5 Tips for Starting Out Your Career in Design

Our world is getting more complex than ever, it’s changing rapidly. And with the rapid changes in society; the methods we used previously to solve the problems are no longer effective. We need to develop a new way of thinking in order to design better solutions. Here, design thinking and human-centred approach towards problems step in. Design radically changes the way, we go about exploring problems and creating solutions to them.

Global organizations are integrating design into their business. Design positively impacts all the functions of an organization. ‘Design Thinking’ is now being considered essential for innovation and for generating new solutions.

A designer is capable to visualize and prototype the solutions and communicate their value inside and outside the organization.

All these developments have been designed as a very exciting career option. However, to pursue Design as a career, there are certain values and skills that one needs to nurture.

1. Develop Empathy And Observation Skills

Empathizing is the core of the design thinking approach. It is to listen to the needs and desires of users and other people within the context of their specific problem and designing solutions accordingly. So, you have to move out of your comfort zone in order to create solutions that resonate with other people’s lives.

A designer should recognize the importance of the emotional variables and offer holistic solutions to articulated and unarticulated needs and wants of the people with complete empathy. Also, you need to recognize the role that the visceral idea plays in the role of innovation. You should be able to nurture perception, and immediate cognition and preserve the value of instinct.

2. Get A Certification Or Degree

To be a successful designer, it is important to construct your learning plan, continually advance your artistry skills and be updated with the latest digital design technologies. We have many design schools in India to unlock natural talents in students and prepare them for the challenges in jobs. Design schools have numerous training programs and specialized design degree/certification featuring coursework in all disciplines of design. So to be a successful designer, it is important to enroll in design schools and get a proper degree or certification in design.

3. Work With A Mentor

A knowledgeable design mentor can provide helpful advice and encouragement at any stage of your career. You can meet your favourite designer & make him your mentor. His vast experience can help you overcome difficulties in designing. You may become the best in your field by mixing your designing tactics & his methods. It helps you in proper communication & management also. Mentors always give good ideas. It improves design thinking, which is an essential attribute to becoming a good designer.

4. Make Your Portfolio

A portfolio is a good showcase that reflects your creativity and capabilities as a designer. To help you out, there are various portfolio sites like Dribbble, Behance, Cargo Collective and DevianArt, where you can put your design work. Apart from the sites mentioned above, it is important to use social media and other digital technologies to stand out. Be active and use all possible channels to promote and showcase your work.

5. Take Up A Side Design Project/ Internships

An internship with a good design studio is the best way to acquire hands-on skills while learning real-world experience and techniques. As an intern, you will be able to gauge how much you have learned, identify your strengths and work on your weaknesses. You’ll interact with many creative minds and have ample opportunities to fine tune your skills. An internship introduces a designer to current trends and techniques that are used in the design industry.

Design as a career has its own unique learning path. These tips might help you to make your first move, but the results will come only after persistent and sincere efforts. Work on all these tips to improve your creative job prospects and land into the challenging design profession.

