the various festivals lined up before that! The Galaxy S23 FE comes with Samsung’s flagship Nightography feature even in the front camera so you can take the most incredible night selfies minus the blur and grainy texture that we usually see in night shots.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Design and DurabilityThe Galaxy S23 FE features Samsung’s iconic flagship design and is just the smartphone you want to flaunt in the upcoming month! It looks stunning with a slim profile in a metal and glass design and is being introduced in a range of exciting colours, including a relaxing mint, royal purple, and a more conservative graphite — you can choose the one that you like from this beautiful colour palette! The smartphone is designed for long hours of holding and use with an ergonomic design that is sustainable too. The Galaxy S23 FE has been made using eco-conscious materials, making it kind for the planet. This aligns with Samsung’s commitment to a greener future. The Galaxy S23 FE also comes with the highest degree of durability with Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back of the smartphone and is encased in a shell made from Aluminium, which is known for its durability for high-end smartphones. This protects the phone from both drops and scratches. The smartphone also comes with an IP 68 rating for dust and water resistance to protect against accidental spills and splashes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DisplayThe Galaxy S23 FE is for those who spend long hours on the screen. Whether you are working or taking a break to play your favourite game, the smartphone offers an immersive viewing experience with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The Vision Booster feature automatically adjusts the colour contrast to the lighting conditions — this means that you can walk indoors from the bright outdoors without having to stop doing what you are on this amazing device. With 1450 nits peak luminance, the experience becomes all the more spectacular as the colours that you see on your screen bring the pictures to life with their vibrancy and contrast.

PricingThe Galaxy S23 FE checks all the boxes of what one needs in a premium smartphone — stunning design, immersive display, mind-blowing camera prowess, and sustainable design. This new amazing smartphone made its debut on Samsung.com, Amazon. in, and leading retail outlets on October 5. What’s even better is that the timing of the launch aligns with the festive sales across platforms, which also includes this new model. It can’t get better than that! You can get the Galaxy S23 FE in 128 GB for an offer price of just ₹49,999 and the 256 GB variant for ₹54,999. The special offers include benefits worth ₹10,000 including bank cashback and upgrade bonus. You can also opt for a 24-month no-cost EMI on purchase of this mode

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!