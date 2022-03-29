5 tips to get more out of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you’re in the market for an innovative smartphone that can multi-task without lagging in performance, then look no further than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This sleek device, the latest in the flagship Galaxy S series, is not just stunning—but with an array of premium features that are backed by cutting-edge technology, this smartphone can truly do it all.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with an in-built S Pen that allows you to write, draw, and do a multitude of other things seamlessly. This spanking-new smartphone also happens to be the toughest from Samsung yet and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front display and back panel—making this phone nearly drop-proof. However, what takes the cake with this smartphone is the jaw-dropping array of cameras and features that allow you to take magnificently sharp pictures, come day or night.

There is no denying that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a punch when it comes to hardware, but a few tips and tricks can make your experience with this powerhouse of a device even better. Here are a few you can’t miss out on:

1. Use S Pen to translate text

The S Pen, which the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with, is no doubt perfect for doodling and taking notes, offering an experience akin to writing with ink on paper. However, here’s another thing you can do with the iconic stylus: translate any given text into a language of your choice. All you need to do is hover the S Pen over a word you want to translate, press down on the button on the pen, and bring up the Air Command menu from where you can select the translation option. Yes, it’s that simple!

2. Use the S Pen as a remote for the camera

If the photo timer isn’t your favourite feature while taking selfies, you can use the S Pen to click pictures remotely with your Galaxy S22 Ultra. Get your frame ready and press down on the stylus to take a photo. Hold down on the button to take burst photos, or switch between the front and rear cameras by pressing the button twice.

3. Take professional-quality pictures in 108MP mode

The main camera of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 108 MP lens that happens to be bigger and better than previous models in the flagship series. By simply switching on the 108MP mode (find it under “aspect ratio” in the camera settings), you can capture stunning pictures like a pro—minus the hefty DSLR toolkit.

2. Never edit pictures for IG again with scene optimiser

The camera-rich features of the Samsung Galaxy S22 aren’t the only ones worth going ga-ga over. If you live for the ‘Gram and often spend hours tweaking pictures before posting, you need to familiarise yourself with the scene optimiser mode (find it in your camera settings) that this smartphone offers. Scene optimiser uses AI to adjust the exposure, white balance, tone, contrast etc in your frame to give you picture-perfect results every time.

3. Get cinematic surround sound with Dolby Atmos

Whether you are listening to music or streaming your favourite show, elevate the experience by opting for high-quality surround sound on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The smartphone comes with Dolby Atmos, which you can turn on by going to sound quality and effects, under your phone’s settings. You can also configure this setting so that it turns on automatically while you’re gaming, watching movies, listening to music, or making phone calls.

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can do all that and more. And, you can take this efficiently innovative smartphone home starting at ₹1,09,999 (for the 256 GB variant). Visit https://www.samsung.com/in/smartphones/galaxy-s22-ultra/buy/ to know more.