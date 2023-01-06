5 situations where a gold loan can help you meet large expenses

Gold loans help you get funds at affordable interest rates by pledging high-value gold jewellery otherwise kept idle.

They have become one of the most helpful sources of finance when one is in dire need of money. Features such as prompt approvals, guaranteed funds, affordable interest rates, and multiple repayment options make gold loans extremely popular. Additionally, these loans are one of the most viable funding options for customers with poor credit scores.

Read on to know about different situations where gold loans can help you meet expenses quickly and easily.

5 financial requirements a gold loan can help you fulfil

1. Business expansion

Liquid asset crisis or shortage of funds can interrupt your business plans. This can hamper equipment purchases, vendor payments, and create a shortage of working capital.

Therefore, to increase production capacity and meet working capital requirements, businessmen can opt for gold loans. Also note that gold loan interest rate are comparatively lower than other unsecured loans.

2. Higher education

The rising cost of higher education can make it difficult to meet college expenses, especially if you plan to study abroad. As gold loans do not require a high credit score, previous credit history, or guarantor, they make for a great way to finance higher education costs, be it for yourself, or your children.

3. Medical emergencies

Medical emergencies can crop up at any point, leaving you in financial distress. Moreover, not all health insurance plans offer substantial financial coverage. In this regard, it is wise to choose a gold loan instead of opting for expensive unsecured loans and paying hefty EMIs.

4. Wedding expenses

A wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and you want it to be memorable for the bride and groom, as well as the guests. A healthy balance of cash in your bank account helps meet the varying expenses of organising an extravagant wedding. Pay for everything from catering to trousseau with a gold loan.

5. Travel expenses

It is ideal to carry extra funds when planning a vacation, just in case an unforeseen situation or emergency occurs. Opt for a gold loan before you travel to keep sufficient funds in hand in the event of an emergency when you are abroad.

Eligibility criteria and documentation required for a gold loan

You do not have to meet stringent gold loan eligibility parameters, nor do you have to submit extensive documentation.

In order to apply for a gold loan, you simply need to be aged between 21 and 70 years. You do not need to meet any profession or income requirements. However, do note that gold loans are generally given only on gold jewellery of a minimum carat value. For most lenders, this is 22 carats and higher.

As for documents, you just need to provide proofs of identity and address.

To get a fast and hassle-free gold loan, choose a reputed lender like Bajaj Finserv that offers gold loans of up to Rs. 2 crore. Fill out the online application form with basic details like your name, PAN, and city of residence. After your identity has been successfully verified, you will be given an appointment at the nearest gold loan branch office where you can complete the process.

