5 Reasons Why You Should Visit Kaas Plateau This Monsoon

Kaas Plateau, also known as ‘the Kaas Valley of Flowers of Maharashtra’, is a hidden gem tucked away in the Western Ghats of India. This UNESCO World Natural Heritage site is a paradise for nature enthusiasts and photographers.

During the monsoon season, the plateau transforms into a vibrant carpet of wildflowers, with a myriad of colours dotting the landscape. Rare and native species of flowers bloom here, making it a haven for botanists and researchers.

The mist-covered hills, cascading waterfalls, and panoramic views add to the ethereal charm of Kaas Plateau. It is a must-visit destination for those seeking tranquillity and a close connection with nature's beauty. Here are five reasons why you must visit the Kaas Plateau during monsoon:

It’s a Bliss in the Blooming Season

The Kaas Plateau or the Kaas Pathar is popular for its stunning display of wildflowers that come to life during monsoon in Maharashtra. With over 850 species of flowering plants, the plateau becomes a sea of colours. Despite its rocky terrain, comprised of volcanic rocks, the plateau manages to sustain a remarkable variety of plants. This unique characteristic has earned it the endearing nickname of “Maharashtra's Valley of Flowers.”

You can take a leisurely stroll through the plateau and be surrounded by vibrant flowers in shades of pink, purple, yellow, and white.

But the beauty of Kaas Plateau is not just limited to its flowers. The plateau is also home to a variety of butterflies, bees, and other insects that feed on the nectar of these flowers. If you're lucky, you may spot some rare and endangered butterfly species.

Learn about the Conservation Practices

The Kaas Plateau boasts a vibrant and diverse ecosystem. As a result, conservation measures have become necessary to preserve this natural wonder.

Forest officials are now deployed throughout the Kaas Plateau Valley of flowers to ensure that tourists follow guidelines designed to protect the environment. Speaking to these officials can provide fascinating insights into the methods used to safeguard the area's sensitive ecosystem.

If you're interested in learning about the delicate balance between tourism and conservation, a visit to the Kaas Plateau during the Kaas Pathar season is a must. You'll have the opportunity to see the measures being taken to preserve this rich biodiversity and the impact that responsible tourism can have on the environment.

Tranquil Ambience

The monsoon season at Kaas Plateau is nothing short of a paradise for nature lovers. The serenity and tranquillity that this season brings makes it a perfect getaway for those seeking a break from the hustle and bustle of city life.

During the monsoon season, the plateau is less crowded, providing a peaceful and relaxing experience. You can take a leisurely walk through the plateau, listen to the sounds of nature, and feel the cool breeze on your skin. The misty surroundings add to the ambience, creating an otherworldly atmosphere that's hard to describe.

Fall in love with the Waterfalls

One of the main attractions of Kaas Plateau during the monsoon season is the opportunity to visit nearby forts and waterfalls. The region is home to several breathtaking attractions, such as Thoseghar Waterfalls and Sajjangad Fort, which are at their scenic best during this season.

Thoseghar Waterfalls, in particular, is a must-visit destination for you. The waterfall is a series of small falls that come together to create a spectacular sight. During the monsoon season, the waterfall is at its fullest, creating a thunderous roar that can be heard from miles away. In addition, the Sajjangad Fort is a popular destination for tourists interested in history and architecture. The fort is perched atop a hill and offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

The Special Picnic Spot

No visit to the Kaas Plateau during monsoon is complete without a visit to the tranquil Kaas Lake. The lake is a beautiful sight to behold, with its crystal-clear waters reflecting the surrounding hills and the Kaas Plateau valley of flowers.

You can enjoy a variety of activities, such as boating and picnicking. The serene surroundings and the cool breeze make it an ideal spot for a relaxing day out with family and friends.

What sets the Kaas Lake apart from other lakes in the region is the absence of commercialization. Unlike other tourist hotspots, the lake has been left untouched, preserving its natural beauty.

When Should You Visit Kaas Plateau in Monsoon?

The best time to visit Kaas Plateau is between the months of August and October. This is when the region is at its scenic best, with lush greenery, blooming flowers, and gushing waterfalls. It's also important to note that due to its popularity, the plateau can get crowded during weekends and holidays, so visiting on weekdays may be a better option for those seeking a quieter experience.

Where to Stay When You Visit Kaas Plateau?

The nearest resort to the Kaas Plateau is Club Mahindra Saj Mahabaleshwar Resort, about 36.9 km away. It will take nearly 1 to 1.5 hours to reach the plateau from the resort.

One of the best resorts in Mahabaleshwar, Club Mahindra Saj offers a holistic escape that will leave you feeling rejuvenated. Here, you can greet the day with breathtaking mountain vistas from your balcony. You can take leisurely walks in the beautiful garden, humming your favourite melodies and immersing yourself in the serenity that surrounds you.

Pamper yourself with the impeccable room service that caters to every need, ensuring your hunger pangs are satisfied with delectable meals. Treat yourself to a rejuvenating massage, transporting you into a realm of relaxation at the Svaastha Spa.

Satisfy your culinary cravings at the in-house multi-cuisine restaurant, Fasal. Tantalize your taste buds with delicious local and international delicacies. One of the most popular resorts in Maharashtra, here, every moment is designed to uplift and rejuvenate you.

