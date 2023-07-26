5 Reasons Why You Need Tinted Sunscreen

We all know by now how important sunscreen is for a healthy and problem-free skin. But have you tried tinted sunscreen yet? Let us give you 5 reasons why tinted sunscreen is a must have in your skincare routine:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. You do not have to worry about white castWhile most of the good, high protection physical sunscreens give white cast, tinted sunscreens are specially formulated to provide SPF coverage while simultaneously overcorrecting for the white residue sunscreen can often leave behind.

2. High and effective UVA+UVB sun protectionBecause tinted sunscreen provide a natural and sheer coverage, it was assumed by many that this formulation is not as effective as the regular sunscreen. But dermatologists and research strongly oppose this assumption. By creating a visible skin-tone color, pigments present in tinted sunscreens reflect away visible light in a way that translucent chemical sunscreens cannot.

3. Effective for melasma and anti-ageingTinted SPFs not only hide blemishes and give an even look to skin but they are also highly effective in blocking visible light which is known to exacerbate hyperpigmentation, melasma and rosacea. It also has high blue light protection which protects skin from photoaging, barrier damage and tanning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. They provide sheer and natural coverage so you can ditch your foundation during day timeAs the name suggests, tinted sunscreens have added pigments with broad spectrum mineral UV filters, like titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, iron oxide which create a visible skin-tone color which reflects away visible light. This makes the product a multipurpose must have in your skincare routine as it not only saves you from sun damage but also gives a light coverage perfect for everyday wear.

5. It is recommended and approved by the best of the DermatologistsIf you are still not convinced, then let us inform you that tinted sunscreens are approved and highly recommended by dermatologists. They swear by the excellent UV protection which these formulations provide and their multiple benefits like minimizing the appearance of blemishes, redness, discoloration. Experts trust mineral sunscreens over chemical sunscreens for sensitive skin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This sunscreen provides natural and sheer coverage to skin by perfectly hiding blemishes.

On that note, let us introduce to you a new Dermatologist approved tinted sunscreen which your skin will absolutely love. India’s most trusted and dermatologist approved skincare brand, Fixderma skincare has launched Shadow Tinted sunscreen SPF 50. It contains iron oxide and titanium dioxide which not only protects your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, but also defends against free radicals and blue light. It is enriched with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E to nourish and brighten the skin. This sunscreen provides natural and sheer coverage to skin by perfectly hiding blemishes. So, try now and meet your new favourite sunscreen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Click here to buy: https://bit.ly/3OvFruO

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.