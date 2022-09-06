5 Steps to Pick the Best Credit Card for You

If you are new to credit and looking to apply for a credit card, you must have searched for the best credit card in India. While the results will show you several cards that offer excellent value back in different categories like travel, shopping, dining or movies, the right card for you would be the one that matches your spending preferences. Moreover, you need to compare credit cards with each other to find out the right card for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a new user, this process of choosing a card and applying for it could be a bit confusing. To help you, here we have listed the 5 easy steps to pick the best credit card for you.

Step 1- Identify your needs

There are only a few credit cards that offer all-round benefits and they usually carry high annual fees. This is why it is important to identify why you might need a credit card and how you plan to use it. You can find credit cards focused on different categories such as travel, shopping, dining, etc. However, each of these cards will meet one of the following core needs-

Getting value back on specific spending categories

Building and maintaining a good credit score

Having additional purchasing power to make purchases and pay for it in EMIs

The best credit card for you would be one that fulfills your core need. For instance, if you are new to credit and only need a credit card to start your credit journey, you can look for entry-level cards. Such cards usually carry low or no annual fee and offer decent rewards/cashbacks across all spends. If you are not eligible for an unsecured card, you can also explore secured credit card options.

On the other hand, if you are specifically looking to save on a category, say fuel, you must look for cards in that category.

Step 2- Find out what you are eligible for

Once you have clarity on why you need a credit card, the next step is to understand your credit profile and what you may be eligible for. Nowadays, a number of card issuers are giving pre-approved offers to individuals they find eligible. The pre-approval is usually given on the basis of your credit score. Also, if you have an existing relationship with a bank, like a savings account or salary account, there are better chances of getting approved for a credit card.

Find out which cards you may be eligible for, based on these common factors, instead of blindly applying for any credit card of your liking.

Step 3- Shortlist a few credit cards

After you have a clear understanding of your eligibility for credit cards, the next step is to narrow down your choices. Find the cards that best match your needs and are easy to get approved for (as per your credit profile). To shortlist the cards, you can ask yourself the following questions:

Does this card offer maximum value back in my preferred categories?

What is the joining fee and annual fee charged by the card?

How complicated is the reward redemption process?

What are the terms and conditions that this card entails?

Are the benefits only for a limited period?

Each of these questions is important. Even if the card offers an excellent reward rate, a complicated redemption process may deter you from making the most of this feature. Similarly, if a card you like has a high annual fee, you will have to ask yourself whether you would be able to use it to its maximum advantages so that the annual fee is compensated for.

Suggested Read: 7 incredible ways to maximise credit card reward points

Step 4- Choose a card that offers the highest value

When you are left with 2-3 cards in your shortlist after the above step, you now need to choose a card from these. This is probably the most difficult part. Think of how you would use each card, the kind of expenses you would put on the card and how your spends might change over the months to come. Filter the cards and select the one that offers the highest overall value.

There are several credit card comparison platforms where you can select the shortlisted cards and check their comparative features to arrive at the right decision.

Step 5- Choose how to apply for the card

Nowadays, you can either apply for a credit card directly through the issuer’s website or through a third-party platform. While the actual process differs from one bank to another, the general steps to apply for a credit card would include- filling your mobile number and PAN details, followed by a detailed application form. If you are pre-approved for the card, you may not be required to upload income documents. If not, a representative will visit you at your home or office address to collect the physical documents.

After a successful application, banks usually take 7-10 business days to process the same and you would receive the card at your preferred address a few days after your application is approved.

Choosing the right credit card is important but it is even more important to make disciplined use of your available credit. Spend only as much as you can afford to pay back. You should always avoid paying just the minimum due on your card; clear your bills in full by the due date. Following the right practices will help you avoid high finance charges and penalties and maintain a good credit score.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.