5 Reasons why you should watch “Love in Kalimpong” if you haven’t already

A cinematic short film by Zee Music set in the mystical mountains of Kalimpong has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet and the responses are heartwarming. If you haven’t watched it yet then here are 5 reasons why you should add “Love in Kalimpong” to your must-watch list.

1. The film setting

Set amidst the serene mountains of Eastern Himalayas in heaven of a place called Kalimpong with breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, architecturally sound with magnificent British memorabilia and home to a lot of experimental folk rock musicians makes it perfect to reflect the intricacies of the town and its stories through a film. The cinematography beautifully captures the essence of this small town and transports the audience into a dream-like world.

2. The Plot

Love in Kalimpong has a heartwarming plot which revolves around two individuals from two different worlds who meet by chance and fall in love just like how Cactuses are found in the lush mountains of Kalimpong such is the fate of the two musicians crossing paths in the most unexpected time and place. The story is a beautiful representation of how love can overcome all the obstacles including societal norms. It will leave you feeling warm, fuzzy and hopeful about the power of love.

3. Unique Genre

Love in Kalimpong is not your typical B-Town romance flick. The film is a blend of romance, drama and some elements of mystery making it a unique and immersive cinematic experience. The film takes you on an emotional rollercoaster, making you laugh, cry and feel a spectrum of emotions in between.

4. Music

Music is an integral part of this film; the main characters are musicians who are inspired from one another. Love in Kalimpong has been very impressive in this aspect too. The film features a soulful and melodious score along with a folk rock performance reflecting the indigenous hills adding depth to the story and characters. The music takes you on a soulful journey with a lot of emotions leaving you in awe.

Watch Now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkTBQTuqzf4&t=13s

