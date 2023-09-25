5 SIP investment strategies by Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund for volatile markets

Working professionals these days seek investment avenues that not only provide relative stability and potentially reasonable returns but those that can also beat market volatility and inflation over the long term. Therefore, many individuals are constantly searching for options beyond the traditional savings accounts and FDs. This quest has led to a surge in interest towards Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) as a potent tool for wealth creation over the long run in unpredictable markets.

SIPs have gained immense popularity due to their disciplined and hassle-free approach to investing, making them a suitable choice for salaried professionals aiming to make the most of their hard-earned money. Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund has launched schemes such as Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund. You can consider starting an SIP in this scheme for building wealth in the long run.

Understand the concept of SIP

A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a method of investing in mutual funds by setting aside a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, typically monthly. This sum is then invested in a chosen mutual fund, regardless of the market conditions. This approach contrasts with lumpsum investments, where a large amount is invested all at once. Thus, SIPs can provide some cushion against market volatility, as the investor buys units at varying prices, effectively averaging out the cost of investment. You can also make use of an online SIP calculator to get an estimate of your monthly SIP amount.

What is market volatility and how it affects investments?

Market volatility refers to the extent of fluctuations in the prices of financial instruments, such as stocks and bonds, within a given period. In a volatile market, prices can swing dramatically in a short span, making it challenging for investors to predict or time their investments accurately.

Volatility is driven by a multitude of factors, including economic situations, geopolitical events, and investor sentiment. While market volatility can create opportunities for substantial gains, it also exposes investors to higher risks.

Learn SIP investment strategies to beat volatility

In a volatile market, SIPs can be a potent weapon to not only weather the storm but also capitalize on the innumerable opportunities. Here are some effective SIP investment strategies that salaried employees can employ to navigate volatile markets:

1. Increase SIP amounts during dips

Volatile markets often witness periodic downturns. Instead of shying away from investing during such phases, salaried individuals can capitalize on lower prices by increasing their SIP investment amounts. This strategy, known as "Step-up SIP," allows investors to accumulate more units at reduced costs, thereby enhancing the return potential once the market recovers.

2. Diversify across sectors

Sector-specific volatility can lead to low returns if investments are concentrated in a single sector. By diversifying SIP investments across various sectors or themes, salaried employees can seek to mitigate risk and ensure that the overall portfolio remains less impacted in the face of sector-specific upheavals as compared to an investment in sector specific funds.

3. Short-term debt fund SIPs

Salaried employees often require funds for short-term goals like vacations or buying a car. Instead of keeping surplus funds idle, investing them in short-term debt fund SIPs can yield relatively better returns than traditional savings accounts at a higher risk than savings accounts.

4. Stay invested, avoid timing the market

Attempting to time the market by starting or stopping SIPs based on short-term predictions can backfire. A disciplined approach of consistently investing irrespective of market conditions can ensure that investors do not miss out on the potential upside when markets recover.

5. Emergency fund SIP

Building an emergency fund is crucial to handle unexpected financial shocks. Initiating a separate SIP to systematically contribute towards an emergency fund can ensure that salaried employees are well-prepared to tackle unforeseen expenses without disturbing their primary investment objectives.

Now that you know how SIP investment strategies can help reduce market volatility, let’s have a look at some of the benefits of SIP investments.

Benefits of SIPs for salaried employees

Rupee-cost averaging

This principle ensures that investors buy more units when prices are low and fewer units when prices are high. As a result, the average cost per unit is balanced over time, limiting impact on investors from the extreme effects of market fluctuations.

Affordability and flexibility

SIPs are tailored to the investor's budget, allowing for investments as low as a few hundred rupees. This affordability ensures that salaried individuals can participate in the market without straining their finances.

Elimination of timing concerns

One of the most daunting challenges in stock market investing is timing the market. SIPs bypass this concern by spreading investments across market highs and lows, negating the need to predict market movements.

Long-term approach

Salaried employees often seek long-term wealth accumulation to meet financial goals such as retirement, children's education, or buying a home. SIPs, with their consistent investment approach, are tailor-made to cater to such objectives.

Conclusion

The benefits of rupee-cost averaging, compounding returns, and the elimination of timing concerns make SIPs an appealing investment avenue for the long term. In the world of market volatility, SIP investment strategies - like increasing SIP amounts during dips, diversification, dynamic asset allocation, short-term debt fund SIPs, and staying invested, can provide investors with the much-needed edge to try to beat market turbulence.

FAQs

1. How can investors approach SIP to invest during market volatility?

Consider increasing SIP amounts during market downturns to capitalize on lower prices.

2. Is it advisable to pause SIPs in volatile markets?

Stopping SIPs during market turbulence can result in missing potential opportunities for wealth accumulation; continuity is generally recommended.

3. What about switching to debt funds temporarily?

Some investors opt for debt funds during extreme volatility, but this should align with your investment goals and risk tolerance.

4. How can professional advice help in SIP strategies?

Consult a financial advisor for personalized SIP strategies that align with your financial objectives and risk profile.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

About Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, has announced its presence in the investment solutions industry. Backed by one of India’s most respected and oldest brands, it offers a host of innovative products and solutions to every Indian. With a future-focused and differentiated investment strategy, its ambition is to help every Indian achieve his/her financial goals.

