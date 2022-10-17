5 Secret Interior Decoration Tips that Nobody Tells You - Concept Next

October 17: When it comes to creating the most gorgeous space, people sometimes tend to miss out on the intricate details. Without a shadow of a doubt, interior designing is a daunting task. Well, transforming minute features and pulling a room together isn’t easy after all.

From working out what paint works best on the walls, to the various lighting options, and furniture - there are oh so many elements to consider. However, oftentimes, we renovate the entire house but miss out on the little details. These little details not only make your home all the more stylish but functional.

Whether you’re revamping the aesthetics of your home or decorating it all together, here are 7 interior decoration tips that nobody tells you! Through this article, Concept Next has brought forth some tips and tricks that will make everyone go GAGA over your home decor!

1. LIGHTINGS: HANG INTERESTING PENDANT LIGHTS

Lighting is incredibly important. Nobody wants to visit your house and feel like they’re in some sort of ancient cave. Practically, lighting can make or break even the finest interior decoration. If you really wish to impress your home visitors and guests, you may not want to miss this point. Proper lighting adds a touch of elegance to your home decor! You should consider using pendant lamps for places like dining, drawing and even in corridors to render an extraordinary vibe. Pendant lamps provide a unique personalisation - the kind that can grab one's attention and trigger visual emphasis upward.

However, it’s seen that (sometimes) people make mistakes when choosing pendant lights, which tend to furnish creepy vibes. For instance, if your home has neutral colours, choose white light. This can make your home look irresistibly impressive and standard!

2. ADD SOME EYE-CATCHING SHINE

One of the best and brilliantly promising ideas that you can apply while designing your home is - adding some EYE-CATCHING shine. It can be anything including some old accessories, metal furniture, crystal accompaniments and some decorative slabs. Most importantly, select something minimalist. Try and avoid cluttered stuff. And that’s because embellishing minimally can benefit you to decorate your home decor with things you admire - without forging an extravagant atmosphere to maintain and clean. Adding little pieces of decor will help restore the organic sense of a well-designed interior!

3. DECORATE WITH LARGE PLANTS

Large plants accompanied by dark-coloured chairs against a shady blue wall will help elevate your home decor to stand out - and on a budget. Adding larger plants in your interior renders a relaxing vibe, not a gross full of colour and shapes. It may be an old-school idea for decorating homes. Yet, it still clenches a look of sophistication with its fresh upholstery, greenery, and beautiful ambience! You may also organize a set of large plants in the corridors or position them in your living space. Also, larger plants can come on budget, they don’t cost much. And so, create an exotic vibe with green lush leaves and make heads turn!

4. DRESS UP YOUR WALLS

Walls play a crucial role in any interior decor. This is because everything you do must match the contrast of your wall - to keep it clutter-free and robust. Stick wallpapers are an ideal way to provide a look of your kind. Also, Wall Paneling by Concept Next can be a great option - to avoid uncertainties. The vertical grooved wall paneling is the most widespread element to enhance the aura and liveliness of your home decor. You may also choose to opt for conceptual (and conventional) shapes that are nature-inspired. The colorful designs and textures will swirl your walls into a gorgeous stint of art and you’re gonna love it!

5. ALWAYS CHOOSE TO GO VERTICAL

A cluttered and messy space will be your nastiest enemy if you are inhabiting a limited area. You need abundant space to max out your storage capacities. And so, one should always consider vertical wall-mounted shelves - as they take up almost little to no space. Starting from the kitchen cabinets to the windows, you must opt for vertical designs over horizontal ones. Also, it endows a variety of means to exhibit fashion in your living space.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.