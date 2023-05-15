5 things to consider when choosing the best gold loan provider

Gold loans have emerged as a popular financing option for individuals seeking quick access to funds. Whether you are looking to finance your child’s education, start your own business, cover medical emergencies, or renovate your home, a gold loan can provide the financial security you need. But, with so many lenders and loan options available, it can be challenging to choose the best one that suits your needs.

Here are some tips to help you make an informed decision:

Loan disbursal time

Quick disbursal is a crucial factor to consider when comparing gold loan providers. When you need money urgently, a fast turnaround time ensures that you can meet your financial needs without delay. Bajaj Finserv Gold Loans offer a quick and simple documentation process, reducing the time taken for loan approval and disbursement. You can get access to the funds you require within as little as 15 minutes*.

Interest rate

When choosing a gold loan, the interest rate is a key factor to consider. Gold loan interest rate can vary from one lender to another, making it essential to compare the options before making a decision. A lower interest rate can significantly reduce the overall cost of the loan and save you money in the long run. It is essential to choose a gold loan provider that offers competitive interest rates and transparent terms and conditions.

Loan-to-value ratio (LTV)

The LTV ratio determines the amount of loan that you can get against your gold jewellery. The higher the LTV ratio, the more funds you can get. Therefore, it is crucial to choose a gold loan provider with a high LTV ratio to ensure you can access the maximum loan amount possible. Bajaj Finance offers a competitive LTV ratio and allows you to borrow up to 75% of the total market value of your 22-karat gold jewellery, making it an ideal choice for those seeking high loan amounts at reasonable rates.

Safety protocols for gold storage

It is crucial to prioritise the safety of your gold jewellery and safeguard it against fraudulent activities. Selecting a financial lender that provides extensive protection for your gold until the loan is fully repaid is essential.

Bajaj Finance ensures this by storing the pledged gold jewellery in secure vaults with round-the-clock surveillance. Moreover, Bajaj Finance offers the added benefit of free insurance coverage for the pledged gold jewellery, providing you with peace of mind and enhanced protection throughout the loan tenure.

Repayment options

Another important factor to consider is the repayment option provided by the lender. It is important to find a lender that offers the necessary flexibility to suit your repayment needs. Bajaj Finance provides customers with a high degree of flexibility in loan repayment. There are various options for repayment, allowing you to choose the frequency that suits you best. Whether it is monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually, you have the freedom to repay at your own pace.

Here's how you can apply for a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan:

Applying for a Bajaj Finserv loan against gold is quick and easy. If you are an Indian citizen aged between 21 and 70 years, all you need are your KYC documents to get started. You have two convenient options: visit a nearby Bajaj Finance branch or apply online from the comfort of your own home. To apply online, you can follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Visit the Gold Loan section of the website

Visit the Gold Loan section of the website Step 2: Click on the online application form

Click on the online application form Step 3: Enter your first and last name as it appears on your PAN card

Enter your first and last name as it appears on your PAN card Step 4: Provide your 10-digit mobile number and select your city

Provide your 10-digit mobile number and select your city Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and submit the application

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and submit the application Step 6: Set up your appointment at the nearest gold loan branch office from the options displayed

Visit the Bajaj Finance website to apply for a gold loan today.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.